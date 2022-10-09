I HEART ROBOTS

8 Robot Vacuums On Amazon With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings At Every Price Point

“Alexa, have Kendall Roy clean the kitchen!”

7 Robot Vacuums On Amazon With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings For Every Price Point
Shutterstock

If you’ve thought about buying a robot vacuum lately, you might have found yourself a bit overwhelmed. First off, we’ve come a long way since the Roomba was released in 2002 — and that was 20 years ago, just in case you’d like to join me in feeling extremely old for a moment. Today, there are so many options with a wide range of price points and features, making it more difficult to navigate this purchase than a playroom floor covered in Legos. Secondly, I’ve never seen a type of product that generates so many strong opinions in customers (as manifested in countless lengthy and shockingly thorough reviews). People. Have. Feelings. Assuming you don’t get exhausted and give up on the whole thing, by the time you come out on the other end of your research, chances are you’ve read at least a novel’s worth of robot vacuum product features and reviews.

Here’s the good news: You really don’t have to go through all of that. We’ve done the research, read the reviews (you’ll get to read some hilarious and helpful ones below), and rounded up eight highly-rated robot vacuums — in fact, most of them have well over 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — that cover a wide variety of features and include prices from budget-friendly to high-end.

Finally, just a few important considerations before we dive in... While amazing and “life-changing” for many reviewers, most robot vacuums are not going to deliver the same cleaning results as a traditional vacuum. You’ll still have to use that one for periodic deep cleans. Plus, most of them are loud because they are actually vacuums. (This seems to surprise people.)

When picking one for your home, you’ll want to figure out which features are important to you; that will help to narrow down the options. For example, if you want smart mapping, a self-emptying dust bin, or maximum suction power, you’ll need to pay more. Also, make sure you pay attention to the floor types that each vacuum is best suited for. Some are designed for all kinds of flooring, while others aren’t going to perform on high-piles rugs and carpeting. While a robot vacuum that doesn’t mention it works on pet hair may still work on pet hair, if you have pets, it’s probably best to go with one that brags about how well it does on pet hair. Capiche? OK, let’s go!

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01

Budget-Friendly Robot Vacuum With 42,500+ 5-Star Ratings

Amazon
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Super Thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$139.99

If you're looking for a tried and true, budget-friendly robot vacuum, this could be the one for you. The eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Super Thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a whopping 42,500 5-star ratings on Amazon. According to the manufacturer, this model is best suited for use on tile, laminate, hardwood floors, and low- to medium-pile carpeting. (Important: It isn't designed to perform on high-pile carpets or very dark-colored floors, so if you have those, move on to the next one.)

Notable features include BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction when needed, quiet operation that isn't louder than a microwave, a super-thin design to reach the toughest spots, run-time of up to 100 minutes, an infrared sensor to avoid obstacles and drop sensors to prevent falls, automatic recharging at docking station, and a remote control for operation. (It does not feature WiFi, Alexa, or Google Assistant compatibility or room mapping technology.)

Helpful Review: "I've never been so obsessed with an appliance in my life! I use it mostly in the upstairs master bedroom, which has dark wood floors which were always dusty — but no more! There's also a short pile area rug slightly around and under the bed, which I could never reach the under-bed part to vacuum, but this little guy can! And boy, does he deliver!! I didn't know we were sleeping over so much dirt and dust. Every single time I run it — and I do it a few times a week now, even when the wood looks clean, it ends up full. I can only assume it's pulling most of that from under the bed (although we do have a couple of shorthaired dogs)! I'm now obsessed with getting to the day when it ends up less full, indicating it's pulled years of dust out from under the bed! For $140, this is a bargain! It was rated #3 in Consumer Reports after 2 other mapping vacuums, which were each around $1000. I don't care that it can't map — it seems to get everywhere — maybe just not as quickly. I do an edge clean first and then set it to auto for the finish-up. Like I said, love, love, love this little guy! (Yes, I started talking to it and thanking it when it was finished!)"

