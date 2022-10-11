Break out your coziest Christmas sweater and pour yourself a big cup of hot cocoa or mulled cider, because Lifetime's 2022 Christmas movie schedule has arrived. This year's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup is stacked with stars, including a mini-Grey's Anatomy reunion between Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening in the delightfully titled Reindeer Games Homecoming. Add in movies starring Jane Seymour, Mario Lopez, Jodie Sweetin, and Pattie LaBelle, and the holidays are already sounding very merry indeed.

All total, this year's lineup includes 26 new holiday features, with the festivities kicking off on Nov. 5 with Merry Swissmas starring perennial Lifetime holiday movie favorite and Full House star Jodie Sweetin alongside Schitt's Creek's Tim Rozon. From there, the holidays are officially in full swing with movies featuring festive baking competitions, small-town love stories, and Christmas festivals galore.

Read on for a complete list of new Christmas movies coming to Lifetime in 2022, including our picks for the top must-see holiday flicks coming your way this season.

Most Anticipated Lifetime Christmas Movies 2022

1. Merry Swissmas — Nov. 5

Lifetime

When an overworked architect named Alex (Sweetin) heads to Switzerland to spend the holidays with her family at her mom’s new inn, she finds herself face-to-face with her ex-best friend and ex-boyfriend (who are now a couple). However, things start looking up when she meets the handsome single dad/manager(Rozon) who runs the inn for her mother.

2. Reindeer Games Homecoming — Nov. 12

Grey’s Anatomy alums Drew and Bruening star as competitive former classmates in this movie about an unusual small-town tradition known as the Reindeer Games. Every year, Drew’s character MacKenzie Graves teams up with her late father’s friends to take home the Kris Kringle Cup. But this year, she has major competition in the form of her high school crush/fading Hollywood star Chase Weston (Bruening).

3. A New Orleans Noel — Dec. 3

Lifetime

The great Patti LaBelle is "New Orleans praline icon" Loretta Brown in A New Orleans Noel. When Loretta hires two architects with very different styles to work on her home during Christmas, she inadvertently sets them on the path toward true love.

4. Steppin into the Holidays — Nov. 25

Starring Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, and Courtney Lopez, Steppin into the Holidays has it all: a big-shot star returning to his small-town roots, a dance fundraiser, and a romantic love story. At the heart of this festive film is Lopez as former Broadway star Billy Holiday, who finds a renewed sense of purpose when he comes home to produce his nephew’s Christmas Eve show.

5. A Christmas Spark — Nov. 27

Attention Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman fans: Seymour and Joe Lando are reuniting for a holiday movie that’s sure to leave you feeling all of the nostalgia. Seymour plays the recently widowed Molly, who visits her daughter on Christmas and discovers she might be ready to fall in love again after all.

6. A Christmas to Treasure — Dec. 16

Lifetime

The death of their beloved neighbor Ms. Marley leads estranged friends to reunite for a holiday treasure hunt in their hometown. Along the way, former best friends Austin Craig (Taylor Frey) and Everett Matthews (Kyle Dean Massey) realize there’s been more than friendship between them for quite some time.

Even More New Lifetime Holiday Movies

Lifetime