In just a few short weeks, your entire family will be cruising on a sugar high from all the Halloween candy you’ll bag while trick-or-treating. But one of the best parts of the build-up to that sweet crescendo is trying out all of the Halloween-themed foods and drinks that roll out this time of year. So, add this one to your list immediately: Sonic’s brand-new Witch’s Brew Slush Float.

If caramel apples are one of your go-to treats every fall, you’re in luck — this “bewitching” addition to Sonic’s Flavorista Favorites premium drink lineup puts a spin on that classic flavor combo. The Witch’s Brew Slush Float pairs the tartness of a green-apple-flavored slush with salted caramel bursting bubbles, topped with creamy soft serve, and finished with even more salted caramel bursting bubbles for an extra pop of autumnal flavor.

“Witch’s Brew is our twist on a caramel apple that stands out from the crowd with its unique blend of seasonal flavors and textures,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at Sonic, in a press release. “This hauntingly good creation not only captures the essence of the Halloween season but also delivers a deliciously fun experience that’s truly one-of-a-kind. Witch’s Brew is sure to become a seasonal favorite.”

The seasonal drink starts at $3.99 for a medium size, and Sonic app users can get early access starting Wednesday. It’ll hit Sonic locations nationwide on Sept. 30 and be available through Nov. 3 while supplies last. Just bear in mind that the Flavorista Favorites lineup isn’t eligible for Happy Hour Anytime in the app or Happy Hour at drive-ins.

Frequent Sonic-goers will likely remember last year’s Halloween drink rollout of two “Trick or Treat Blasts” — a choice of vanilla or chocolate soft serve blended with favorite trick-or-treat candies like M&M’s Minis, bits of Heath toffee bars, Snickers bar pieces, and Oreo cookie pieces. (FWIW, you can still add mix-ins to one of Sonic’s year-round Blasts and wind up with last year’s Halloween Blast.)

Also worth noting? Sonic donates a portion of all drink, Slush, Blast, and shake sales to support public education through the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $28 million to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S. In other words, Witch’s Brew is one treat you can feel good about making your weekly indulgence.

Of course, Sonic isn’t the only food and beverage purveyor leaning into fall vibes and the spookiness of the season. In addition to the annual return of the PSL, Starbucks announced a new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai as part of their 2024 fall menu.

And if the rumors are true, a Burger King x Addams Family collab will hit BK menus on Oct. 10 featuring a “Wednesday Whopper” ( it’s got a purple bun!), Gomez’s Churro Fries, Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake, and Thing’s Rings & Other Things (onion rings, but in a special carton).