12 Rotisserie Chicken Recipes, Because Buying A $6 Bird Is Meal Prep OK?

I don’t know about you, but every time we go to Costco or in person to a grocery store, we grab a rotisserie chicken from the deli section. If you’re trying to eat more high-protein meals throughout the week, having a rotisserie chicken or some lightly seasoned cooked chicken breasts on deck is super helpful. You can turn them into a million different things, as you’ll see here, and having them cooked already saves so much time on a nightly basis when you’re just trying to get a decent dinner on the table. These rotisserie chicken recipes will show you exactly how to make good use of that pre-cooked poultry.

When you buy a rotisserie chicken, or have leftover chicken breasts sitting in the fridge, it’s easy to see nothing more. So you reheat your sad little cutlets and eat them plain, knowing you’re getting your protein in or what have you, but bored to tears. But seriously, it doesn’t have to be that way. Plain cooked chicken is the base ingredient of so many delicious recipes, from simple wraps and sandwiches to enchiladas, soups, and casseroles. Once you start turning your leftover chicken into new and exciting dishes, you’ll realize that you never need to eat boring chicken dishes again.

01 Green Chicken Enchiladas All The Healthy Things Enchiladas are always a good idea. And if you have leftover chicken to use up, they don’t take much time at all. All The Healthy Things’ green enchiladas include some zucchini to get an extra serving of veggies in, but not overpower all the other delicious flavors and cheesy goodness. You can even make an extra big batch and freeze some for up to three months.

02 Rainbow Wraps Foodie Crush These chicken and mango rainbow wraps from Foodie Crush would make a super enticing lunch, don’t you think? They’re a great way to use up your rotisserie chicken and eat the rainbow all in one meal. Try it with the suggested almond Thai dipping sauce.

03 Creamy Chicken & Rice Soup Dude That Cookz You’re going to want to try the creamy chicken and rice soup from Dude That Cookz while it’s still cold out — have you ever seen a more comforting-looking bowl of soup before? It takes about 40 minutes from start to finish, so it’s not the fastest recipe, but it’s a great choice if you have some carrots and leftover chicken lying around that you want to use up.

04 20-Minute Chicken Tinga Tacos Averie Cooks A 20-minute dinner idea? Sign me up. Averie Cooks’ recipe for her chicken tinga tacos promises a super flavorful sauce you thicken on the stovetop, then pour over your rotisserie chicken and assemble into tacos. This is one your family will want added to the weeknight dinner rotation.

05 BBQ Chicken Pizza Damn Delicious Damn Delicious’ BBQ chicken pizza would be so fun to make as a family, and having leftover shredded chicken on deck makes the whole thing so much more seamless. Church them up with whatever other toppings you like, but this recipe keeps it simple with chicken, barbecue sauce, red onion, and smoky cheeses. If you have teens, make extra. This seems like a winning dinner recipe for that demographic.

06 Crispy Rice Chicken Salad Foodie Crush If you love a salad with some crunch, you have to try this crispy rice chicken salad from Foodie Crush. It’s got day-old rice crisped in a skillet — yes, you can get rid of multiple leftovers with this dish — along with pan-fried shallots and roasted peanuts. Add in plenty of greens and veggies and a tangy dressing? Sold.

07 Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels Princess Pinky Girl Rotisserie chicken lends itself so well to wraps and sandwiches, and these buffalo chicken pinwheels from Princess Pinky Girl are no exception. Pack them in your kids’ lunches and your own for a welcome change from your usual lunchbox fare. Or, if you’re going to a party, using up your leftover chicken for buffalo chicken dip is a tempting idea.

08 Southwestern Egg Rolls Dude That Cookz The Chili’s southwestern egg rolls are kind of a thing, and Dude That Cookz has now given us the roadmap to making them at home. They’re loaded with chicken, cheese, black beans, corn, and pico de gallo. If you’re looking for some Super Bowl snack ideas, these should be at the top of your list.

09 Quickie Faux Phở Budget Bytes This quick and easy pho recipe from Budget Bytes yields a noodle soup that isn’t exactly like pho but definitely in the ballpark — with way fewer ingredients and less time spent. You’ll need shredded or chopped cooked chicken for your protein, so this is a great way to use up rotisserie chicken or leftover chicken breasts.

10 Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Pockets Damn Delicious The humble quesadilla is a great way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken. But if you’ve already done that, consider its cousin: this DIY Hot Pocket situation from Damn Delicious. Use shredded or cubed cooked chicken to create them and make delicious lunch or dinner pockets for the whole fam.

11 Baked Chicken Alfredo With Broccoli Simply LaKita Speaking of chicken, cheese, and broccoli, this baked chicken alfredo from Simply LaKita is another great way to use up all three if you’re in the mood for pasta. You can use homemade or jarred alfredo sauce for this, but the premade stuff cuts your prep time down to 10 minutes. Bake for 30 and serve!

12 Loaded Southwest Chicken Cob Salad Averie Cooks When's the last time you saw a salad this colorful? Averie Cooks' loaded Cobb salad has a Southwestern flare thanks to its black beans, avocado, and green onion additions. This bad boy is filling enough to be a lunch or even dinner on its own — or, made as pictured here, it's an impressive salad to serve at a party.

However you decide to eat your leftover or rotisserie chicken, just know you can do so much more with it than heat it up and eat it plain.