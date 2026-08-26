“I Received Oral Sex On My Parents’ Kitchen Counter” & 44 Other Mom Confessions

Between trying to squeeze every last drop of goodness out of what’s left of summer and gearing up for the mental-load hell that is back-to-school, moms are wiped out. August tends to level us with a tornado of emotions: sad, overwhelmed, relieved, guilty, and yep, tired. We're out here running on fumes, yet still expected to seamlessly orchestrate the whole handoff from summer's last gasp to the school year's opening bell without dropping a single ball (or admitting how badly we need that bell to ring and give us a f*cking break).

Let's not forget about everything else we're juggling, too. There are marriages on the verge of buckling. The complexities of adult friendships. Sometimes, it's the fantasy of walking right out the front door and starting over somewhere no one knows a thing about you or your responsibilities.

None of it makes you a bad mom, although it’s hard not to feel that way when it seems like you’re all alone in these thoughts. But if our weekly Confessions have taught us anything, it’s that all this stuff — all these anxieties and fears and even the tiny joys we can’t stop thinking about — just make us human.

So, grab a comfy seat and settle in. Here's this week's haul of inner thoughts, shared anonymously by moms who needed to let it out.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

I received oral sex on my parents’ kitchen counter. Best sex since divorce. Confession #50525658

My happiest moments are when my husband’s not around. Confession #50158468

Pretty sure my parents love their cats more than their children. Confession #50883563

Wish I had my own apartment. Miss living alone. Easy nights, the peace and quiet. A fantasy. Confession #53635468

I lost my job and am so relieved. We’ll figure it out. Confession #51964811

My sister has cancer and I’m absolutely terrified. I don’t want to tell my kids but need to. Confession #54259973

I’ve had sex with my ex-husband twice in the past week. Confession #53414483

I don’t love my husband. I’m mad at myself for not leaving him. Confession #52798120

So f*cking sick of grown-ass MEN and their expectations that women serve them. Confession #53800172

We moved this summer and I hate our new school district. My heart breaks for my boys. Confession #50270605

I do everything for everyone, but I’m burnt out. Migraines, fibromyalgia, flare-ups — just exhausted. Confession #50759036

I’m not ready to accept that I can’t afford a second child. Confession #53866585

I feel so guilty for wanting to put my BPD teen in an inpatient facility. Confession #53723036

40 and having the best sex of my life with my husband of 15 years. Confession #52968260

I have had a huge crush on my friend for 2.5 years. HUGE. Confession #51305306

Lately my husband and I barely speak or look at each other and no one knows. Confession #51217635

My estranged husband thinks he is going to get $ from me when we divorce. Wrong. Confession #52663212

I’m scared I’m a bad parent. Confession #54924332

I’m going back to school at 44 and scared as hell I can’t hack it! Confession #54119854

Haven’t had a physical in over nine years. Terrified to go now. Scared about what they’ll find. Confession #52506528

I fantasize A LOT about Jon Ossoff. Confession #50514347

My addict husband needs to decide what’s most important: his family or his addiction. Confession #50479870

Bought new furniture... my ex and ex-MIL hate it. Good. Confession #52022614

I have a very helpful husband — many of my friends do not and I feel SO angry for them! Confession #50216085

I often dream of walking out from my current life to start from scratch somewhere else. Confession #53638548

I am in big need of a friend at work. Someone to laugh with and enjoy seeing. Confession #51317537

My 3-year-old son was diagnosed with Level 3 autism in May. Grief and tears daily still. Confession #54354398

I’m OK being single, but I miss having someone to cuddle and make out with. Confession #52250103

I desperately want my bf to propose but am afraid he won’t get my dream ring. Confession #54133517

My husband is so mean since he stopped vaping. Confession #54036736

My mom makes me feel so bad about myself, my decisions, my parenting. Confession #53844587

I cannot make one more decision. Confession #51207879

Working mum: exhausted and feel like I’m failing all around. Confession #51790974

Antidepressants started to work, and I feel better. I’m getting myself back. Confession #52875288

It’s my 10th wedding anniversary and there is no happy. I want to hide until it’s over. Confession #54503781

Co-parenting with a narcissist is exhausting. Always on alert! Confession #53136804

I finally told my husband about my credit card debt. It was hard, but I am glad to get it off my chest. Confession #52194399

I can’t wait to move house and get my kids away from their psycho toxic aunty. Confession #51269743

Hubs is back at work, and summer is now much more fun with the kids. He never wanted to do anything. Confession #52702575

School needs to start now! I love my kids, but I need time away from them. Confession #50894982

I’m tired of competing with time and having my day planned out to the minute. No room for error. Confession #50545877

I don’t know how to help my daughter with her negative self-talk. Therapy didn’t work. Confession #54132741

Perimenopause is making me so clingy and anxious, ugh. Confession #50568275

Just so sad and heartbroken for the planet and all of the horrible things taking place. Confession #50392094