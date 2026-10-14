Aldi’s $39 Thanksgiving Meal Deal Serves 10 People. Here’s What’s Included.

Grocery prices have only gotten higher this year, and when you’re staring down the barrel of a holiday that centers on buying a ton of food, well, that can be a little overwhelming to plan. Whether you’re a staunch Aldi shopper or you typically stick to a different grocery store, you’ll want to know about Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal deal this year. The grocery chain has curated a shopping list that will supply all the classic Thanksgiving dishes (turkey and pumpkin pie included). It’s enough to feed 10 people, and it’ll only cost you $39.

You don’t have to be a special member, bring a coupon, sign up for a rewards program, or do anything special to secure these savings. Simply bring your Aldi-provided shopping list into your nearest store or fill your online cart with these items.

What’s Included In The $39 Aldi Thanksgiving Meal

A 16-lb. whole turkey, stuffing ingredients, dinner rolls, and more. Here’s the exact shopping list to follow, according to Aldi:

ALDI

These ingredients supply everything you need to make turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and sides of carrots, peas, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes.

“Thanksgiving shouldn’t require a calculator or a coupon strategy,” said Atty McGrath, CEO of Aldi, in a press release about the meal deal. “At Aldi, shoppers can put a 16-pound turkey and the Thanksgiving classics on the table for 10 people, all for under $39. No hoops. Just a really good meal at a really good price.”

Beginning Oct. 14 through Nov. 25, in-store shoppers can locate these Thanksgiving meal deal items easily; their shelves will be marked with a special turkey logo. If you shop Aldi online, you can add the entire list to your cart with one click for curbside pickup or delivery.

But what about the mashed potatoes, you say? Well Scary Mommy previously rounded up some of the best inexpensive Thanksgiving side dish recipes, including one for the most perfect mashed potatoes. Tweaking your shopping list will change your total of course, but even if you just use this Aldi list as a jumping off point for your own shopping trip, it can still help you save a little moolah.