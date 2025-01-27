If you’re a parent, there’s a high likelihood that you’ve dealt with low libido — or, let’s be real, a complete lack of a sex drive, period. Between giving your full attention to work and kids during the day and the exhaustion of shouldering such a heavy mental load, of course parents are flagging by the time the opportunity to be intimate arises. So what if eating one little gummy could bring the excitement back into your bedroom? THC and CBD gummy brands advertise their products as good for boosting libido. But do they really work?

Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Kinsey-certified sexologist and tenured professor of sexual communication at California State University Fullerton, says she doesn’t necessarily recommend gummies or edibles as a treatment for low libido. That said, many of her clients have used them and report loving them. “Some use it for minor pain, others use it for libido, and some just use it to relax and get in the mood,” she says.

And if her clients notice their sex drive goes up after an edible, it’s probably not all in their heads. “Research has found that cannabis use is correlated with increased libido and orgasm intensity,” Suwinyattichaiporn says. She pointed me to three studies with promising results.

In one survey with 811 respondents, more than 70% of participants reported an increase in their desire and the intensity of their orgasms after using cannabis. The findings were consistent across all gender, age, and racial groups — in other words, this study says cannabis gummies could work for anyone looking to increase their sex drive. There is another study that found male cannabis users actually reported having a slight increase in how often they had sex compared to nonusers (8.8 times per month versus 7.8 events per month), suggesting that perhaps it boosts libido.

If you’re wondering how much to take, the general guidance with CBD or THC is to begin with a low dose. Like, lower than you might think (IYKYK). And in the case of sex gummies, research backs up that rule of thumb. A review of studies on cannabis doses and their effect on sexuality found that “individuals who use cannabis more frequently tend to report higher levels of sexual activity.” Also, the researchers “found lower doses of cannabis to be linked to heightened sexual desire and enjoyment, whereas higher doses may lead to a decrease in sexual desire and performance.” So, there you have it — a little bit of a gummy might go a long way to boosting your libido.

If you’re looking for ways to boost your libido and want to make sure whatever you try truly works, Suwinyattichaiporn recommends the following science-backed methods:

Exercise . “Moving your body is a great way to boost your libido. Get that blood flowing and testosterone going,” she says.

. “Moving your body is a great way to boost your libido. Get that blood flowing and testosterone going,” she says. Try sexual mindfulness practices . This may include positive sexual affirmations, meditation, and/or breath work.

. This may include positive sexual affirmations, meditation, and/or breath work. Ask your doctor about estrogen and testosterone therapy. Suwinyattichaiporn says this can bring your libido back (and you should talk to your provider about low sex drive anyway, so they can make sure nothing about your physical health is behind it). “It’s good to remember that there’s nothing wrong with having low sexual desire from time to time, but if it bothers you, then talking to your doctor about hormone therapy can help,” she says.

Whether or not you try sex gummies yourself is a personal decision, but if research is to be believed, they may actually help — both with libido, and a more satisfying O at the end. If nothing else, edibles seem like a pretty low-lift way to spice up your sex life.