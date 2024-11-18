My hairline has always looked like my dad’s, jutting in above my temples and meeting in the middle in a widow’s peak. As a young gal with enough hair to spare, it didn’t bother me much. But after losing what felt like a third of my hair postpartum — much of it around my temples — my stark hairline felt all the more obvious, and kind of like it had receded. So, why is my hairline receding as a woman? Apparently, hairline changes as you age are not just a guy thing, according to experts.

Why is my hairline receding as a woman?

A receding hairline in women can happen for a lot of different reasons, says Dr. Noah Gratch, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in Manhattan. “For women, this type of thinning is sometimes due to hormonal shifts, particularly around menopause or hormonal imbalances. Genetics and lifestyle factors, like stress, diet, haircare habits, and certain hairstyles, also play a role.”

So, it makes sense that the massive hormone fluctuations of pregnancy and the postpartum period would expose even more of my frontal lobe, which was never entirely hidden thanks to another culprit he mentioned: genetics (ugh).

As for hairstyles that can lead to a receding hairline, this is known as traction alopecia, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. While occasionally wearing your hair pulled back tightly is no big deal, doing so often can cause breakage and pull out hair at the hairline, since most of the hair’s weight at the back of the head pulls on it. The AAD says to be mindful of how often you wear tight buns, ponytails, cornrows, tight braids, and weaves, and they also advise against sleeping in rollers often.

If my hairline is thinning, should I be worried about my hormones?

Because your hairline can thin during major hormonal shifts like postpartum and menopause, what does it mean if it happens and you’re not going through one of those milestones? Once you experience a hormone-induced bout of hair loss, it may not grow back quite as thick as before, and that may be all there is to it. But it’s worth checking in with your doctor if you have a family history of hormone imbalances, or about any other symptoms that have recently popped up.

“A receding hairline can sometimes be a sign of changes in hormones, such as an increase in androgens or other fluctuations that can occur during menopause, pregnancy, or even due to conditions like PCOS,” says Gratch. “If hair loss is sudden and accompanied by other symptoms, like itching or skin irritation, or if you have a family history of hormonal issues, it’s worth discussing with a health care provider to rule out any underlying imbalances.”

Can frontal hair loss grow back in women?

Yes, it can, Gratch confirms. How to grow it back obviously depends on the cause of the thinning, but for most women (and men), the first steps are fairly easy.

“Over-the-counter treatments like minoxidil — also known as Rogaine — are popular and can be effective for many people. Maintaining a balanced diet rich in vitamins and nutrients, especially biotin, iron, and vitamin D, is also essential,” he says. “Avoiding tight hairstyles and minimizing heat styling can also reduce stress on hair, encouraging healthier regrowth over time.”

If your hair is thinning as a result of a hormone imbalance, treating it with your doctor will be the main thing that helps your hair sprout anew. If all else fails, Gratch says a hair transplant is always an option if you feel strongly about changing the thickness and shape of your hairline.

For me, being mindful of my tendency to start thinning at my hairline, I have switched to claw clips for most updos as opposed to the tight black hair ties of death, and maybe I’ll start swiping on a little Rogaine foam before bed each night too. (Just know you don’t have to pay extra for the women’s version. Derms on TikTok say the men’s Rogaine is stronger and cheaper, so your scalp and wallet will thank you.)