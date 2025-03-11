I love a good holiday meal. Whether it’s to eat with friends and family or enjoy by yourself on the couch, there’s just something so fun about choosing a dinner or snack based on the holiday. For St. Patrick’s Day, that means you can eat a whole bunch of delicious things full of Irish flavors... and, obviously, Lucky Charms. These St. Patrick’s Day recipes include everything from hearty, stick-to-your-ribs dinners to fun desserts you can take to your kiddo’s class or enjoy as a family, and you’re going to want to make every single one of them.

And don’t worry — you don’t have to do anything crazy to make some great St. Patrick’s Day recipes. (You don’t even have to like corned beef.) Irish food is often thought of as just cozy, comfort food. Beef, potatoes, carrots — you can do a whole lot with those ingredients and flavors. And when it comes to desserts, this St. Patrick’s Day recipes list includes everything from Lucky Charms to Jameson and Bailey’s for decadent, delicious treats. So put on your green apron and pick some of your favorites.

Colcannon (Irish Mashed Potatoes) Gimme Some Oven Go for full traditional Irish fare with this recipe for colcannon from Gimme Some Oven. Traditionally made with cabbage or kale, these mashed potatoes are ridiculously creamy and hearty, making them the perfect side dish for any entree. Literally, whip these up, air-fry some chicken nuggets, and be done.

Corned Beef Hash Damn Delicious Corned beef is pretty much the quintessential St. Patrick’s Day food, so I love the idea of whipping up some corned beef hash for breakfast on the holiday. This recipe from Damn Delicious is super easy and simple, and you probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already.

Irish Soda Bread A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Irish soda bread isn't just a great St. Patrick's Day recipe; it's a great bread recipe in general. It can be ready in an hour, requires no yeast or kneading, and is so perfectly buttery and crispy on the outside. This recipe from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs is one you'll want to save forever.

Irish Pub Cheese A Spicy Perspective For the perfect St. Patty’s Day appetizer, whip up this Irish pub cheese from A Spicy Perspective. Pretzels, hunks of bread, a *spoon* — you can literally dip anything in this creamy, cheesy bowl and feel like you’ve got the luck of the Irish. And don’t feel intimidated — this recipe doesn’t require any roux, no stovetop... just a food processor.

Lucky Charms Cookies Inside Bru Crew Life Seriously, how happy do these Lucky Charms cookies look? From Inside Bru Crew Life, these sweets are the perfect St. Patty’s Day treat for both kids and adults, and would be really great for any kind of class party or gathering.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Budget Bytes It doesn’t get more traditional than corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day, and this recipe from Budget Bytes makes it super easy to pull off.

Irish Cream Macarons Mom on Timeout For an extra fancy dessert on St. Patrick’s Day, try throwing together these Irish cream macarons from Mom on Timeout. Now, macarons can take some work and a whole lot of patience, but they are well worth it to get a bite of chewy, creamy Irish flavor.

Irish Chocolate Cupcakes Averie Cooks These Irish chocolate cupcakes are decadent — and worth every bit of work making them. From Averie Cooks, this recipe includes Guinness in the cupcake and Jameson whiskey in the frosting for a perfect dessert that will remind you of all those shots you did in a bar on St. Patrick’s Day when you were 21.

Bailey’s Brownies Cookies and Cups You’ve gotta have a splash of Bailey’s on St. Patrick’s Day, right? And I especially love the idea of having it in these Bailey’s brownies from Cookies and Cups. They are unbelievably thick and fudgy, and you will be totally blown away by how the Bailey’s complements the chocolate flavors so well.

Irish Pork Stew FoodieCrush Corned beef isn’t the only meat to cook on St. Patrick’s Day. With pork, potatoes, and carrots, this Irish pork stew from FoodieCrush delivers all those great St. Patty’s Day flavors. It’s also super easy to make, and you can cook up a whole lot for a crowd.

Irish Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese Half-Baked Harvest There are few things more glorious than a sharp Irish cheddar, and this Irish cheddar bacon mac and cheese from Half-Baked Harvest uses it in a beautiful way. It’s so creamy and luscious and such an easy way to bring some major Irish flavor to the dinner table. And the best part? You can throw it in your Instant Pot.