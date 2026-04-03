37 Phrases To De-Escalate An Argument, According To Real Therapists

We’ve all been there, standing across the kitchen from our partner, wondering how a conversation about who does the dishes more devolved into a full-blown argument. (OK, maybe it’s because you said it in a joking but passive-aggressive way...) People in healthy, respectful relationships — whether that’s with a romantic partner, friend, family member, or colleague — don’t set out to start a fight. But even the best people sometimes get heated and need an off-ramp to turn an argument back into a conversation. That’s when it can be helpful to know a few phrases to de-escalate an argument and precisely when it’s time to use them.

How To Stop Arguments Before They Start

You own half the battle in any argument, and the red flags that you’re escalating are first evident in how your body feels.

“You can usually feel an argument tipping over when you stop listening and start defending. Your chest tightens, your voice sharpens. Look for those physical signals. That’s the moment to take a breath and step out of the tug‑of‑war. I always remind my clients that their body knows before their mind does,” says Claudia Giolitti‑Wright, LMFT, clinical psychologist and the founder and clinical director of Psychotherapy for Young Women.

“These are signs your nervous system has shifted into fight-or-flight mode, and at that point, the rational part of your brain is essentially offline,” Alyssa Kushner, LCSW, licensed therapist and owner of AK Psychotherapy. Repeating yourself louder, feeling like nothing you say lands, and losing track of what you were even arguing about — these are all signs you should take a beat, she says. “Before you can have a productive conversation, both people need to feel safe enough to actually hear each other. That means pausing, not powering through.”

If you notice you or the person you’re talking to is getting too heated, you should try to slow things down — literally.

“At this point, trying harder to ‘win’ the conversation usually makes things escalate further. Slowing things down is more impactful than pushing harder. That might mean lowering your voice, taking a longer breath, naming that things feel like they’re moving too fast, or agreeing to come back together when both people are feeling more open,” says Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist for women dealing with toxic relationships. Bean points out that de-escalation tools work best in relationships where there is mutual respect and trust. If the other party regularly gaslights, intimidates, or tries to manipulate you, that’s a toxic relationship.

Phrases To De-Escalate An Argument

Most fights aren’t about what they seem to be — it’s never just about who does the dishes more, is it? Underneath whatever sparked the argument, we’re usually grappling for a more important answer, Gliotti-Wright says. Do you care? Do you see me? Do I matter to you? Remembering this can help you remain soft and open instead of shutting down and yelling, she explains.

A good de-escalation phrase signals that you’re not abandoning the conversation, and creates enough safety for the other person’s nervous system to settle, too, Kushner says. Here are some of the phrases you can use to de-escalate an argument gone wrong, straight from Gliotti-Wright, Kushner, and Bean:

“I care about you, and I don’t want to fight. Can we start over?”

“I want to understand what’s really happening between us right now, not just what we’re arguing about.”

“Something in what you said touched a nerve. Can we slow down so I can understand why?”

“I can feel we’re both protecting ourselves. What would happen if we tried to protect the relationship instead?”

“We’ve started talking at each other instead of to each other. Can we pause and reset?”

“I’m realizing I’m more focused on being heard than hearing you. Let me listen.”

“I care too much about this relationship to keep talking in a way that hurts us.”

“I think we’re both saying, ‘I’m scared,’ just in different languages.”

“Let’s take a breath. We’re on the same team, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now.”

“Can we start from curiosity instead of criticism? Tell me what you need most right now.”

“I feel myself getting defensive, which usually means something important underneath is being touched.”

“I love you, and I also want to understand what’s going on beneath this moment.”

“Maybe we’re both right, just from different vantage points.”

“What are you trying to tell me that I’m not quite hearing yet?”

“Let’s not decide who’s right. Let’s decide how to stay connected while we talk about this.”

“I want to understand you. Can we slow down for a second?”

“I’m not going anywhere. I just need a moment to come back to this.”

“I can tell this really matters to you. I want to hear it.”

“I don’t want to fight. I want to figure this out together.”

“Can we press pause? I want to keep talking, but I need five minutes to take a breather.”

“I’m starting to feel overwhelmed, and I need to go outside for a few before I come back.”

“I think we’re saying the same thing in different ways.”

“I hear you. I might not agree yet, but I hear you.”

“I love you, but I’m feeling a little frustrated. Can we take a pause?”

“What do you actually need from me right now?”

“I want to talk about this, but I am feeling too activated to stay present, which I want to be.”

“Can we slow things down a little bit so I can ground myself again?”

“I don’t want this to turn into me vs. you.”

“I am starting to feel overwhelmed, but I want to respond thoughtfully, so I need a moment to take some breaths.

“Can we pause and come back to this in 20 minutes when I have more clarity?”

“I hear this is important to you.”

“I’m not trying to fight you, I want to figure this out together.”

“I need a minute so I don’t say something reactive.”

“I care about you and this conversation, which is why I want to slow it down so I don’t miss anything.”

“Can we try saying one thing at a time?”

“I can keep talking about this with you, but not if we are yelling.”

“I want to understand what you need.”

How To Repair After An Argument

When you use one of these de-escalation phrases, your tone needs to match your intent, Bean notes — they should never be used sarcastically or wielded like criticisms. Instead, focus on being grounded, open, and supportive. If you ask for a break, then make sure you actually use it to give your nervous system a chance to settle rather than going over and over the argument in your head, Kushner adds. “Coming back too soon just restarts the cycle,” she says.

Once the conversation is over, you don’t need a grand apology with flowers and chocolates, Gliotti-Wright says. More important is the genuine repair.

“Sit next to each other, make eye contact, and take ownership of your part. Ask, ‘Can we try again?’ That moment of reaching back out is often what keeps love, friendship, or trust intact. Also, reflect and share about what you learned from the fight, from yourself, and from each other. Identify what you can do differently next time.”

While it’s not possible to go through life never having arguments with anyone, they certainly don’t have to get heated and end in screaming matches or hurt feelings. By approaching conflict with the right mindset (and the right tools), you are already set up for more successful communication.