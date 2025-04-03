You know that feeling when it's 10 a.m., and it's like you've already lived 80 lives by then? When the chaos of the morning routine — of school dropoffs and field trip forms and breakfasts and laundry — has ebbed its way into mid-morning, and you realize you haven't peed yet or had a cup of coffee? That's when I feel my confessions the strongest. It's just like this sudden burst of energy and exhaustion at the same time. Holy sh*t, you did all that. Holy sh*t, no wonder you're so damn tired.

Maybe it hits you in the car on the way to your job you hate that pays too little, or the urge strikes at the grocery store where you're mentally calculating how much snacks for the soccer game this weekend are going to cost you. But wherever and whenever you're confessing, just remember that you aren't alone.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’m not diabetic or obese but am taking ozempic to lose the stubborn 15 lbs that crept up on me. Confession #51020398

Upset I may need a C-section after two vaginal births. Confession #50455503

My cat is dying, and I feel like I can’t breathe. Confession #51100380

My dog died a week ago and it has broken me so much 😔 Confession #51131800

Not sure how I’m going to feed my family this week. Debt is crushing. Confession #519003421

Started a 4x/week sex pact with my husband. It’s absolutely awesome! Confession #523011086

This is the most disgusted I have felt in my own skin, but have no motivation to do better. Confession #50721238

I just want to run away... from my job, my kids, my husband. Confession #50679810

I don’t know how or who to ask for weight loss medicine. Confession #50017098

I sprayed fart-smelling spray at my MIL’s house. She is trying to figure out where the smell is from. Confession #50123779

Happily married but finding single parenting is easier on my mind and body. Confession #51039681

My baby plays independently well, so sometimes I hide from him, and I hate myself later. Confession #52998200

I can not believe after 15 months and $100k in attorney fees, I am still not divorced! Confession #51033216

I am a single mom who is struggling to talk to my son about puberty. Confession #50113213

Best friend is moving in because husband and I are struggling with paying mortgage. Confession #54321100

I legit loathe my daughter’s best friends’ parents, but I can’t say anything. #FML Confession #50312624

All I want is a weekend with no kids in my house. I want it to be clean and stay clean. Im tired. Confession #51100009

I’m proud of being the breadwinner but also so tired of being the breadwinner. Confession #54484322

I’m realizing how few friends I have, and it sucks. Confession #51033762

Sick of second-guessing myself when I am attracted to someone. I’m not 12 anymore. Confession #50128355

I’m having an affair with my kid’s best friend’s mom. Confession #51120983