02

Smart Robot Vacuum For Pet Hair With Personalized Cleaning Recommendations

Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi & Personalized Cleaning Recommendations
$299.99
$254.80

Roomba is the O.G. of robot vacuums, and they sure have come a long way. Currently on sale for $259, down from the regular price of $299, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi & Cleaning Recommendations is a top pick for someone in search of a mid-range price point that’s backed up with over 16,500 5-star ratings.

Great for homes with pets, carpets, and hardwood floors, the Roomba 692 learns your habits and can even recommend personalized schedules. Its three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions while its edge-sweeping brush can handle difficult corners. With a 90-minute average run time, it uses adaptive navigation to get around and under furniture, and Cliff Detect keeps it from tumbling down your stairs. When it’s done cleaning, it returns to the charging station to refuel. Works with Alexa, Google Home, or the iRobot HOME app. (It does not feature room mapping or targeting technology.)

Helpful Review: “Stubborn girlfriend admits boyfriend was right! We purchased a new home together, and moved in January. Between the 2 of us, my boyfriend and I have 4 dogs. They shed, we vacuum, they shed, we vacuum again. My BF asked if we could get a Roomba, and I insisted we didn’t need one, since we have 3 Dysons in the house. Anyway, fast forward a couple months, and the Roomba goes on sale for Prime Day. I purchase one to surprise him, and figure we can try it out — why not? Best. Vacuum. EVER. OK, it may not be as strong as the Dyson, but she’s timed to start every evening at 5 pm, and by the time we’re home from work, no little floating furries in the house. Now I vacuum once a week instead of daily. We like her so much, we’ve named her ‘Roberta.’ Even the dogs who didn’t like her in the beginning have gotten used to her. In summation — BF was right, Roomba was a fantastic purchase for the new house!”

03

2-In-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop On Sale For $199 On Amazon (Regular Price: $249)

Amazon
iLIFE V80 Max Mopping Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo For Pet Hair Hardwood Floors Carpet
$249.99

With a budget-friendly price point of $199 (currently marked down from the Amazon list price of $249!) and over 14,000 5-star ratings, the iLife V80 Max Mopping Robot Vacuum is a winner. Did you notice the “mopping” part? Yep, it also mops and is ideal for vacuuming and mopping hardwood, tile, and stone floors.

The home base and charging station include both a 750ml dust bin and a 300ml water tank. It has strong suction and a variety of cleaning modes to optimize performance, like Path Mode, Spot Mode, and Edge Mode. Additional features include a tangle-free brush so you won’t have to remove hair, loads of sensors that keep it from falling down the stairs and bumping into things while cleaning, it’s got voice command via Alexa, scheduling via the iLifeHOME app, and a remote control, if you prefer that kind of old-school thing. (It does not feature room mapping technology.)

Helpful Review: “OK, so I don’t write reviews often. I mean, I read them so clearly they are useful, but it’s just normally not my thing. This thing is amazing!!!! I don’t know how it compares to name brands cause it’s my first robotic vacuum, but I am now a convert and will never not own one. With kids and hardwood floors, I felt like I was sweeping daily and still never felt clean. After the kids go to bed, I do a quick pick-up, and I set this thing to clean... it’s like I have a magic fairy cleaning all while I sleep. I wake up in the morning, do a quick mop, and my floors look beautiful. It does great on carpet, hardwood, over rugs... I can’t watch it 'cause it drives me crazy with the patterns it goes in, but if you just set it and forget it, it’s amazeballs!”

04

Super Thin & Quiet WiFi Robot Vacuum With Boundary Strips On Sale For $159

eufy by Anker Super Thin Wi-Fi BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Self-Charging With Boundary Strips
$299.99
$155.99

The eufy by Anker Super Thin 30C With Boundary Strips has over 10,000 5-star ratings and does a lot for the price. Like its cousin, the 11S (above), the 30C has BoostIQ that automatically increases suction power when needed and boasts quiet operation (no louder than a microwave) for up to 100 minutes per charge before it returns itself to the charging station. Additionally, the 30C comes with 13.2 feet of boundary strips that can direct the device to avoid the areas you choose. It works with the EufyHome app, Alexa, Google Assistant, or the included remote control. (It does not feature smart mapping technology.)

