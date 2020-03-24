Sometimes the meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking can get old. On those days, even the drive-thru fast food chains won’t cut it — there’s still the work of toting everything inside, divvying everything up, checking everyone’s orders and making things presentable for your kids. No, that’s too much effort. You want to sit down, place an order and have food and drinks delivered to you. The thing about “going out” is that it becomes a lot more expensive when you have kids. It doesn’t have to, though. Plenty of big chains offer free (or nearly free) kids meals, as long as an adult is eating. You just have to pick the right night of the week but we’ve rounded up over 60 restaurants where kids eat for free. (Hot tip: peep this list before you book your next family vacation. If you’re trying to save for vacation, finding restaurants where your kids will eat gratis can help you budget.)

If you think you’re the only one looking for a deal on a family meal out, guess again! In fact, according to the latest search data available, there are nearly 6,600 monthly searches for just these establishments. Luckily, we went ahead and did the work of collating the list so you don’t have to. Bon appétit!

Mondays

Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar Kids under 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult’s meal.

Kids under 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult’s meal. Cinzetti’s Kids eat free between 5:00-8:30 p.m.

Kids eat free between 5:00-8:30 p.m. Cody’s Original Roadhouse Up to two kids 10 and under can eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

Up to two kids 10 and under can eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. Famous Dave’s At some locations, kids 12 and under eat free on Mondays. (Other restaurants are Tuesdays.)

At some locations, kids 12 and under eat free on Mondays. (Other restaurants are Tuesdays.) Golden Corral Kids 10 and under eat free from 5-9 p.m.

Kids 10 and under eat free from 5-9 p.m. Planet Sub One kid eats free for every adult order.

One kid eats free for every adult order. Rock Bottom Cafe Kids under 12 eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays

Kids under 12 eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays T.G.I.Fridays Kids eat free Mondays (and Tuesdays)

Tuesdays

Back Yard Burgers One kid eats free for every adult meal purchased.

One kid eats free for every adult meal purchased. Bob Evans After 4 p.m., one adult meal purchase qualifies for one free child’s meal.

After 4 p.m., one adult meal purchase qualifies for one free child’s meal. Carrows Kids 10 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult meal (up to two kids per adult).

Kids 10 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult meal (up to two kids per adult). Chevy’s Fresh Mix Kids eat free all day.

Kids eat free all day. Chick-Fil-A Kids eat free between 5:30-7:30 p.m., but an adult must purchase a meal.

Kids eat free between 5:30-7:30 p.m., but an adult must purchase a meal. Cinzetti’s Kids eat free between 5-8:30 p.m.

Kids eat free between 5-8:30 p.m. Cody’s Original Roadhouse For every adult that buys a meal, two kids can eat free.

For every adult that buys a meal, two kids can eat free. Famous Dave’s Some stores prefer to do their kids-eat-free day on Tuesdays, instead of Mondays.

Some stores prefer to do their kids-eat-free day on Tuesdays, instead of Mondays. IKEA Some locations offer free food court meals to kids on Tuesdays

Some locations offer free food court meals to kids on Tuesdays Lone Star Steakhouse Kids eat free all day, but parents must purchase meals. (Two kids per adult.)

Kids eat free all day, but parents must purchase meals. (Two kids per adult.) Moe’s Southwest Grill If an adult buys their meal, a child can eat free. No time restraints.

If an adult buys their meal, a child can eat free. No time restraints. Pizza Hut Buy one adult buffet, get a kids’ buffet free.

Buy one adult buffet, get a kids’ buffet free. Pizza Street One free kids’ cheese pizza per paying adult.

One free kids’ cheese pizza per paying adult. Ponderosa Steakhouse Two kids per adult purchase can eat free after 4 p.m.

Two kids per adult purchase can eat free after 4 p.m. Rock Bottom Cafe Kids under 12 eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays

Kids under 12 eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays Shari’s Two kids meals per adult purchase

Two kids meals per adult purchase T.G.I.Fridays Check with your local restaurant to see if their free day is on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Check with your local restaurant to see if their free day is on Mondays or Tuesdays. UNO Chicago Grill Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

Wednesdays

East Coast Wings One kids’ meal per purchased adult meal from 3:30 p.m. until closing time.

One kids’ meal per purchased adult meal from 3:30 p.m. until closing time. Firehouse Subs Adults must purchase a combo meal for themselves.

