We all walk into rooms in our own homes and dream about changing up the look (or throwing out everything). What we don’t want to do is invest a ton of time, money, or effort into it. With a quick, inexpensive fix in mind, we searched up what’s new in throw pillows. They may seem less exciting than that fancy new royal blue velvet couch you’ve been eyeing (that your kids will probably destroy within five minutes), but they require a lot less commitment. With the right colors and patterns, throw pillows can not only refresh a couch, but they can also upgrade a whole room, and if you get bored of one, you can just swap it out or move it somewhere else. Plus, you can strategically place them to cover up any stubborn stains from spilled food (those kids), arts and crafts gone awry (kids again), or red wine (that one’s on you).

Ahead are eight of the best decorative throw pillows to instantly refresh your couch and home. And because some of these options are just the covers, we’ve also included one pillow insert (also, you can never have too many cushions). Now go ahead and spruce up that worn-out sofa (should we blame the kids again?). We’re placing a bet that your husband won’t be able to guess what’s “new” in the room.

MIULEE Velvet Soft Solid Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers It’s hard to go wrong with a set of simple, colorful, velvet throw pillows. The MIULEE square pillow covers (the set comes with two) are made of grade A velvet and have invisible zippers. They come in seven size options and an impressive 27 colors (every color of the rainbow and then some). You’ll be tempted to pick up a few different colors to keep your home decor up to date with the season, your mood, or laundry day. One reviewer said, “Had my eyes on velvet green designer pillows that were over $100 a piece, but since I don’t have a money tree growing in my back yard I decided to give these covers a shot. I was absolutely thrilled when I pulled them from the package. The color is just as pictured online – deep and saturated. The fabric is very smooth and so soft to the touch – simply luxurious!… I am beyond pleased with these covers. I knew there was a chance they might look cheap but the reality is quite the opposite! These could easily pass for something from a high-end store. Would definitely recommend.” $20 AT AMAZON

Rosdorf Park Silver Alanna Throw Pillow Throw pillows don’t have to be boring. This faux fur one will add a little everyday fun and glam to an otherwise ordinary room. The Rosdorf Park throw pillow has faux Mongolian fur on one side and micro mink fabric on the other, providing two different stylishly soft surfaces. Use them to add some pop to your couch or as something to curl up with during your next scary movie marathon. It comes in seven different colors (including silver, white, and rose smoke) and three different square sizes (16”x16”, 20”x20”, and 26”x26”). An insert is included, so that’s one less thing to have to shop for. It can even withstand animals and teens, as this one reviewer said, “Great pillow for style, softness, and comfort! I purchased 5 of these pillows in the bright white color for my living room. They go great with my gray mid-century modern furniture. They are not only stylish, but are durable for teenagers and dogs!” $30 AT WAYFAIR

BLUETTEK Geometric Square Throw Pillow Covers When you’re looking to create a modern home aesthetic, geometric designs are a good bet. With classic shapes and clean lines, you can add interesting visual elements to your room that you won’t be sick of next month. This set comes with four 18”x18” throw pillow covers with different triangle patterns that look great together or separate. The covers are made of a thick, cotton linen burlap material that’s machine washable and a neutral beige color. They’re also made with an invisible zipper design, and the print can be found only on the front side. Says one reviewer, “Upgrading my decor with a splash of yellow and found these pillow covers and thought they would do. Made out of a nice canvas material. Bought 20in pillow inserts so my pillows look nice and full. I’ve had these for a couple of months and they’ve held up well.” $22 AT AMAZON

Home Brilliant Linen Textured Throw Pillow Cover When you want something plain but not *too* plain, linen throw pillows can add just the right amount of subtle texture to your room. This set of four 18”x18” pillow covers is made of a soft and breathable linen blend material, making them ideal to lounge on even when temps get warmer. The pillow covers are machine-washable and made with a shrink-resistant fabric. They come in eight different colors, and if you really want to go all out, there are also matching table runners and placemats. This happy reviewer and repeat shopper said, “This is the second time I have ordered these pillow covers and I might make that three times. Great simple covers for a change of pace in my decor. They are well made – you can’t even find the zipper were it not for the pull ‘thingy’! These make great ready made covers to embellish in a number of ways, trim, stencil and so on. Of course, the price is great too!” $23 AT AMAZON

