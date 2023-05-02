Far-right podcaster and YouTuber, Steven Crowder, recently announced on his show, Louder With Crowder, that he and his wife of almost 10 years have been in “what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce” since 2021.

He then took the moment to say that the divorce was solely his wife’s decision. “No, this was not my choice,” Crowder said. He then went on to imply that he does not agree with the laws that allowed his wife to leave him.

“My then-wife decided that she didn’t want to be married anymore and in the state of Texas, that is completely permitted.”

He said that his wife, Hillary, “simply wanted out and the law says that that’s how it works.”

This is not the first time that Crowder has expressed his distaste for no-fault divorce laws.

“No-fault divorce, which, by the way, means that in many of these states if a woman cheats on you, she leaves, she takes half. So it’s not no-fault, it’s the fault of the man,” he said at the time, adding, “There need to be changes to marital laws, and I’m not even talking about same-sex marriage. … I’m talking about divorce laws, talking about alimony laws, talking about child support laws.”

He then implied that there’s an epidemic of women who are simply marrying men to get rich and promptly divorcing them whilst taking half their money instead of forming their own paths in life.

“If you’re a woman that comes from meager means, and you want to get wealthy—you’ve never worked, you didn’t get a degree, you have no skill set, but you’re good-looking—your best path to victory is simply to marry a man, leave him, and take half. … We need to reform divorce laws in this country.”

Crowder — who has a horrifying 5.8 million YouTube subscribers — is not alone in his criticism of no-fault divorce laws. Several other conservative right-wing talking heads (and actual politicians) have spoken out against the laws. Over the last year, influencers and politicians ranging from Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Matt Walsh, and Tim Pool have criticized no-fault divorce.

Do you see a woman on that list? Yeah, nope.

It’s mind-boggling that Steven Crowder would wonder why his wife would choose to end their marriage, especially after home security footage from his home was made public in which he verbally berates her for several minutes.

In the leaked Ring doorbell camera footage obtained by journalist Yashar Ali, Crowder can be seen and heard demanding that his wife, Hilary, who was eight months pregnant with twins at the time, give his dogs medicine, walk them, and “perform wifely duties,” as she is clearly emotionally distressed, rubbing her pregnant stomach. Meanwhile, he sits comfortably out on the couple’s outdoor furniture smoking a cigarette.

Towards the end of the exchange, Hilary says to Crowder, “Your abuse is sick.”

He snaps at her, saying, “Watch it. F*cking watch it.”

Moments later, off camera, Steven Crowder, by his admission, would lose control and scream at his pregnant wife in a threatening tone, "I will fuck you up," which led his wife to flee their home.

In a statement, Hilary's family says that “she spent years hiding her husband's mental and emotional abuse from her family, that he lied about the circumstances around their divorce, and that he wasn't present for the birth of their children.”

She is now living alone in Dallas, “apart from her family and support system in Michigan, and is focused on taking care of her young children. She is not prepared at this time to speak about her divorce becoming public or the misleading statements made by Steven about their relationship,” the statement continues.

After the video went viral, Crowder did not comment directly but said in response to “recent misleadingly edited leaks to the tabloid press” that he has filed a motion to unseal all legal records in his divorce.

The irony of Crowder taking issue with no-fault divorce laws is not lost on anyone who knows why exactly these laws have been deemed “controversial” by some. The fact that there could be instances where a partner suffering abuse in a marriage would not be able to be set free because the other wasn’t willing to let go is terrifying.

According to Salon, the introduction of no-fault divorce leads to a 30% decrease in domestic violence. “Not only is it easier for the abused to escape their marriages, but potential abusers are also less likely to act because they're aware that their spouses can leave them. No-fault divorce also makes women less likely to commit suicide,” the outlet reported.

In “fault” divorces, a person has to petition the court for a divorce for a specific reason, such as adultery, abandonment, or imprisonment.

So, while Crowder and other conservatives can whine about the fact that women have the legal right to escape a marriage they no longer want to be in, seems like no-fault divorce laws do a lot more good than harm.