What's not to love about the summertime? Longer days, warmer weather, and more time to spend with the ones we love making memories — when it comes to family bonding, you can't beat this season of leisure. Taking trips to the beach, picnics in the park, making campfires, and running through the sprinkler in the backyard all make fun Instagram-worthy photos of you and your kiddos. All you need is to come up with the perfect summer captions to encapsulate those sweet, sweet memories.

But it's tricky sometimes to figure out the funniest or most adorable caption at the last minute, especially if you're coming home from a long day at the amusement park or a weekend getaway. Or if you jam-packed the weekend full of fun, had to return to work on Monday, and your overprocessed brain is stuck somewhere between weekend-time-fun and on-the-clock-grind.

Thankfully, there are plenty of summer captions for Instagram or whatever social media platform you plan to spam with the pics of your kids looking tan, tired, and happy. These quick and easy options are easy to personalize, too. So, bookmark this page — it'll keep you and your summer-centric family photo dumps covered through Labor Day.

Funny (& Punny) Summer Captions

Girls just wanna have sun. Seas the day. Suns out, hamburger buns out. Tropic like it's hot! Eat, drink and be sweaty. Summer reading list: menus. Hungry Girl Summer, activated. This summer will be hot, hot, hot! Winter, who? If you're not barefoot, you're overdressed. Alexa, start summer over, please. This family prefers footprints in the sand, not in the snow. Happiness is air-conditioning on a hot summer night. Summer should get a speeding ticket. We followed our dreams — and they led us to the beach. “Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?” — Miley Cyrus, “Malibu”

Cute Summer Captions

No shoes, no worries. Queen of the grill. “We walk the beach at midnight and watch the stars in the clear skies.” — Willow Smith, “Summer Fling” Sweet sunny disposition. My happy season! Life's better in flip-flops. Paradise found. Living for these summer days and summer nights. Good times and tan lines. Sunshine is my medicine of choice. Dog days of summer. “I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with summer.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald Blue skies, sunshine, everything's fine. Stay salty. Endless sun. Endless fun. Endless summer. I need a six-month vacation once a year. What time is it? Summertime! Paradise found. These feet were made for flip-flops. OOO. “Here comes the sun, and I say, it’s all right.” — The Beatles, “Here Comes the Sun” That summer feeling. Everything good and magical happens between the months of June and August. Remember: SPF is your BFF. “I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” — Kellie Elmore

Sand & Seas Summer Captions

“I'm on a boat!” — T-Pain Aboat time! Beach you to it. Don’t worry, beach happy. Life's a beach. Happiness comes in waves. Keep palm and carry on. Don't mind my resting beach face. You used to call me on my shell phone. Shake your palm palms. Beach hair, don't care! Shell yeah! Catching some rays, some waves, and some favs. Sunsets > Netflix. Let’s seas the day. Girls just wanna have sun. Find me in the waves. Vacation mode: On. Things are going swimmingly. Queen of the (sand) castle. Putting the "pool" in carpool. Tan lines, salt in my hair, sand in my toes: Paradise. Nothing but sandy skin and summer smiles. Getting my daily dose of Vitamin Sea. Keepin' it reel. Paradise found. You, me, and the sea. This really floats my boat. Giving in to pier pressure. Living on island time. Tan lines may fade, but friends are forever. Hope you have a (beach) ball! You are mer-mazing. I'm an aquaholic. Namast'ay at the beach. We mermaid for each other. Beach bum. Shell-abrate good times. Just hanging with my gull-friends. Salt water heals all wounds. High tide or low tide, I'll stay by your side. The beach is always a good idea. Happy as a clam. Sea la vie. Mermaid kisses and seashell wishes. With you, life's a beach. Where there's a will, there's a wave. I can sea clearly now. Eat. Sleep. Beach. Repeat. Long time, no sea.

Summer Food Captions