11 Recipes To Use Up Jelly & Jam, From Baked Brie To Homemade Sauces

In my family, we’re not being jelly people. We sometimes buy it if it’s part of a recipe we want to make, but then we’re always left with a jar of perfectly good jelly or jam and no clue what to do with it. Even if you find yourself down to the dregs of your favorite fruit spread, don’t throw that jar away just yet. There are so many tasty recipes to use up jam and jelly for those of us who maybe don’t love eating it straight up on toast, but also don’t like the idea of letting a few spoonfuls in the jar go to waste.

For starters, I love Kelsey Meyers’ jam jar margarita recipes on TikTok (I call her the queen of jargaritas in my head). If you’re someone who runs through a bunch of jelly and happens to like tequila, you can probably just roll with that. But there are also plenty of other really delicious ways to use up your various fruit goods.

01 Chocolate Raspberry Cashew Butter Cups All The Healthy Things OK, melting chocolate and making candy always feels a little more involved to me because you’re chilling things in between and trying not to burn anything. But these cashew butter cups with raspberry jelly look 110% worth it (thank you, All The Healthy Things). You could swap in white or milk chocolate, change jelly flavors, or go with an alternate nut butter — the options are endless.

02 Charcuterie For Two Dude That Cookz If you just have a random bit of jam left lingering around, well, it’s probably enough to put a few swipes on a cracker with some goat cheese. Dude That Cookz lays out some easy charcuterie board options here. It’s a good reminder that, if you don’t feel like looking, sometimes you can throw a bunch of stuff onto a board and call it done.

03 Strawberry Crumb Bars With Meyer Lemon Glaze Damn Delicious Alright, so you’ll need a half cup of strawberry jam to pull off Damn Delicious’ crumb bars, but if you’re not going to eat it any other way, then this is an excellent use for it. The lemon glaze on top really brings the whole bite together — you’ll be having them with coffee and breaking another little piece off every time you go to the kitchen.

04 Peanut Butter & Jelly Muffins A Cookie Named Desire A Cookie Named Desire has some of the best baking recipes on the internet, and even I, someone neutral about jelly, want to try her peanut butter and jelly muffins. These would be so good for easy school morning breakfasts or a cute addition to a weekend brunch with friends.

05 Slow Cooker Sriracha Meatballs Foodie Crush Grape jelly meatballs are kind of a classic. Foodie Crush’s spicy sriracha version is like their amped-up, cooler cousin. You’ll need a jar of pepper jelly for them, but TBH, I think if you used a few spoonfuls out of it for another recipe or a charcuterie board, having most of a jar would work just fine.

06 Caramelized Onion Crostini With Fig Jam & Blue Cheese Foodie Crush You could put caramelized onions on a shoe and I’d eat it, so Foodie Crush’s onion crostini with fig jam and bleu cheese speaks right to my soul. You only need 1/3 cup of fig preserves, and I’m personally not a huge fig fan, so if you’re like me you’ll probably need even less to pull off the concept.

07 Easy Baked Brie With Jam All The Healthy Things Baked brie is possibly the easiest and most satisfying appetizer ever. You can put almost any combination of jam and crunchy topping on it, and it's going to disappear from the pan. All The Healthy Things' recipe explains exactly how it's done so your first attempt comes out perfectly melty.

08 Easy Overnight Oats Damn Delicious Damn Delicious has the best overnight oats combos, and yeah, topping them with a few spoonfuls of jelly is actually a great hack for getting more flavor out of them. The PB&J oats are obviously jelly-oriented, but you could sub in any kind of preserves or jam for fresh fruit if you have one on hand and not the other.

09 Thumbprint Cookies Princess Pinky Girl Kind of a classic recipe to make with jelly, but if you hadn’t thought of them yet, try Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe for making thumbprint cookies. They’ll work deliciously with any kind of preserves you have collecting dust in the fridge.

10 Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookies Laughing Spatula PB&J cookies, because why not? If you love the sandwich, you’ll love the dessert even more. Laughing Spatula’s recipe is super simple and takes less than 30 minutes from start to finish, no chilling or waiting on the dough in sight.

11 Homemade Fireball Barbecue Sauce Princess Pinky Girl If you have, like, a scraped-out jar of pepper jelly, that’s pretty much all you need to make a yummy homemade barbecue sauce. Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe involves using Fireball whiskey for a little extra flavor, but you could just omit that and still get a delicious sauce out of the deal.

If you see me on my porch drinking jargaritas and eating crostinis...yes, you did.