The holidays aren’t officially here until you’re walking around Target with a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha in hand and Mariah blasting through the speakers — which means you need to get in the car right now. Yep, the Starbucks Holiday 2024 menu is officially back (and so are the red cups).

Much like the PSL in the fall, the Starbucks holiday lineup is full of your favorite festive flavors. You’ve got your classic Peppermint Mocha and holiday faves like the Caramel Brulée Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte. All of these can also be ordered hot or iced, along with the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and, for tea fans, the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

But some new drinks are also on the way, and while I adore a Peppermint Mocha, I do love the idea of a lighter, more refreshing taste like the brand new Starbucks Cran-Merry Orange Refresher.

Basically cold Christmas in a cup, and as much as I’d like it to be a winter wonderland here in Georgia once I start playing my Christmas music, I’m no dummy. The Cran-Merry Orange Refresher is the festive, seasonal drink for warmer climates. You can also order it as a Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher or a Cran-Merry drink made with coconut milk.

Starbucks

And if you love topping any of your Starbucks drinks with cold foam, you can try the returning peppermint chocolate flavor alongside new cold foams like gingerbread and salted pecan.

If you’ve been on the dairy-free train for a while, you’ll also be delighted to hear that Starbucks is no longer charging extra for customizing drinks with a non-dairy substitute, whether you choose soy, oat, almond, or coconut milk.

Enjoy all your holiday favorites starting on Nov. 7 in Starbucks stores nationwide. You’ll even get to enjoy them in the famous red cups, featuring four new hot cup designs and one festive cold cup design. You can also grab new pastries like the Turkey Sage Danish, along with snowman cake pops and penguin cookies. (Don’t worry, the Cranberry Bliss Bar is totally back.)

Starbucks

But don’t sleep on those grocery store aisles. In fact, I think you should grab yourself your festive bev of choice from the Starbucks counter in your local Target, and then walk right on over to the grocery section and stock up for some seasonal home drinks.

You can still snag your seasonal musts (like the peppermint mocha-flavored coffee, the white chocolate mocha creamer, and the Starbucks holiday roast), but I am beyond excited to try the new peppermint mocha-flavored creamer and the Starbucks Vanilla & Chocolate Cold Brew Concentrate. (Hand to God, Imma mix those together and go to another planet of joy.) The Starbucks grocery aisles will also be unveiling a new non-dairy sugar cookie latte creamer that’s sure to make you feel like Santa with every sip (and no bubbling tummies after).

So, queue up the Mariah and open the Starbucks app — it’s time to get festive.