Even though parents may not want (read: have time for) to eat breakfast in the morning, we know that we probably should put something on the table for the kids. And while it’s tempting to just tell them to help themselves to cereal or a banana, they may get tired of this after a while and end up skipping the alleged “most important meal of the day” too. This could mean that they end up grabbing some fast food before lunch that may not be healthy.

But never fear: we’re here with 17 quick and simple breakfast recipes that your kids will actually want to eat. Heck, you’ll want some too — in addition to your giant vat of coffee of course. You may even help introduce cooking to your kids — or you can at least begin by teaching them how to cook the perfect hard-boiled egg. Whether you and your family are more savory people than sweet people (when it comes to breakfast, of course) here are quick, easy, kid-friendly breakfast recipes you’ll want to make all the time.

1. Homemade Granola

Get back to your crunchy roots with this delicious homemade granola. Once you make this easy breakfast granola recipe you’ll be able to use in however you want for the rest of the week: as a topping for yogurt, smoothies, cereal, or fruit. Best of all, you can customize the flavor so it’s exactly what your family likes.

2. Peanut Toast

OK, we know what you’re thinking: everyone knows about peanut butter toast. But this incredibly quick and easy breakfast deserves a mention. Just grab some healthy bread (with as many grains and nuts as your kids will allow), toast it, and spread on some natural peanut butter (or again, whatever kind your kid will eat). Top with raisins or bananas for an added layer of flavor.

3. Energy Protein Peanut Butter Balls

While we’re on the subject of peanut butter, here’s another great recipe that is basically a dessert. With only five ingredients, these protein peanut butter ball couldn’t be simpler to make (well, there’s that peanut butter toast…) and the kids will gobble them up and you’ll seem like the cool mom who lets her children have dessert for breakfast.

4. Banana Chocolate Muffins

Who says no to a muffin? Even if you are short on time, you can grab one of these banana chocolate muffins and head out the door. They’re also great for a mid-afternoon snack.

5. Green Eggs and Ham ‘Wiches

By now, you’ve probably read Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss a million times, and that’s the perfect way to get your kids excited about these green eggs and ham ‘wiches. And don’t worry, the green comes from arugula, not mold (this time).

6. Tropical Oatmeal

The words “tropical” and “oatmeal” aren’t usually next to each other, but it’s the perfect description for this dish. Featuring pineapple, ginger, and walnuts, this tropical oatmeal comes together quickly and packs a flavor punch.

7. Berry-Tofu Vegan Smoothie

OK, so that’s not how you’re going to sell it to the kids, but this berry smoothie (just go with that) is very nutritious, and yes, very delicious, too.

8. Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins

Make these simple spinach and prosciutto frittata muffins on a Sunday and reheat them throughout the week for a super-fast breakfast with plenty of protein.

9. Overnight Oats

If a hot oatmeal breakfast isn’t your thing, try a sweet, cold bowl of overnight oats. These are endlessly customizable and you can make a big batch that could last you the full week.

10. Pumpkin-Cherry Breakfast Cookies

Here’s another easy breakfast recipe that you can make once and have enough pumpkin-cherry cookies to last the week. The kids will love the idea of eating cookies for breakfast, but joke’s on them because they’re healthy (mwahahaha).

11. Avocado and Egg Toast

Did you honestly think we’d get through this list without a shout out to avocado toast? This super simple version involves spreading some mashed-up avocado on some toast and topping it with a fried egg. That’s it.

12. Quick and Easy Banana Bread

This family favorite does take a little more time to make, but you can make multiple loaves of this easy banana bread recipe at a time and freeze a few so they’ll be ready to go when you want them next.

13. Egg in a Hole

This is a twist on the old eggs and toast and is super fun to make. Best part, kids will love how different and funny this looks. For an extra tasty crunch, use a thick slice of country bread and cut out a hole right in the middle. Crack an egg inside and have the little ones watch it cook. Season to taste and sprinkle some cheese at the end for extra yummyness.

14. Goat Cheese Breakfast Tacos

This is another breakfast that is quick and easy but looks like you put lots of effort in. Scramble some eggs and add chunks of goat cheese in the last moments of cooking so they’ll get all melty and yummy. Pop in some quickly toasted corn or flour tortillas and sprinkle with cilantro or chives. Sit back and pretend you’re noshing at a fancy brunch spot. Enjoy!

15. Waffle Egg Sandwiches

This is a take on the old biscuits and egg sandwich for the mornings when you definitely don’t have time to make fresh biscuits. Toast up some frozen waffles of your choice as you quickly scramble a few eggs (depending on how many sandwiches you have to make). Assemble into a sandwich with a slice of cheddar cheese for flavor and richness and serve. It’ll take literally less than five minutes but feed a small army of kids in the morning.

16. Breakfast Cheese and Egg Board

If you enjoy the finer things in life like a mean cheese board and would love to recreate that for breakfast, you can. Make some hardboiled eggs ahead of time and stash them in the fridge for quick grab-and-go mornings. Pair with two different kinds of sliced cheese or some goat cheese, cut up some fresh cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, and throw on an olive or two for an extra rich and filling breakfast.

17. Breakfast Egg Nachos

Like regular nachos, but acceptable at breakfast. This simple dish calls for some toasted and warm tortilla chips, the salsa and diced veggies of your choice, shredded cheese, and scrambled eggs. Load them all together and enjoy a crunchy, cheesy, eggcelent melange of flavors and textures. Trust us, it won’t disappoint.