Helpful Review: "This robotic vacuum performs exactly the way it's supposed to, and we are very happy with it. First of all, it's low-profile, so it goes under almost all of the furniture in the house. [Its] battery life is almost enough to vacuum all of our 2500 sq ft home in one charge. The app works great, and it responds to voice commands from our Google Home Assistant. The remote is almost unnecessary, but it has one, and that works too. It is very quiet for a vacuum. My pets (including rabbit) have gotten used to it. It bumps into objects lightly, it gets up pet hair and crumbs really well, it climbs over transitions even when they are kind of high. I haven't tried to program it and wouldn't want it to run while I'm not home anyway, because it can get caught in a room if there are too many chair and table legs near the entryway to another room. I also need to steer it with the app to force it to vacuum well under and in front of the couch, but all this is much less trouble than operating a regular vacuum cleaner! Also, we got one with magnetic strips to keep it out of certain areas, like the cat water fountain. The mag strips very effectively keep it out of trouble, and best of all, you don't have to use the adhesive to stick the magnetic strip to the floor. Just stretch it out over where you want it, maybe put a heavy object on part of it if it's too curvy. I'm very happy because my floors are much cleaner and with much less effort. It gets under furniture without your having to move it. The floor is now clean even under my treadmill!!! Also, it rarely gets stuck as long as you pick up the obvious stuff before running it. It can even mostly handle bath mats!"

05

Smart Robot Vacuum For Homes With Pets Plus Mapping & XL Self-Emptying Capacity (On Sale For $418.95)

Amazon
Shark RV1001AE IQ WiFi Alexa Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum With Home Mapping, Self-Cleaning Brushroll
$599.99
$379.19

The Shark RV1001AE IQ Self-Empty XL has over 16,700 5-star ratings and is currently marked down to $379.19 on Amazon (from the regular price of $599!), and boy, does it deliver. Notable features include a bagless base that holds up to 45 days' worth of your very worst dust bunnies, a self-cleaning brush roll that can remove pet hair and long hair as it cleans, total home mapping that allows you to choose specific rooms to clean, an advanced filtration system that traps 99% of dust, dander, and pet allergens, and app or voice command via SharkClean, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Helpful Review: "I researched robot vacs for weeks before deciding on this make and model. I put the app on my phone as I don't use Alexa. I FREAKIN LOVE IT!!! The 1st week I ran it 3 consecutive days to get house mapped and get a good cleaning under and around all the furniture. After that, I have it set to run Sun, Tues, and Thurs at 1 pm. It runs for about an hour and a half... It zips around easily under all of my furniture, even the ottomans. I do put the dining room side chairs up on the table as that room seems to be the collector of the most cat hair. It even sweeps around the litter boxes to get all the scattered litter up. My floors haven't been this clean since we became a cat house. Highly recommend this."

06

Smart & Powerful Robot Vacuum & Mop With Selective Room Cleaning Feature

roborock S5 MAX Self-Charging Robot Vacuum & Mop Cleaner With Lidar Navigation, Selective Room Cleaning, No-Mop Zones, Alexa-Compatible
$549.99

It's a vacuum! It's a mop! It's Roborock's S5 Max Robot Vacuum & Mop Cleaner! While Roborock hasn't been in the robot vacuum game as long as some of the others, they sure do seem to know what they're doing. With over 3,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, this device is backed up by happy customers and advanced performance.

With a whopping 180 minutes of cleaning time before it needs a charge, the Roborock can tackle many rooms on a single charge. It has powerful suction up to 2000Pa and automatically engages Carpet Boost to get carpets clean every time. With customizable mopping, you can set preferred water flow for each room to achieve desired cleaning intensity. The LiDAR navigation system — along with an adaptive route algorithm — makes sure your floors are cleaned efficiently and meticulously.

