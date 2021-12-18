Subscription Services Your Family Will Actually Use — And Love

Subscription services can make life so much easier, whether it’s on-demand audio books for you or a monthly toy/activity drop for your kid. There are so many different kinds of subscriptions, and these days they’re pretty reasonably priced. However, if we are going to pay a monthly fee for something, we want to get our money’s worth and actually use it (I’m looking at you, monthly gym membership).

Ahead, you’ll find subscriptions services that live up to the hype. Instead of schlepping to the store every time you need lunchbox snacks, why not reach for a super-yummy treat usually only found abroad? Or instead of a frantic Target run to find a rainy day activity to keep your toddler off the furniture, how about just opening a box with everything you need for an age-appropriate science experiment or enriching art project? Not only do these things exist, they’re actually not that expensive — so once you start, you’ll be wondering, “Why the hell didn’t I do this sooner?!”

It’s great to know with a few simple clicks, we can have things delivered to us and not even have to think about it — so Scary Mommy has rounded up some subscription services you will actually use and definitely love. Not to mention give you a few less things to think about. Plus, these make phenomenal gifts.

1. An Audio Book Subscription For Keeping Up With Book Club

Free the first 30 days, then $7.95 per month after that, you get to listen to unlimited books, podcasts, and audible originals. This Amazon audible subscription will give you and your family tons of listening and reading material — and if you’re always trying to cram in that novel for book club at the very last minute, now you can listen to it while doing other things (loading the dishwasher, driving to work, folding laundry). The multitasking is a game-changer. We also love that you can trial the service for a month before spending a cent.

2. A Delicious Subscription Box With Snacks From A New Country Each Month

You will never run out of snacks with Universal Yums. This box is so fun because you never know what you are going to get. They feature a different country every month and will surprise you with sweet and savory snacks from the selected country. There are three box plans to choose from; the smallest Yum Box includes 5 to 7 snacks for $15 per month; the Yum Yum box includes 10 to 12 snacks for $26 per month; and the Super Yum box includes 15 to 18 snacks starting for $41 per month.

You get to choose the “destination” of your first box — then after that, Universal Yums will delight your taste buds with different places and cultures monthly. Each kit includes information about the country the snacks are from. It’s excellent for kids!

3. A Stage-Specific Subscription Box For Everyone — Babies To Teens

Kiwi crates are filled with interactive art and science projects for every age — from the baby months to the teen years. Whether your kids like to roll on the play mat, doodle, cook, or explore geography, Kiwi will have the perfect box for them. The stage-specific boxes start at $16.95 per month if you sign up for 12 crates for 24 months, but you can also spring for a few other plans, like the brand’s most popular offering: three crates for six months ($20.95/month). Fans love that these boxes are thoughtfully curated with developmentally appropriate toys and activities that also happen to be really fun.

4. A Subscription Box For Kids That Delivers Global Fun

For less than $25 month, Little Passports helps kids ages 3 to 12 explore different cultures and ideas from all around the globe — all from the comforts of home. It’s an award-winning subscription service and will keep your littles busy for hours. There are eight themed boxes that cover a range of interests from Animals Wild (all about wildlife from around the world) to Space Quest (all about the galaxy). Each box is carefully curated to deliver age-appropriate activities that are hands-on and educational.

Little Passports boxes make awesome birthday gifts and a subscription can be cancelled any time so you’re never locked in.

5. A Music Subscription For Ad-Free Tunes

We all love listening to our tunes, and with Amazon music, you get to listen to over 75 million songs for $9.99 per month. Try your first month free and see how you like it before committing. The whole family will surely enjoy tuning in (and tuning everyone else out, thanks to ear buds). Or for those moments when you need an instant mood lift, fire up your favorite playlist and dance with wild abandon (you’ll feel great afterwards).

6. A Delivery Service For Buying Household Items In Bulk

Boxed is the place to shop if you want to save on household items and shop in bulk. They have a ton of products and you can opt in to subscribe, so items like paper towels and toilet paper will automatically be shipped to you. Plus, you can order lunch supplies and snack items in bulk for a great price, so you’re never without. No more emergency store runs when you’re out of TP or up to provide the class snack? Yes please! The best part is that there isn’t a membership fee so you can use the service whenever you need to — no obligations.

7. A Style Box For The Modern Mom

Who doesn’t love getting new clothes each month? With Modern Mom Style Box, you pick three items, wear them as much as you want, then return or keep at an exclusive discount. The best part is, you can package them up in the prepaid packaging and return them without even washing. Looking to give this as a gift? A one-month subscription starts at $60 but if you sign up for two months at once, it’s $105, and three month at once is $135.

8. A Box Subscription For The Best Breads & Pastas

If you love home baked goods and pastas without having to do any of the work, you need Wildgrain in your life. The food is homemade and fantastic. All you have to do is bake it … and tell everyone you made it from scratch yourself. All of the breads and pastas are made with clean ingredients, including amazing sourdough that tastes so fresh. You can change the frequency of your deliveries or even skip boxes whenever you want.

9. A Crafty Subscription Service For Stress-Free Projects

Each month We Craft will send a new craft for your kids to enjoy. This box is geared for 3 to 9 year olds and can be a fun way to get the whole family crafting, since parents and older kids can help the younger ones. Plus, each box contains everything you need to start the project so there’s zero prep on your end. Boxes start at $34.99 if you pay per month, but there are three other plans to choose from.