Tantouring Is A Game Changer

It happens every year between New Year’s and Valentine’s Day: I wonder what the heck is wrong with my face. Specifically my skin. Then I realize I haven’t seen the sun for months, the heat is blasting everywhere I go, and no matter how much moisturizer I use, my skin sucks it up like a thirsty dog after a long walk.

But this year I resolved to find a solution, and boy did I: tantouring.

If you’ve never heard of it, but want in on a secret that will: Save you time in the morning; save you money because you won’t be buying as much makeup; and will make you smile every time you look in the mirror, you’ve come to the right place.

Tantouring is using self-tanner as contouring makeup, and it’s easier than it sounds.

If you’re wincing and shaking your head, I feel you. As a fair-skinned Irish lady, I did the same. But the truth is, my foundation was making me look washed out, and no matter how much I used, my chin always turned red within an hour of applying it. Contouring with seven different shades of makeup never worked for me. I also didn't want to apply bronzer, highlighter, primer, and blush. The more makeup I wear, the older I look because that shit likes to settle in existing lines, and I swear to God, it will find new wrinkles to sink into.

My hope was that tantouring would be a one-step routine that I could add at night after I washed my face. I was right. And to say I love the results is an understatement.

Katie Bingham Smith

But for me keeping it simple works best. This is what I do, as proven by the above video of me:

Jergens Natural Glow is the best self tanner I’ve tried on my face. It doesn’t dry out my skin like some self tanners, and it doesn’t have the odor a lot of self tanners do. It also doesn’t make sunspots or uneven pigmentation darker like the other brands I’ve tired, and it’s not as sticky.

I have fair skin, but I got the medium/deep shade because I found the fair-skinned shade wasn’t dark enough. All I do is wash my face and remove all my makeup, then dry really well. Next, I take a makeup brush that’s used specifically for this and nothing else. I just picked up a cheap one at the dollar store.

Now comes the fun part, the part I didn’t think I’d be good at, but this technique is so forgiving it’s hard to mess it up. Swirl an even amount (I don’t use a lot) of self tanner all over the brush and swipe it over your upper forehead, cheekbones, nose, and along your jawline and down your neck.

Then let your face dry for about 20 minutes before you finish your skincare routine. When you wake up, you’ll have a glow that will make you do a double take.

This is buildable and best not to go overboard on the first night when your skin is as white as a baby's bum, so if you want more color, repeat the steps the next evening until you get your desired shade.

I do this about twice a week to keep a nice golden shade, and the best part is it evens out my redness and I can skip the foundation and bronzer in the morning. Here’s me the day after.

Katie Bingham Smith

There are other tutorials out there that give you a more severe look, but those aren’t for me since I was going for a more sun-kissed glow. Too much self-tanner makes my face look dirty, and I’ve heard many women say the same thing.

This will be a permanent step in my nighttime routine and I can’t tell you how excited I am to never look like I haven’t seen the sun in decades again.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.