9 Best Kitchen & Bath Backsplash Tiles That You Just Peel And Stick— DIY Makeover Time!

Peel and stick backsplashes are the newest, easiest, and most affordable way to change up the look of your kitchen and bathroom in a pinch. After spending more time hunkering down at home these days, odds are you’re tired AF of staring at the same old boring walls (which probably need a fresh coat of paint, anyway). Forget hiring tile masons and spending a ton of money every time you get an itch to upgrade your style.

Trending in popularity right now, peel and stick backsplashes come in thin, lightweight sheets—typically made of foam-backed vinyl or metal-surfaced plastic, according to the Home Depot. Each sheet comes with a paper backing that you literally just peel away, leaving behind an adhesive that sticks directly to the wall. Installing them on your own is easy (your first grader may be able to do it although you may not want him to because, you know, unreliable). The best part is there’s minimal cleanup involved.

Just like standard backsplashes, they come in a wide variety of colors, styles, patterns, and designs. We narrowed it down to a bunch we love that would all work nicely as a kitchen or bath backsplash—or fancy up your laundry room or mudroom. If you find that you’re in nesting mode these days, don’t stop here! Check out these home organizers that will make your newly tiled kitchen and bathroom function so much better.

Give your kitchen island walls or bathroom the makeover it deserves with this sky marble herringbone adhesive backsplash (10 sheets included per pack) that’s clean and sophisticated. Before you even have to ask, yes, this is a DIY-able project that you can handle all by yourself. No assistance from the hubby required… maybe a glass of vino, but that’s it! If you plan on installing it in your kitchen, the 12″ x 12″ tiles are waterproof and heat resistant. They’re also 2-3 times thicker than the average peel and stick tile. The STICKGOO tiles require no cutting or tricky overlapping—simply peel, stick, and interlock them one by one for professional-looking results.

One Reviewer Says: “Love this! I do real tile professionally, but I was looking for something that didn’t include demo or permanent tile here...It worked beautifully.”

Ooh la la! Transform your kitchen into a honeycomb dream with this fancy gray peel and stick backsplash. This realistic tile will make your kitchen a million times more inviting. Just think of all the gatherings you’ll be able to host. You get 6 sheets that measure out 10″ x 10″ so you’ll easily be able to cover a lot of space. No glue required—again, just peel and stick for an aesthetic backdrop.

One Reviewer Says: “In love with my purchase!!! I renewed my kitchen. With a few bucks.”

Love the look of marble, but don’t want to spend a fortune? We got you, mama. This grey marble peel and stick backsplash tile will look pristine in any kitchen nook alongside cookie and pasta jars. Each box comes with 10 shiny self-adhesive 12″ x 12″ tiles. Once you’re done applying it, guests won’t believe that it’s not real marble!

One Reviewer Says: “Really made my bathroom stand out and it was super easy to apply. [The] adhesive seems very strong. I recommend making sure everything is lined up before pressing down firmly. Once it's down it's hard to peel back off.”

Since Joanna Gaines brought it back into our collective consciousness on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, white subway tile isn’t likely to go out of style anytime soon. It’s a crisp, clean, classic look that is literally timeless. This peel and stick variety looks a little bit more modern because the individual “tiles” themselves are smaller (3.2 in wide), adding a fresh, chic, and updated look to any space, whether you place it behind the sink in the kitchen or use it as an accent border in the laundry or bath. It also has a sleek grey grout line (already built in, of course) so this really looks like a professional installed it. There are over 1,700 reviews on Amazon and everyone seems to agree that this is easy to clean, easy to use and easy to install.

One Reviewer Says: “Just installed in an updated laundry room. Love how it turned out! We laid out the entire area to line up squares and match grout lines before cutting. Applying to the wall takes caution and patience to get it right but it is beautiful in the end. I have a guillotine paper cutter that was great to make long straight cuts. Scissors also worked fine on smaller cuts. We also took the advice of other users and cut out the "overlap here" squares. Took about 4 hours to complete.”

