If you were a Polly Pocket kid in the ’90s — and plenty of us were — then you probably still have tremendous nostalgia for the little doll. After all, Polly was our steadfast friend through countless long car rides and boring restaurant dinnners. Those play sets were basically Millennial iPads! And now, Polly’s iconic Slumber Party Fun compact has been brought to life in Littleton, Massachusetts (get it? Littleton?)... actually, it’s been brought to larger than life as a spectacular Airbnb.

According to the listing, Polly will be off on a 35th birthday adventure and is offering guests a chance to stay at the impressive 42-foot tall property — a replica of the iconic toy that launched back in 1994 — surrounded by the bucolic woods of New England.

“I left everything just the way you remember it,” the listing reads.

The experience will include a crafting station, full run of Polly’s wardrobe (“yes, the ones you used to chew on when you were younger,” Polly writes), a vanity full of makeover goodies, video cassettes, and favorite ’90s snacks. Because the compact house does not close (it, like Polly, is “always open to adventure”), guests will be staying in the nearby Action Park Tent.

Mattel/Airbnb Mattel/Airbnb Mattel/Airbnb Mattel/Airbnb Mattel/Airbnb Mattel/Airbnb Mattel/Airbnb Mattel/Airbnb INFO 1/8

Between August 21 until August 28, guests will have the chance to book one of three one-night stays between September 12 through 14 for just $89 per person (a great price and a cute nod to Polly’s 1989 debut). Needless to say, competition will be tough to get to stay, so prospective guests will have to explain why they want to go. A random set of applicants will be chosen and from there and “Polly” will review their answers. So get those persuasive writing skills ready, people! Polly wants to hear compelling personal stories that will highlight your connection with the toy. And do keep in mind that guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Littleton.

But what if you’re not among the lucky few to win a stay? Fortunately, Polly is also opening her home for 21 experiences for up to 12 guests each to embark on a daytime adventure from September 16 to October 6, which you can also book through Airbnb starting August 21 at 6 a.m. PT.

So good luck to all the nostalgic hopefuls out there! And, please, try not to nibble on Polly’s clothes. We know it’s tempting, but do restrain yourselves.