And then there's the mapping: You can save up to four levels of maps, including rooms (living room, kitchen, etc.), and identify No-Go and No-Mop zones, and invisible walls. With all of these smarts, it can also be controlled by voice via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Helpful Review: "If loving this Roborock is wrong, I don't want to be right. I think this is the second review that I have ever written in my life about anything, and I am 53, but I just had to do it. I hope this gives some validity to my review. LOL. Since I first saw this type of product, I have always wanted one, but I always hesitated. I finally broke down and bought it. I am not a messy person, but I tend to delay the vacuuming and mopping.

First, I want to say that it is very easy to do the setup. I saw a few previous consumer comments about it not connecting with Google Home. That is not true. After you install the roborock app, then you just have to go to your Google Home app, select the plus sign to add a device, select the option 'set up device,' select the option' works with Google Home,' and then scroll forever until you get to the roborock app. Then the device is added. You can rename it if you want to do so. I named mine "David Wallace" because I am a fan of The Office, and he has the invention that 'sucks,' and also the song that he and his son sings 'suck it.' So I just have to say, 'Hey Google, have David Wallace clean my house,' and she says, 'OK, starting David Wallace.'

I am amazed every day. The first time that I used it, I was a little bit frustrated and confused. Even though I had read other reviews that this would happen, I still thought it would go smoothly the first time for some reason. It ran around the house like a crazy robot. It was really just mapping out the house like it was supposed to do. The second time was a thousand times better, and after the third time, it's been nothing but bliss. Yes, the bin is not that big compared to some other reviews that I have read, and it filled up pretty quickly the first and second time. I did not do any prep beforehand, so I guess that was expected. Ever since, I've been running it at least every other day, and it doesn't fill up so quickly, and I don't have to empty it every time... about every third time.

As for the mopping capability, it is not the same as a person scrubbing the floor. I tend to use the mop mode about every second time that I vacuum. I get that it is just a pad with some water running around my house, but if you continually do it, it's the same as continually vacuuming. You just have to rinse out the mop pad, which shows some dirt, which means it's working.

I was surprised that it actually talks. I didn't realize that it had a voice. It will say that it is starting, and it tells you that it's heading back to the dock. I was just surprised when it started talking back to me. Loved it! I have a cat, and I thought she was going to attack the thing at first, but I think she has gotten used to it, and she hasn't damaged it at all. She more or less just follows it everywhere.

... I literally have nothing terrible at all to say about this product. I can't believe I waited this long to get one. I have told every single family member and friend about how awesome it is. I don't know anyone else who has a robovac, so I can only speak to this one and my own experience. But I highly recommend it! It also helps me keep my shoes out of the middle of the floor. It will go around my shoes, but the point is it helps me keep the rest of my house tidy so David Wallace can do his job!"

07

The Budget- & Pet-Friendly Roomba With 33,000 5-Star Ratings

iRobot Roomba 675 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi/Alexa For Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
$169.66

Well, 33,000 5-star ratings can’t be wrong. At $169.66, the iRobot Roomba 675 is an excellent budget-friendly robot vacuum to help keep your floors spick-and-span. This model has a patented three-stage cleaning system that can handle a wide range of debris, smart sensors help the device navigate under and around obstacles, and the auto-adjusting cleaning head automatically changes its height for different surfaces. All of these features add up to a thorough clean for all floor types, from hardwood to carpeting. The iRobot Roomba 675 is Wi-Fi enabled and works with Alexa. (It does not feature room mapping and targeting technology.)

