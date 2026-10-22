Listen, we all know groceries are more expensive than ever right now. The average American family is spending $50 to $100 more on groceries per week this year than in 2025, which makes a food-focused holiday like Thanksgiving feel more daunting than ever, if your budget is already tight. So while the Instagram-worthy six-cheese macaronis and truffled mashed potatoes sure look tasty, how many of us can really spend that much to make one side? If you’re stressed about Thanksgiving costs this year, here are some of the best Thanksgiving meal deals of 2026 to help you stay on (or under!) budget and still get to enjoy feeding your family their Turkey Day favorites.

Aldi

If you like the sound of spending $39 to feed 10 people, you need only swing through Aldi. Each year the grocery chain publishes a shopping list that helps customers maximize how many people they can feed for as little as possible, while still enjoying all their favorite seasonal dishes. This year’s list includes a 16-lb. whole turkey, stuffing ingredients, dinner rolls, and more.

ALDI

Costco

This meal deal isn’t as easy on the budget, but it comes almost completely ready-made (you still have to roast the bird) and is steeply discounted compared to its usual price. Costco members who order the Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner will save $70 this year; it’s discounted from $269.99 to $199.99. The meal feeds eight adults, which works out to about $25 per person.

So, what’s included? The meal comes with...

5 lbs. turkey breast

3 lbs. tray of mashed potatoes

24 oz. turkey gravy

3 lbs. tray of mac and cheese

3 lbs. tray of sweet corn

3 lbs. tray of green bean casserole

2 lbs. candied yams

3 lbs. tray of cornbread stuffing

20 oz. pack of cranberry relish

12 dinner rolls

2 lbs. tray of apple cobbler

2 lbs. whole pumpkin pie

Lidl

Have a Lidl nearby? From November 11 through November 25, Lidl Plus rewards members can snag the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal serving up to 10 people for only $35.86 by scanning the Lidl app at checkout (it’s free to sign up to become a member).

Lidl’s meal deal comes with everything you need to make turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, rolls and pumpkin pie. Here’s the shopping list:

14-lb. Shady Brook Farms frozen whole turkey

Lidl 100% pure pumpkin

3 lbs. fresh yellow onions

5 lbs. russet potatoes

Fresh celery

Lidl chicken broth

2 cans Lidl cream of mushroom condensed soup

2 cans Lidl cut green beans

Lidl evaporated milk

3 lbs. fresh sweet potatoes

French’s French fried onions

Lidl original whipped topping

2 packets Lidl brown gravy mix

2 cans Lidl jellied cranberry sauce

Lidl mini marshmallows

Lidl pie crust dough

Lidl Hawaiian sweet rolls

Lidl poultry seasoning

2 boxes Lidl turkey stuffing mix

2 lbs. baby carrots

2 boxes Lidl macaroni & cheese

Sam’s Club

Are you in the club? Beginning Oct. 28, members can add a full Thanksgiving meal to their carts in one click, then customize the order by adding or removing items as they like. The default meal will run you $160 and feeds 16, but you could easily get the price down by dropping the second trays of sides if you have a smaller gathering planned. Bonus points: it has a two-hour prep time, as it is largely ready-made.

Here’s what comes with it:

Boneless carver ham

Hickory smoked turkey

Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

Turkey gravy

Green beans with dried cranberries and almonds (x2)

Macaroni and cheese (x2)

Sweet corn with garlic butter

Cranberry crunch salad

Yeast dinner rolls

Charcuterie entertainment tray

12” pumpkin pies (x2)

Target

Target’s running a $30 meal deal that feeds six, which is good if you’re hosting a smaller get-together this year. The store says this is right on track with their Thanksgiving meal deal prices from last year, which discerning shoppers will appreciate. Their Good & Gather-brand turkeys are just 79 cents per pound, so it may even cost you less depending on the size of the bird you select.

Here’s your shopping list to meet this total:

Butterball premium whole young turkey, up to 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes, 3 lb. bag

Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce, 14 oz.

Del Monte French style green beans, two 14.5 oz cans

Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz

Good & Gather French fried onions, 6 oz

Stove Top stuffing mix for turkey, 6 oz.

Heinz homestyle turkey gravy, 12 oz.

Favorite Day take & bake baguette, two count

Wegmans

Wegmans’ Thanksgiving meal deal serves eight for less than $5 per person — not bad, not bad at all. In a press release, the grocer says this matches the same price as last year’s Thanksgiving meal.

Here’s your shopping list, Wegmans customers:

13-lbs. Shady Brook Farms frozen turkey

2 packets McCormick brown gravy mix

Stove Top Stuffing Mix twin pack

2 lbs. Wegmans yellow onions

2 boxes Jiffy corn muffin mix

1 Wegmans chicken stock

1 Wegmans Dinner Rolls

2 cans Wegmans canned corn

1 can Wegmans jellied cranberry sauce

2-count Wegmans cut green beans

1 Wegmans French fried onions

2 cans Wegmans cream of mushroom soup

5 lbs. Wegmans russet potatoes

3 lbs. yams

2-count Wegmans macaroni & cheese

Sara Lee Frozen Pumpkin Pie

Special Thanksgiving prices are available Nov. 8 through Nov. 28, although you should note that the frozen turkey promotions are available Nov. 8 through Nov. 22.