The “fall is coming” memes have been floating around for weeks already. People are talking about “spooky season” and crisp weather and wishing they could put a flannel on for a walk under the golden-orange trees. But honestly, that was all just a warm-up. Because the true fall season starts when Starbucks says it does... and that’s right now. Maybe Linus was waiting for The Great Pumpkin, but you’ve been waiting for the Starbucks Fall 2024 menu, and it’s officially here. Oh yes, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back — along with some new, delicious items.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 22, you can find all those classic fall drinks and menu items back in Starbucks stores. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is (obviously) back, as well as more recent favorites like the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

But mixed in with all the classic Starbucks fall items, there will also be the brand new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which tastes as cozy and comforting as it does refreshing. (Big fan of the iced fall drinks when it’s still so dang hot outside.) Apparently, this drink was a customized sip for a customer and became an official fall menu, with its warm chai spice and creamy oat milk marrying perfectly and topped with nondairy apple crisp cold foam.

But if you loved the other apple crisp drinks, have no fear: Both the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are back. Two other apple beverages will also be available exclusively in the Starbucks app — the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and a nondairy Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White.

As far as food items go, the incredible Starbucks Pumpkin Loaf is back, along with pumpkin cream cheese muffins and baked apple croissants. For the kids (and you, duh), there’s also a brand new Raccoon Cake Pop and an upcoming mummy cookie (swoon) for some extra fall fun.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the first official sign of fall, let the Starbucks menu be it. You may have already noticed fall Starbucks items popping up in grocery stores, like the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, along with K-cups, coffee grounds, fall creamers, and more. For those who prefer to brew their own Starbucks at home for a taste of autumn, you definitely can.

And as always, Starbucks will have some fun new tumblers, cold cups, and mugs in plenty of perfect fall designs and colors. The Halloween products aren’t out just yet, but it’s only a matter of time before PSL season and spooky season meet and bring us all the joy.

I mean, just look at those colors. I’m especially invested in that metallic pumpkin orange tumbler for $22.95. Whether you fill these up at your Starbucks location or make your own PSL or fall treat at home, they’re perfect.

It may not be time to pull out your boots and flannels, but you can get a dose of fall at any Starbucks starting Thursday, Aug. 22. Which drink is going to be your first sip of autumn?