Helpful Review: “I always said I would never ask for an appliance as a Christmas gift. Now that my life includes a crumb-laden toddler, I’m learning, in a very hands-on manner, why the ‘never say never’ phrase exists. When my husband brought up the idea, I enthusiastically and immediately auto-ordered our new Roomba. Initially, upon opening Rosie, I immediately noticed her quality and seeming durability. In the past week, she has endured toy vegetable wars with the toddler, who feels that Rosie is the new space-invading pet and is adamant to stand her ground and make her dominance known. She has only been stuck twice, once on my sliding glass door, and once her wheel became stuck in my romantic, low-hanging sheer curtains that I forgot to pull up before starting the session. I was pleasantly surprised that my delicate curtains were not damaged and that when Rosie realized her wheel was entangled, she *immediately* stopped and called for help. My floors are immaculately clean at all times. I can plan cleaning sessions for late morning and at night after everyone is in bed and wake up to clean floors again instead of a growing to-do list. And if my messy husband and child create a disaster in the afternoon, I no longer have the ‘I just did this’ meltdown, and merely press the “clean” button on my phone with zero stress. No more crumbs and dirt sticking to my feet and no more sweeping the floors five times a day. No more feeling that I can’t catch up on basic cleaning because of the tiny tornado that follows me around. I’m currently looking for new hobbies to occupy all of my spare time. I HIGHLY recommend this product to any housewife on a budget. It is purely LIFE CHANGING! I’ve never been so happy with an appliance!”

08

Smart Mapping Robot Vacuum With 60-Day Self-Emptying Capacity (Currently On Sale For $730)

Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, Empties Itself For Up To 60 Days, Wi-Fi Connected/Alexa, Smart Mapping, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
$769.99

What does a high-end robot vacuum get you? Picture it: Your kid just tracked a bunch of dirt into the house, and your entryway is suddenly a hot mess. You say, "Alexa, clean the entryway," and this smart little guy gets right to work. Thanks to vSLAM navigation, the vacuum can learn the layout of your space and even creates Smart Maps that allow you to direct it to spot clean messes like this one right when you notice them!

The i7+ boasts a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal docking station that can hold up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris. With enhanced suction and extreme cleaning power, it uses dual multi-surface rubber brushes that don't get all wrapped up with pet hair, while a high-efficiency filter captures 99% of pet dander and allergens.

Did I mention it's smart? You already know that it can be operated via Alexa or Google Assistant, but it can also learn your cleaning habits and recommend personalized schedules. Its Keep Out Zones feature allows you to designate areas to avoid (like pet bowls).

Helpful Review: "I got this robot a few weeks ago, and I must say I am pretty darn impressed already! I have previously had multiple other robot vacuums (Samsung & Neato), but this is my first wifi-connected one, and just the fact that you have the app interface to monitor and control it makes a world of difference. First time you use it, you will want to let it run a couple of times to figure out the layout of your home, but then after 3-4 times, it actually ends up with a super accurate map of your floor plan - even with detailed markers for obstacles, etc. Once you have the floor plan mapped, you can customize it to make sure all room dividers are placed exactly where they should be, and you can label each room (which is great if you have Alexa, because then you can just say, "Alexa, clean the kitchen" once that's set up). If you, like me, have a pet, you can also mark intensive zones where it should be more diligent (like around the food and cat toilet). As for scheduling, you can either set it to run at set times every day (each day can alternate), or you can connect it to the location of your phone, so that if you leave your home within a certain time slot, it automatically starts, and when you get home again, it automatically stops. As it runs through your home, it will automatically identify "dirt events" and clean those more intensely. Or you can override the automation and define on your own whether it should run through your home just a single time or twice for every schedule. When it's done cleaning, you get a map in your phone that shows exactly where it was, how much area it covered, and where it found dirt. If it got stuck somewhere, it will also tell you exactly where that was, so you can consider improving your home layout to prevent it next time. It's cleaning pattern seems very well thought-through and systematic. No randomness and crazy decisions. It will cover the big open areas first and then cover all edges after. If you have obstacles (like chairs around a table), it will automatically find the optimal way of covering as much as possible, running in and out through legs, etc. On your map, you can also see if some parts were inaccessible due to your obstacles. The i7+ has the advantage over the regular i7 that its home base also has a dirt compartment, which is awesome because every time the robot has finished, it will suck all its dirt over to a regular vacuum bag in the home base, leaving the robot empty and ready for next run. This was the main reason my old robots broke down — that I didn't empty them often enough."

So, there you have it. Before you know it, you’ll be naming your robot vacuum “Kendall Roy” and using Alexa to put him to work!