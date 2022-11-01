Mariah Carey Officially Announced The Start Of The Holiday Season At Midnight

Say what you will about the folks who start blasting Christmas music as soon as the its November 1, Mariah Carey doesn’t care. The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer took to Twitter at 12:01 a.m. EST — literally one minute into November — and posted a hilarious video of her quick transition from spooky season to the most wonderful time of the year.

The 52-year-old starts the black-and-white video in a glam, witchy outfit as she rides on a stationary bike. After a cackle and rumble of thunder, the video quickly morphs into Carey wearing a Santa-red jumpsuit, the bike turns into a reindeer, and the rest of the video jumps into bright and festive technicolor.

“IT’S TIME!!! 🎄☃️ #MariahSZN” the singer captioned the video.

This isn’t the first time Carey was all-too-eager to start celebrating the winter holiday season. Last year, she celebrated the transition from Halloween to Christmas season with a video of herself smashing a pumpkin with a candy cane.

The video starts off like a horror movie as the camera pans to three jack-o-lanterns that read “It’s,” “Not,” and “Time.” Carey cackles as she smashes the middle one and her iconic Christmas jam swells in the background.

For anyone rolling their eyes at the fact Carey is riding this “All I Want For Christmas Is You” train (or, in this case, bike) every year, she’s earned it: the tune is the only holiday single to take home the Recording Association of America’s (RIAA) Diamond Award for over 10 million streams and sales of the Christmas ear worm. It’s also one of the best-selling physical singles in musical history, regardless of genre.

Christmas might still be a ways off, but to many, having only 54 days to get into the holiday spirit before Christmas feels entirely too short. Let your MariahSZN Christmas freak flags fly, y’all.