This is the kind of backsplash that sparks conversations at dinner parties. That’s because this gorgeous, high-shine, floral print peel and stick backsplash looks like it belongs in an Italian villa. But besides how beautiful they are to look at, the best part is they’re water-resistant, so you can place them in a bathroom or kitchen and not even think twice about it. Each package comes with four panels measuring 20 x 20 when assembled, so you don’t need a ton of them unless you’re redoing a huge space (translation: more bang for your buck).

One Reviewer Says: “We weren't in the market to do any real work in the kitchen of our new old farmhouse when we first took possession, but the painted walls in the kitchen were too dull to be believed. I got this to make a faux ceramic backsplash, and couldn't be happier with it! So easy to apply, just cut it with scissors. It has been up several months now and looks like new. Washes beautifully. I have no desire to replace it with the real thing!”

Traditional Talavera is a style of Mexican pottery that’s fired at very high heat. They’re usually chockfull of bright, bold colors, but this peel and stick variety tones down the shades to muted hues of gray, white, and black, with a hint of shine, which lends them a chic, modern vibe. Made of eco-friendly materials, they’re resistant to both heat and moisture and they can be easily wiped down if they get stained. The pop of pattern is an unexpected surprise that works well in any space that needs a pick-me-up, such as a kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, or mudroom. Each box arrives with 10 sheets of self-adhesive tiles with each tile measuring 11.4 x 10.6.

One Reviewer Says: “Love these!!! Added a beautiful touch to our kitchen wall that was always getting stained up from being behind the trash can. Can’t wait to order more but in a white subway tile to use as a backsplash. Super easy to cut, just make sure you measure correctly. I used a spray adhesive on the wall first which I read in other reviews to do. Worked great! I can’t see them coming off ever!”

Like all of the peel and stick backsplashes on our list, these don’t require grout or special tools to install and leave behind zero mess (#winning). What sets them apart is the delicate and almost-feminine arabesque design, which gives your room a light and airy feel. They work great whether they’re presented in one long continuous pattern, such as a kitchen or bathroom backsplash, or as an accent feature. Try stacking them in a vertical, floor-to-ceiling pattern in the middle of a shower wall for a twist on the typical horizontal border. This peel and stick backsplash come in a box of 10 sheets of self-adhesive tiles, with each individual tile measuring 12 x 12.

One Reviewer Says: “These were simple to put up. I used a ruler to make my lines and scissors were all I needed. The adhesion is strong. The first morning a corner was hanging, but I pushed it up and haven't had any issues since. Great product for the price.”

Looking for something with more of a mosaic look? These backsplash tiles from Art3d will give you a beautifully finished look in either your kitchen or bathroom. These tiles have a strong back glue that’ll secure them onto your wall, so you won’t need extra glue. Reviewers can’t get over how easy they are to install, and what a huge difference they can make to the look of your room.

One Reviewer Says: “I had no trouble installing these tiles. I ordered the 12x12 tiles and it was easy to calculate what was needed. The application is very straight forward and there is room for a little fudge...which I always need in my DIY projects. Some reviews said the tiles stay sort of sticky...but after a week or so...they are just fine! They seem to be staying on the wall just fine as well. Good product! You won't be disappointed!”

Adding a little blue to any room is always a pleasant choice. These backsplash tiles add even more to the equation due to the fact that they’ll also add a bit of shimmer and shine. Made from aluminum composite, these are easy to clean, fire-proof, and can withstand a bit of dampness on occasion. Reviewers have also noted how quick they are to install.

One Reviewer Says: “I LOVE the finish on these peel-and-stick tiles. The brushed metal is beautiful! There is a rubber backing and it is very sticky, but you can reposition initially. They are so easy to apply and cut very easily with a utility knife. The hexagon is quite a bit smaller than I expected. It’s smaller then a dime. It could be a very busy pattern if you are using the multi-colored tiles in a large space.”

