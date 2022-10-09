It's a vacuum! It's a mop! It's Roborock's S5 Max Robot Vacuum & Mop Cleaner! While Roborock hasn't been in the robot vacuum game as long as some of the others, they sure do seem to know what they're doing. With over 3,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, this device is backed up by happy customers and advanced performance.

With a whopping 180 minutes of cleaning time before it needs a charge, the Roborock can tackle many rooms on a single charge. It has powerful suction up to 2000Pa and automatically engages Carpet Boost to get carpets clean every time. With customizable mopping, you can set preferred water flow for each room to achieve desired cleaning intensity. The LiDAR navigation system — along with an adaptive route algorithm — makes sure your floors are cleaned efficiently and meticulously.

And then there's the mapping: You can save up to four levels of maps, including rooms (living room, kitchen, etc.), and identify No-Go and No-Mop zones, and invisible walls. With all of these smarts, it can also be controlled by voice via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Helpful Review: "If loving this Roborock is wrong, I don't want to be right. I think this is the second review that I have ever written in my life about anything, and I am 53, but I just had to do it. I hope this gives some validity to my review. LOL. Since I first saw this type of product, I have always wanted one, but I always hesitated. I finally broke down and bought it. I am not a messy person, but I tend to delay the vacuuming and mopping.

First, I want to say that it is very easy to do the setup. I saw a few previous consumer comments about it not connecting with Google Home. That is not true. After you install the roborock app, then you just have to go to your Google Home app, select the plus sign to add a device, select the option 'set up device,' select the option' works with Google Home,' and then scroll forever until you get to the roborock app. Then the device is added. You can rename it if you want to do so. I named mine "David Wallace" because I am a fan of The Office, and he has the invention that 'sucks,' and also the song that he and his son sings 'suck it.' So I just have to say, 'Hey Google, have David Wallace clean my house,' and she says, 'OK, starting David Wallace.'

I am amazed every day. The first time that I used it, I was a little bit frustrated and confused. Even though I had read other reviews that this would happen, I still thought it would go smoothly the first time for some reason. It ran around the house like a crazy robot. It was really just mapping out the house like it was supposed to do. The second time was a thousand times better, and after the third time, it's been nothing but bliss. Yes, the bin is not that big compared to some other reviews that I have read, and it filled up pretty quickly the first and second time. I did not do any prep beforehand, so I guess that was expected. Ever since, I've been running it at least every other day, and it doesn't fill up so quickly, and I don't have to empty it every time... about every third time.

As for the mopping capability, it is not the same as a person scrubbing the floor. I tend to use the mop mode about every second time that I vacuum. I get that it is just a pad with some water running around my house, but if you continually do it, it's the same as continually vacuuming. You just have to rinse out the mop pad, which shows some dirt, which means it's working.

I was surprised that it actually talks. I didn't realize that it had a voice. It will say that it is starting, and it tells you that it's heading back to the dock. I was just surprised when it started talking back to me. Loved it! I have a cat, and I thought she was going to attack the thing at first, but I think she has gotten used to it, and she hasn't damaged it at all. She more or less just follows it everywhere.

... I literally have nothing terrible at all to say about this product. I can't believe I waited this long to get one. I have told every single family member and friend about how awesome it is. I don't know anyone else who has a robovac, so I can only speak to this one and my own experience. But I highly recommend it! It also helps me keep my shoes out of the middle of the floor. It will go around my shoes, but the point is it helps me keep the rest of my house tidy so David Wallace can do his job!"