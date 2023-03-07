The Force Is Strong With Native Shoes’ New Star Wars Kicks

For the Star Wars fandom, there’s no shortage of things to celebrate this year. The Mandalorian is back on our screens, May the 4th is just around the corner, and Return of the Jedi turns 40. Now, your Star Wars-loving fam can slip on some sweet kicks to celebrate all of these milestones — on March 7, Native Shoes and Star Wars joined forces to launch a super cool capsule collection that lets you wear your fandom heart on your sleeves, er, feet.

The brand is kicking off (couldn’t resist) the capsule collection with their popular Jefferson shoe, with plans to roll out the Robbie later this spring. In total, the collection will feature six adult styles and nine kids’ styles featuring designs that will make any Star Wars fan geek out, from the Mandalorian and the “Baby Yoda” to Darth Vader and more.

If you’re a self-professed Star Wars super fan or happen to be married to one — with kids trained to share in your obsession, ~obviously~ — the designs of the new line will undoubtedly make your nerd's heart skip a beat. The fact that it’s a brand you can feel good about supporting? Bonus!

The Jefferson Star Wars Block Child shoe comes in three designs. ($48) Native Shoes

In case you haven’t stumbled upon Native Shoes yet, they keep sustainability at their core. The Jefferson silhouette showcased in the new Star Wars capsule collection is one of the lowest carbon impact shoes out there (for reference, the industry average is between 10- 20kg CO2e per pair — the Jefferson comes in at just 3.85kg per pair).

Made from ultra-light EVA that is hand washable, shock absorbent, and odor resistant, the adult Star Wars print shoes come in six designs. ($65) Native Shoes

One of the six featured designs of the Native Shoes x Star Wars Jefferson for adults is a comic-inspired print. ($65) Native Shoes

The Robbie, which will be featured prominently in the collection later this spring, is made using Sugarlite, a proprietary material made with a blend of 50% traditional EVA and 50% sugarcane-derived resin.

Native Shoes’ Robbie currently comes in two Star Wars designs. ($58) Native Shoes

The company has all kinds of initiatives in place to help reduce carbon emissions and overall greenhouse gas emissions, minimize their environmental impact, and foster the next generation of climate activists. The Native Shoes Remix Project, for example, encourages people to send in their old Native shoes so they can be broken down and repurposed. The company has transformed recycled shoes into the bouncy base for five playgrounds around Vancouver so far.

Plus, Native Shoes are odor-resistant… and, let’s be real, that’s a huge benefit when you have a tween whose feet smell like a farm.