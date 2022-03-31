As parents, our kids' milestones are often just as precious (if not more so) to us as they are to them. From their first step to their first time behind the wheel, each momentous occasion leaves us feeling proud of them — and ourselves. While the day you moved past diapers was *sigh* amazing, the day they leave high school will feel even bigger. For many parents, senior pictures and graduation mean you're one step closer to saying "goodbye" to your babes as they fly off to college, the military, or whatever else life holds for them. (Cue sobbing.) While you'll be a hot mess on the day that you actually have to say goodbye to your babies, not all these senior year "so longs" are bad. You also get to say goodbye to science projects, algebra, and standardized tests. If you're really lucky, you'll soon miss out on most of the drama spawned by friend fights. And that is a freakin' miracle. Not surprisingly, it's hard to capture all of those emotions in roughly 140-ish characters, so you might need help coming up with senior picture captions.

When those senior pictures show up on your cluttered kitchen counter, take a moment to push down the dread of college drop-off. Focus, instead, on the sheer pride in your kid and yourself for making it through twelve-ish years of school nonsense. Your family survived. The end is in sight! And when you plaster your handsome devil's senior pics all over your social media, you won't have to burn up the brains cells you have left after helping them study for the SAT to come up with a caption — this list has you covered.

Senior Picture Captions for Proud (and Sentimental) Parents

"It always seems impossible until it's done." – Nelson Mandela Always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you'll ever know. We love to see it. Zooming through to graduation. “It’s something unpredictable, but in the end it’s right, I hope you had the time of your life.” — Green Day This is just the beginning. Just wait and see. I can nap now, yes? "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." — Arthur Ashe Mischief managed. Shoutout to passion and Purell for getting us through the final stretch. There is no elevator to success; you need to take the stairs. Let the adventure begin. Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened. Once you've graduated, just remember: Bosses don't usually accept notes from your mother. Remember that you can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore. “The journey is the destination.” — Dan Eldon You have the whole summer to learn how to wake up with just your alarm. "She turned her can'ts into cans, and her dreams into plans." — Kobi Yamada What's the best version of "Pomp and Circumstance" on Spotify? You went from an itty bitty bundle of joy to an incredible young person ready to conquer the world. We are so proud of you, always. Welcome to the suck, kid. High school may be ending, but there's still so much to do and learn. Your education was the dress rehearsal. Now, go lead your life. Go forth and set the world on fire. "What she tackles, she conquers." — Gilmore Girls The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it from you. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." – E. E. Cummings A sweet end to a new beginning. “Today is where your book begins; the rest is still unwritten.” — Natasha Bedingfield The tassel was definitely worth the hassle. Congrats on all your hard work to get here. The best is yet to come. “And this is the part where you find out who you are.” — The Maine May your cap fly as high as your dreams. The best view comes after the hardest climb. “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie the Pooh Tomorrow will be a new chapter in your life. (This book is getting very interesting.) “Now go, and make interesting mistakes, make amazing mistakes, make glorious and fantastic mistakes. Break rules. Leave the world more interesting for you being here.” — Neil Gaiman This is the beginning of anything you want. Don’t count the days. Make the days count. “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss

Senior Picture Captions for the Grads Themselves