Shopping

Surely’s NA Wines Taste Just Like The Real Thing — & They’re Perfect For The Holiday Season

Fermented non-alcoholic wines that are convincingly delicious.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There’s no shortage of mom wine memes on the internet. Sure, there’s some truthful humor behind a lot of them but the sobering fact is alcohol consumption among moms with young kids grew by over 300% during the pandemic. Perhaps that’s why more moms are now looking for non-alcoholic alternatives to their favorite glass of wine. Enter Surely: real fermented wine, without the alcohol — that’s not just expensive grape juice in a fancy bottle.

Whether your preference is a bubbly Brut or a rich Pinot Noir or even canned wine to take on-the-go, Surely has something for everyone. And with more holiday social events right around the corner, now’s a perfect time to go alcohol-free and enjoy health perks like better sleep and more energy. Not sure what to try first? Check out their wine-matching quiz to find your new favorite in less than 1 minute and save 25% off by subscribing to Surely’s wine club.

Surely
Surely Non-Alcoholic Wines

Surely fermented wines use advanced technology to remove the alcohol so you taste complex real wine just without the hangover.

How Does Surely Make Real Wines Without The Alcohol?

Surely’s founder was looking to cut out alcohol but found the NA offerings subpar. So he partnered with talented winemakers to produce de-alcoholized, fermented wine. But how exactly does the wellness-focused brand strip out the alcohol?

Because Surely wines are fermented (like all real wines) and alcohol is a by-product of this process, all that alcohol has to go somewhere. So Surely uses state-of-the-art spinning cone column technology to remove the alcohol while preserving the taste and aroma of its wines. From there, and with a little bit of chemistry, the wines are blended to create beautifully balanced wines that put the pleasure back in the wine-drinking experience without the unhealthy side effects.

Surely
Surely Non-Alcoholic Wines

From de-alcoholized sparkling white and rosé to a smooth pint noir, there's a NA wine option for every sensibility.

The Best Surely Wines To Try This Holiday Season & Beyond

Surely
Non-Alcoholic Pinot Noir

A velvety-smooth, lighter-bodied red that pairs perfectly with pasta, roasted chicken and vegetables, and pork dishes.

$29.99

Red wines like pinot noirs pair excellently with roasted meats and roasted vegetables — dishes that are popular at the holiday table. Surely’s Californian Non-Alcoholic Pinot Noir features cranberry, plum, and blackberry notes and a velvety smooth finish. The light-bodied wine is also non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free.

Surely
Non-Alcoholic Brut Cans (4-Pack)

This low-sugar, non-alcoholic sparkling brut is the perfect alternative to champagne. Pair with a charcuterie or cheese board.

$29.99
$24.99

If you’re planning a night out (or in) this New Year’s Eve, Surely’s Non-Alcoholic Brut Can 4-Pack is the perfect classic bubbly refreshment in convenient, portable cans to toast to the new year. Similar to traditional Brut champagnes, it has a dry palette with surprising hints of lemon, peach, and passion fruit while still being low in sugar (5 grams). And like all Surely beverages, it’s non-alcoholic. Those with wheat sensitivities will appreciate this gluten-free celebratory drink.

Surely
Non-Alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc

This award-winning, full-bodied white has notes of citrus, pear, and apple and pairs well with crisp salads and spicy soups.

$28.99

Surely’s Non-Alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc is a light wine that blends citrus and pear and apple, creating a crisp drink to enjoy all year round. It’s a little sweeter than your average dry white, and it’s even full-bodied enough to pair with your favorite noodle dish.

Final Thoughts

The UK public health campaign known as Dry January has caught on since its start in 2013. Now people all over Europe, the United States, and beyond observe Dry January by abstaining from alcohol during the entire first month of each year. For those who enjoy alcohol on a regular basis, it’s no easy undertaking. Thanks to Surely’s range of non-alcoholic wines, you can still enjoy a drink. And for those who are starting on a zero or low-alcohol lifestyle in general, Surely wines can provide the same sensory experience without the hangover.

Shop The Story