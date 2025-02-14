It’s my firm belief that if you’re lucky enough to know the love of a dog, you’re lucky enough. And there’s something about knowing the love of a senior dog that truly feels like the best kind of fortune. But just as it’s hard to watch the people we love in life grapple with health ailments as they age, it can be heartbreaking to see your senior dog struggle. You want to do whatever you can to make them as comfortable as possible for the time you have left with them. They’ve been a stalwart witness to your life; the least you can do is help them really enjoy their sunset years, right?

A decade ago, my family adopted a white German shepherd, named him Jaws, and tucked him into our lives right along with our then-toddler son’s security blanket. He’s known practically every stage of our kids — watching nervously as they learned to ride bikes, anxiously awaiting their return home from school and playdates, a constant comfort as they’ve navigated the big emotions of the tween years.

But as he approaches 11 years of age, he’s no longer the playful pup who used to bring us Mr. Pigglesworth, his favorite squeaky toy, to play fetch. As is often the case with senior dogs (and especially extra-large breeds), his mobility is much more limited. His arthritis causes him to hobble around. And so we’ve made it our goal to do all the things we can to help him and us adapt to this final chapter together.

“The best products for senior dogs bring the pet comfort and minimize discomfort while also easing the owner's caregiver burden," Dr. Elizabeth Benson, founder and CEO of Paws into Grace, a Southern California-based company that specializes in pet end-of-life care, reassures me.

Here are a few things we’ve found and loved along the way, as well as products for senior dogs recommended by veterinarians and pet care experts.

A Comfy Bed That’s Easy To Grab and Go

Dogs are members of the family, which means they go pretty much everywhere you go. We’ve found that Jaws is much more comfortable sleeping on a dog bed of some sort, but the standard style we had was way too bulky to take to ball games or on road trips. Enter the RuffRest. Made by Timberdog, it’s the only dog bed on the market with a patent-pending modular blanket that can be converted into a three-season sleeping bag — perfect for senior dogs who get cold easily. The bed zips open to reveal a removable, hangable organizer to store your senior dog's treats, meds, toys, and other supplies. The shoulder strap doubles as a reflective safety leash. It comes with a medical/emergency ID card with a travel checklist. And it all rolls up into an easy-to-carry “bag.”

Non-Slip Socks

Senior dogs are more susceptible to slipping and falling — our big guy has often been known to fight a losing battle with our hardwood floors. Recommended by several vets, TigerToes are premium, non-slip dog socks designed to enhance a dog’s mobility and, in turn, safety. Their unique, patented grip pattern provides 360 degrees of traction to help keep your pup stable. Bonus? The brand donates to the non-profit Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, which gives senior dogs all the essentials: a loving home, good food, high-quality vet care, compassion, and comfort.

A Water Fountain

I wasn’t even sure if our dogs would go for this, but they love it! It holds more water than their old bowl, delivered via a 24/7 stream that’s triple-filtered. I was initially worried the noise would bother Jaws, who is much more sensitive to sound in his senior years, but the fountain is super quiet. It’s made of dishwasher-safe stainless steel, making it easy to clean, and replacement filters are cheap.

A Harness for Lifting

Sadly, hip issues can often prevent dogs from moving around freely, much less jumping or climbing. This portable dog sling gets rave reviews on Amazon for being practical, easy to use, and comfortable. It’s a true gift for senior dogs (and their pet parents) who want to help them move around with minimal pain.

A Super Soft and Cozy Blanket

It’s not as easy for dogs to regulate their body temperature when they get older, which explains why your senior pup may be shivering more often. You’ve probably heard of Minky Couture, a brand known for their incredibly soft blankets, but what you may not have known is that the blankets are perfect for dogs, too — or should I say “paw-fect,” which just so happens to be the name of this adorable paw-printed version, which is supremely cozy, comfy, and cute.

A Gentle DIY Dog-Grooming System

It can be tougher on both you and your senior dog to get out of the house for regular grooming appointments like you used to. This system makes staying on top of your senior dog’s shedding, trims, and general grooming needs almost effortless. And it’s so quiet that even more sound-sensitive pups shouldn’t have a problem with the noise.

Gloves That Groom, Massage, and More

Our dog will quite literally go to the little dog toy and supply basket we have in the corner of our living room, pull one of these out, and bring it to us. The scrubbing nodules on the fingers and palms look sort of wild, but they really let you get a thorough cleaning and deshedding of your senior dog while making them feel like they’re having a doggy spa day. I really appreciate that you can use these wet or dry, hair comes off of the glove very easily, and they make cleaning sensitive and/or hard-to-reach places really accessible.

A Calming Supplement That Helps Hips & Joints

I will never stop singing Kradle’s praises — our dogs love every supplement we’ve tried from the brand and they work well for us. Our senior dog’s hip pain had all but stopped him from visiting his favorite nap spot at the landing area midway up our stairs. After a few weeks of these chews, he’s returned to his perch and, overall, seems to be moving around more easily.

A Dog Bone That Doubles As Dental Care

Let’s be honest: Senior dog breath can straight up stank (IYKYK), which makes sense considering senior dogs can also be much more resistant to dental care. But dental health is still extremely important to your pet’s oral and heart health — and that’s why we love ChewMate’s TreatBrush. It’s basically a dog toothbrush-slash-flosser disguised as a dog toy. You can even stick treats inside of it to incentivize your dog to give it a good gnaw.

A Ramp for Load-Ups

If your pup still loves car rides but the days when they could load up by jumping in the car have passed, vets say a pet ramp is a smart and safe solution. Made of high-grade aluminum, this one is sturdy, features a non-slip carpet surface, and can support up to 250 pounds. Plus, it’s portable.

A Book to Increase Your Understanding

If you’re anything like me, the minute you encounter an issue or complication, you research the hell out of it. So, when our Jaws started experiencing more senior-related health ailments, I wanted a handbook of sorts — and found it in Senior Dogs: The Essential Guide to Maximizing Quality Time With Your Best Friend. Written by Dr. Terry Fossum, a world-renowned board-certified veterinary surgeon, the book is chock full of information and insight about caring for your senior dog.