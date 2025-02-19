I’m not sure what our neighborhood Publix has against pork loin, but they are always trying to get rid of them. Much like chicken thighs, it seems like every time we’re at the grocery store lately, they’re on some kind of sale. Every time, though, I stand there in the freezing cold meat aisle Googling pork loin recipes to figure out what one even does with this cut of meat. The most popular answer seems to be roasting it, but you can only eat so much roast before you’re sick of it. But to my surprise, there are so many good pork loin recipes that don’t involve just plopping the pork next to some potatoes on a sheet pan and calling it good.

Pork is kind of a third-tier meat choice in our household. It’s not as versatile as chicken, I thought, and not as tasty as beef, so why bother? But when the price is right, a pork loin still makes it into my cart. In making myself practice cooking more pork loin recipes, I’ve learned that you can make so much more with it than I realized — sliders, tacos, fried rice, and so much more. (And yes, some very delicious roasts.)

01 Glazed Pork Loin Roast Averie Cooks Let’s start with a classic from Averie Cooks: this glazed pork loin drizzled in brown sugar sauce. It only takes about 15 minutes of prep, so it’s an easy but impressive recipe. Serve it with Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, or a medley of roast veggies.

02 Pork Fried Rice Princess Pinky Girl A less conventional option would be this pork fried rice recipe from Princess Pinky Girl. It calls for ground pork, but the blog post says any leftover pork you have on hand will do just fine. So, grab your roast pork loin the next day and turn it into this brand new dish.

03 Slow Cooker Pork Ragu Damn Delicious A pork ragu sauce is so tender and flavorful, and this one from Damn Delicious is sure to be a new family favorite. This easy slow cooker meal only takes about 15 minutes to assemble. Then, just cook it low and slow over the course of the day, and enjoy at dinnertime.

04 Grilled Pork Tenderloin Tacos With Corn-Okra Relish The Curious Plate Personally, I would never think of using pork loin to make tacos, but The Curious Plate has shown me the light. This recipe dresses up a pork loin in a really yummy spice rub before grilling, then pairs it with homemade corn and okra relish flavored with basil and scallions.

05 Spicy Soda Pop Pulled Pork Simply LaKita Use your slow cooker to make this tender, pull-apart pork that’s both spicy and sweet. Simply LaKita’s recipe is adapted from one by The Pioneer Woman, and it makes for a delicious DIY barbecue meal without all the elaborate steps. Serve it on a sandwich, on top of a baked potato, or paired with classic barbecue sides.

06 Applewood Bacon Pork Loin Filet Sliders With Pumpkin Aioli The Curious Plate If your grocery store has bacon-wrapped pork loin, these sliders with bleu cheese and pumpkin aioli are an easy but impressive way to dress it up. (If not, you could just add bacon yourself.) They take about 45 minutes from start to finish, and you’re left with upscale sliders you’ll want to make again and again.

07 Chili Lime Pork Loin Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ chili lime pork loin is so easy and cheap to make, with just six ingredients (like, seasonings and all). It needs at least an hour to marinate before cooking, but then it just takes a good sear on each side and about 30 minutes in the oven. Serve it with rice and beans and a fresh mango salsa, I say.

08 Slow Cooker Honey-Balsamic Pulled Pork with Asian Slaw Brown Eyed Baker This is another slow cooker pulled pork recipe, but with a twist. Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe calls for hoisin sauce, blackberry jam, and balsamic vinegar, yielding a sweet and saucy, Asian-inspired sandwich filling. Top it with cabbage slaw, and you have a winning dinner on your hands.

09 Garlic Roasted Pork Tenderloin Family Fresh Meals If you’re craving a rustic, herby roast pork loin, Family Fresh Meals’ recipe is the one for you. You’ll need plenty of garlic, sage, thyme, and oregano, but the actual prep and cooking process is so simple. Pop it in the oven, toss together an easy salad, and dinner is served.