Clare V. for Anthropologie Maisonette Jute Pillow This home decor collaboration between Anthropolgie and Clare V. est magnifique. Choose between three different sized and shaped pillows with different French sayings: a round pillow that says “oui,” a rectangular one with “bisous,” or a square that says “j’aime la vie.” The pillows are filled with a cotton lining and the exterior is made from jute, a natural coarse fiber similar to hemp. The words are colorfully hand-embroidered for that special touch. The design was inspired by Clare’s summer holidays and Pablo Picasso’s life and art. While you dream about your next European vacation, these pillows will definitely bring Parisian charm straight into your home. One reviewer said, “I’ve been a fan of Clare’s handbags for years and was so excited to see this new collaboration with Anthro. Great quality pillows that add some fun to our bedroom. Made well and very firm. Definitely decorative – not the coziest thing in the world, but great for what it’s intended for!” $78 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Oconee Cotton Floral Throw Pillow Cover Invite spring into your house all year-round, minus the annoying allergies, with this floral throw pillow cover. The 100 percent cotton cover has simple, modern poppy design on both sides. Grab one or mix and match a few to brighten both your room and your mood. The covers come in five muted colors (including yellow, orange, and green) and three square sizes (18”x18”, 20”x20”, and 22”x22”), and have a zipper closure for easy use. One shopper said, ”I LOVE these pillows! They’re really well made, and have the design on both sides, which is just a nice touch. They look so nice on my couch, and they make me happy every time I look at them. They have a zippered outside that you can take off and wash, although I haven’t done so. Really pleased…they exceeded my expectations.” $30 AT WAYFAIR

DOKOT Knit Decorative Throw Pillow Cover The DOKOT knit cover will basically transform a regular throw pillow into a huggable sweater. The cover is 100 percent cotton with a pattern that combines cable knitting and diamond checks, and the result is a soft, cozy pillow ideal for snuggling. There is a square 18”x18” size that comes in three neutral colors, or a 18”x20” rectangular version in cream color, and there’s an easy-to-use hidden zipper closure. If hygge was a pillow, this would be it. One reviewer said, “Love these! I ordered 2 pillow covers and both are very good quality and soft. I’m using a slightly larger insert to give them a fuller look. The zipper is hidden and the entire product is very made, I would purchase these again.” And another shopper is happy with their new go-to nap pillow, saying, “It’s very soft, great quality, and the pillow I always grab for a nap!” $16 AT AMAZON

Bold Watercolor Stripes Pillow You may be used to ordering invitations, cards, or other stationery on Minted, but psst: The site also has a great home decor collection. If you’re looking for something unique, there are countless options available here. All of the designs on Minted are sourced from independent artists around the world who submit their concepts online to be rated by the community; the winning ones are then brought to life and sold in product form. This soothing watercolor stripes pillow was created by an artist based in Seattle, Washington. You can customize the pillow: Choose between luxury linen or premium cotton, 10 different color combinations, and five different sizes (four squares of various dimensions as well as a 21”x12” lumbar version). The pillows cases are made to order and include an alternative down insert and an invisible zipper. On the site, you can also create a personalized pillow with a greeting or name of your choice. $44 AT MINTED

Foamily Premium Hypoallergenic Stuffer Pillow If you’ve got plenty of nice throw pillow covers, but need something to put inside those covers, this popular pillow on Amazon has you covered. It’s filled with 100 percent hypoallergenic polyester microfiber, and is dust mite-, mildew-, and mold-resistant. It comes in seven square sizes from 12”x12” to 28”x28”, so you’re bound to find the size you need. You’re probably thinking that a pillow is a pillow, but over 9,700 Amazon reviews could convince you otherwise. One reviewer says, “Have other inserts. I am always changing the pillow covers on my sofa & daybed. Want people to curl up & be comfortable. Noticed that guests were gravitating to two certain pillows. Then realized my family did too. It was these! They are full, supportive for those guests who want one behind their back. They are light weight, easily fluffed up to regally display the covers. I’ve ordered more to start replacing all my inserts with these.” $9 AT AMAZON

