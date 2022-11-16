‘Tis the season for festive family fun — and wrangling the kiddos for photo ops. While corduroy pants, red taffeta dresses, and itchy Christmas sweaters are usually the quintessential uniforms of the holiday season, there’s no rule that says you can’t be cute and super cozy. Enter Target’s stellar selection of matching family holiday pajama sets.

Whether worn while trimming the tree, decking the halls, or cuddling on the couch to watch the latest yuletide film, snuggling up in matching jammies is so much more comfortable than donning a stiff pair of khakis and a scratchy sweater. It also guarantees the most darling family photographs. (Your next holiday card photo? Consider it done.)

What’s great about Target is that the retail giant stocks a ton of different prints, patterns, sizes, and styles. So you’re bound to find a holiday pajama set (or two) that suits your whole family, from toddlers to teens. Plus, with apparel pieces starting at just $3, you can’t beat the price point.

Scroll on to shop Target’s best matching family holiday pajama sets. Just don’t be surprised when your little ones refuse to take off their holiday jammies once January rolls around.

This red-and-black buffalo checkerboard print is a classic that you can wear for years to come — well, minus the fact that your kiddos will eventually outgrow them. That said, though, the timeless style and comfy construction ensures you’ll get plenty of use out of these super soft PJs.

The cute factor on these pajamas is through the roof. Featuring an adorable scarf-clad penguin print, the slim fit gives off old-school long johns vibes. And get this: There’s even a style for furry, four-legged members of the family!

A sophisticated spin on the whole matching holiday pajama thing, this cream tartan plaid collection comes in coordinating pants, long-sleeve shirts, nightgowns, and even slippers for all ages. The piping detailing on the neckline and front adds something a little extra special — think: crushed candy canes sprinkled on top of hot cocoa.

There are always tons of cute Christmas PJ sets in stores, but Hanukkah-celebrating families often have to look harder to find on-theme apparel for their holiday festivities. Cue this collection featuring icy Hanukkah-themed hues. These blue-and-white buffalo check print pajamas are so soft and snuggly that your kids might insist on wearing them all eight nights.

Fun and whimsical (aka everything family PJs should be), these red long johns-style pajamas are adorned with gift-carrying gnomes, snowy trees, bears, and more. Made for tots, kids, teens, parents, and pups, there’s a style and size for everyone in the fam.

You’re going to want a photographer on standby when your whole family rolls up to the breakfast table wearing these bright green jammies. Featuring colorful Santa illustrations by Brooklyn-based graphic and visual artist Alice Butts, this collection will make for the cutest — and coolest — memories.

The overlap between Disney lovers and holiday enthusiasts is pretty huge. But even if that wasn’t the case, these super soft fleece pants wouldn’t be a hard sell: Their scarf-wrapped Mickey Mouse print is just too darn cute! Pair the pants with Wondershop’s “Joyful” sleep tee for an extra dose of seasonal flair.