Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for so many people, and what's not to love? The food, the family, and the potential to reflect on everything that makes you grateful. But sometimes, these big holidays — with a meal that takes days to prepare, and family members you can only handle once a year — feel overwhelming. When your uncle starts talking politics, your mother-in-law isn't respecting your kids' boundaries, and that long-lost cousin is dying to know if you're "done having kids yet," you need a way to drown them out. And, well, you'd be scolded for screaming, "Shut up and go home!" The safe alternative? Cueing up a playlist full of Thanksgiving songs.

"A Thanksgiving playlist? Really?" Yes! That's precisely what many of us need to get through this day. From on-the-nose songs about the holiday to ballads that are simply about being thankful, Thanksgiving songs come in all forms. They also come through from all genres and at all paces. If you need something soft and sweet to chill out to while you hide in the bathroom, no sweat. If you need something serene to keep the dinner table calm and centered, you got it. And if you need something loud, fast, and bopping to drown out the bickering while you wash the dishes? Done.

The following Thanksgiving songs span all the genres and moods you could possibly filter through on this filler holiday. You're welcome.

A Modern Mix

"The Thanksgiving Song" — Ben Rector "The Story" — Brandi Carlile "Thankful" — Kelly Clarkson "Home" — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros "Family" — Catey Shaw "Linger" — The Cranberries "Biscuits" — Kacey Musgraves "Thankful" — Céline Dion "Macy's Day Parade" — Green Day “Thank U” — Alanis Morissette "One Love" — Bob Marley "Home" — Phillip Phillips "Blessings" — Big Sean featuring Drake, Kanye West "Ode To My Family" — The Cranberries "Thank You" — Dido "Family Table" — Zac Brown Band "I Could Not Ask for More" — Edwin McCain "Kind and Generous" — Natalie Merchant "Collard Greens" — Schoolboy Q ft. Kendrick Lamar "Grateful" — Rita Ora "Sweater Weather" — The Neighbourhood "The Heart of Life" — John Mayer "Blessings" — Chance the Rapper “Little Potato” — Metamora "Crowded Table" — The Highwomen "Autumn Town Leaves" — Iron & Wine "Cherry Wine" — Hozier "Young Pilgrims" — The Shins "Stretchy Pants" — Carrie Underwood "Coming Home" — Leon Bridges "Salt N Pepper" — Namelle "Hole in the Bottle" — Kelsea Ballerini "It's Corn" — Tariq, The Gregory Brothers, Recess Therapy “Pumpkin Pie” — The California Honeydrops “Family” — The Chainsmokers, Kygo “Sweet Nothing” — Taylor Swift “Here With Me” — d4vd “All The Debts I Owe” — Caamp “The Thanksgiving Filter” — Drive-By Truckers “We’re Going Home” — Vance Joy “Kinfolks” — Sam Hunt “Send Me On My Way” — Rusted Root “Just From The Kitchen” — Hal Leonard “Back Home” — Andy Grammer “The Thanksgiving Song” — Adam Sandler “Thanksgiving Prayer” — Joanne Cash “The Luckiest” — Ben Folds “Thanksgiving” — Loudon Wainwright III “Smile” — Katy Perry “Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)” — Masego

For the Purists

"I've Got Plenty to Be Thankful For" — Bing Crosby "(Do The) Mashed Potatoes" — James Brown "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" — George Winston "Autumn Leaves" — Nat King Cole "We Are Family" — Sister Sledge "Give Thanks And Praises" — Bob Marley "What a Wonderful World" — Louis Armstrong "Sweet Potato Pie" — Ray Charles "Be Thankful for What You Got" — William DeVaughn "Everybody Eats When They Come to My House" — Cab Calloway "All That Meat and No Potatoes" — Louis Armstrong "Lovely Day" — Bill Withers "Autumn in New York" — Billie Holiday "Stuffy Turkey" — Thelonious Monk "Count Your Blessings" — Bing Crosby & What's Her Face "Mashed Potato Time" — Dee Dee Sharp "Gravy" — Dee Dee Sharp "Thanksgiving Song" — Mary Chapin Carpenter "Be Thankful" — Natalie Cole "Harvest Moon" — Neil Young "I Want To Thank You" — Otis Redding "Cooking Up Something Good" — Marc DeMarco "This Is A Very Special Day" — Peggy Lee "Right Back Where We Started From" — Maxine Nightingale “Let’s Turkey Trot” — Little Eva

Enjoy!