Adults must purchase a combo meal for themselves. Jeffrey’s Sports Grill From 5-9 p.m. enjoy a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal.

From 5-9 p.m. enjoy a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal. Little Bitty Burger Barn Kids under ten years old can eat for free after 5 p.m.

Kids under ten years old can eat for free after 5 p.m. Luby’s Cafeteria All day long kids under ten years old can eat for free.

All day long kids under ten years old can eat for free. Qdoba Mexican Grill Kids eat free all day.

Thursdays

C.B. & Potts Kids eat free all day long.

Kids eat free all day long. Captain D’s Seafood Every paying adult allows for two free kids’ meals.

Every paying adult allows for two free kids’ meals. The Chartroose Caboose If an adult pays for their own meal, a kid eats free.

If an adult pays for their own meal, a kid eats free. The Locker Room Kids eat free from 4-9 p.m.

Fridays

Chicken Out Rotisserie One child eats free per adult meal purchased.

One child eats free per adult meal purchased. Shoney’s Kids under four years old eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

Saturdays

Luby’s Cafeteria Kids under 10 eat free.

Kids under 10 eat free. Maggianos Kids five and under eat free.

Kids five and under eat free. Steak n Shake Kids eat free all day on Saturdays and Sundays, but adults must make a $9 purchase.

Sundays

Arriba Mexican Grill One free kids meal per purchase of an adult meal.

One free kids meal per purchase of an adult meal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Kids eat free all day

Kids eat free all day Hooter’s Free kids’ meal from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free kids’ meal from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Qdoba Kids eat free on Sundays and Mondays.

Kids eat free on Sundays and Mondays. Slim Chickens Kids 10 and under eat free

Kids 10 and under eat free Steak n Shake Kids eat free all day on Saturdays and Sundays, but adults must make a $9 purchase.

Kids eat free all day on Saturdays and Sundays, but adults must make a $9 purchase. White Castle Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult combo $4 or more.

Taking a trip to Disney is expensive enough but luckily we found some options where your kiddos can eat for free in the area.

Paddlefish — Kids 9 and younger eat for free Monday through Thursday with the purchase of two adult meals. Make sure to mention the Kids Eat Free promotion.

Terralina Crafted Italian — Ask about their kids eat free promotion at your next visit.

Days Vary Depending On Location

These fine establishments also want to feed your kiddos for free. However, they don’t seem to have a nationally selected day of the week. Call your local restaurant to get the scoop.

Applebee’s

Bennigan’s

Cici’s Pizza

Denny’s

iHop

Jason’s Deli

Quaker Steak And Lube

Red Brick Pizza

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina

Smashburger

Texas Roadhouse

Kids Eat Free Every Day

These amazing restaurants and hotels offer free kids’ meals every day. However, you’ll need to check with your server for specific details.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream – if your little one measures in less than 40 inches they can get a yummy baby cone for free.

– if your little one measures in less than 40 inches they can get a yummy baby cone for free. Cafe Rio Chili’s Fricker’s O’Charlie’s

Holiday Inn — You don’t have to drop a pretty penny to feed the kids on vacation. Holiday Inn hotels let’s kids 12 and younger eat for free at their restaurants. And there’s no time restriction. That means you can sleep in and still enjoy those free waffles mid-morning.

— You don’t have to drop a pretty penny to feed the kids on vacation. Holiday Inn hotels let’s kids 12 and younger eat for free at their restaurants. And there’s no time restriction. That means you can sleep in and still enjoy those free waffles mid-morning. Choice Hotels — Confirm with your particular location ahead of time, but most Choice Hotels offer a complimentary breakfast with stay.

— Confirm with your particular location ahead of time, but most Choice Hotels offer a complimentary breakfast with stay. Aston Hotels & Resorts — Aston Hotel’s Kids Stay, Play, & Eat for free program means kids 17 years of age and younger can stay and eat for free on premises as long as they share a room with their guardian or parents.

— Aston Hotel’s Kids Stay, Play, & Eat for free program means kids 17 years of age and younger can stay and eat for free on premises as long as they share a room with their guardian or parents. Best Western — Kids 12 and younger can load up on those waffles with a complimentary breakfast.

— Kids 12 and younger can load up on those waffles with a complimentary breakfast. Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn — Children 18 and younger stay free in the room with their parents and are can also enjoy a complimentary breakfast to start their day.