The Best Kid-Friendly Resorts In The US For 2025

Let’s face it: 2025 has been about many things, and for many reasons, people are opting to both keep to a budget and keep closer to home. At the same time, millennial parents are yearning for their vacations of yesteryear, which (in addition to being much cheaper) consisted of family car rides, nearby destinations, and family-based activities.

While going on a three-week tours of Europe with the kids would be amazing, there’s something to say about going on a 90s road trip — or a much shorter flight — that takes you to a resort in the United States that is focused on fun and family. Here are some of our top picks from our editors.

Florida: Best Kid-Friendly Resorts

Westgate Town Center Resort | Kissimmee, Florida

Westgate Resort

The Westgate Town Center Resort in Kissimmee puts you in close proximity to Disney at a super affordable price. That said, there are tons of action-packed activities right on the property. Spend the whole day (or two or three) at the Shipwreck Island Water Park, which is filled with slides, bridges, fountains, and things to climb. There’s also the Jurassic Park Mini-Golf Course for a pre-historic adventure, the Disney Movie Theater for kid-friendly entertainment, sports fields, bike rentals, playgrounds, and more. And when the crew gets hungry, there are eight on-site drink and dining options to choose from, including an Italian chophouse, sports bar, and ice cream shop.

Sirata Beach Resort | St. Pete Beach, Florida

Sirata Beach Resort

If you’re looking for a relaxing seaside escape or you have an infant that’s too little for most kiddie attractions, consider the Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach your idyllic getaway. Is your family content staying seaside? The 13-acre property’s stretch of private beach, plus three onsite restaurants, two pools, and two beach bars, ensure you won’t even need to rent a car if you don’t want to.

Feel like venturing out? Downtown St. Pete is just a short (Uber or cab) ride away, and you’ll find museums, craft breweries, restaurants, and more. Suncoast Water Sports, which offers activities like parasailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, and sunset cruises, is also nearby, and Sirata guests get 10 percent off.

The Grove Resort & Water Park

For some fun in the sun right here in the U.S., The Grove Resort & Water Park is guaranteed to bring thrills to action-loving families. Namely, there’s the Surfari water park, which guests are welcome to use without an admission charge. There, you can experience the FlowRider surf simulator, float along the lazy river, zoom down twisting water slides, splash in the kids’ activity pool, or hang in your own private cabana. If you need some reprieve from the sunny rays, there’s also plenty to do indoors at the Kid’s Activity Center (with scheduled activities Friday-Sunday) and Flip Flop’s Family Fun Center for some friendly competition and arcade games.

If you’ve got Disney magic on the brain, this resort is conveniently close to the parks. But when it’s time to take a break from the hustle and bustle, you’ll love coming back to The Grove to unwind at the spa or lounge by the pool.

Opal Key Resort & Marina | Key West, Florida

Margaritaville Resort & Marina

Enjoy all the perks of a tropical island getaway without leaving the U.S.! This trip is especially suited for families with tweens and teens, and together, you can explore all that Key West has to offer (with minimal eye rolls, no less!). The oceanfront hotel is gorgeous and features a pool, spa, and three eateries, including casual restaurant Bistro 245, and Castaways, a poolside bar.

But what you’ll really love about Opal Key Resort (formally Margaritaville) is its location, location, location: You’ll be able to experience all the city has to offer, staying in close proximity to water sports, shopping, dining, and attractions like the Key West Aquarium and the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum.

Idaho: Best Kid-Friendly Resorts

Sun Valley Resort | Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley Resort

Sun Valley Resort is one of those amazing four-season resorts where there’s always tons to do whether you are skiing in the winter, swimming in the summer, or horseback riding in the fall. This huge, Western experience resort offers all sorts of outdoor activities, from target shooting to ice skating, along with great indoor fare like a bowling alley and arcade. Parents can also sign up their kids for both summer camp and winter camp, freeing them up to relax for the day while their kids have the time of their lives doing activities like scavenger hunts, nature outings, biking, swimming, and relay races.

Texas: Best Kid-Friendly Resorts

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa | Lost Pines, Texas

For an escape to nature (without escaping too far), the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa offers an outdoorsy experience combined with upscale creature comforts. This lakeside retreat is 23 miles outside of Austin and is set against a backdrop of Texas countryside. Although your family will enjoy some quiet relaxation, there’s still plenty for the kiddos to do: Kayak down the Colorado River, hike through nearby McKinney Roughs Nature Park, or go on a horseback riding adventure. You can also spend a laidback afternoon hangin’ by the pool or floating down the resort’s lazy river.

And you won’t have to go far to find some tasty nosh. From the Southern-inspired Firewheel Cafe to McDade’s Emporium and Ice Cream Saloon (a kid’s paradise), there are several onsite eateries to choose from. Come nightfall, you can grab a seat by one of the two roaring firepits for s’mores, cocktails, and screen-free good times. (Note that there are currently some limitations in amenities and dining options.)

Ritz Carlton Dallas

Bringing the kids along on vacation doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice luxury. The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas both offers a posh urban experience while welcoming young visitors to enjoy their stay. “The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ distinct family allure is derived from our commitment to fostering a warm and inviting environment,” explains Andrew Davidson, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. “Children of all ages can feel comfortable amidst luxury with interactive learning opportunities that encourage them to explore the property and city surroundings using their imagination.”

So, what’s in it for them? The Ritz Kids program features activities like scavenger hunts and creative projects that teach environmental responsibility and cultural awareness. Also included is the VIK (Very Important Kid) check-in experience and milk and cookie turndown service so they know that they’re valued guests, too. The Ritz is also conveniently close to family-friendly attractions like the Dallas World Aquarium, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Dallas Museum of Art. Now, try finding all that at your average 5-star hotel!

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa | San Antonio, Texas

Situated on 600 acres of leafy green landscape, the JW Marriott in San Antonio offers the best of both worlds with the solace of nature plus proximity to the city’s amenities. That is, if you leave the resort at all. The property’s River Bluff Experience offers an expansive lazy river, multiple pools, and adrenaline-spiking slides. Afraid it’ll be too cool to swim? The water’s heated for year-round enjoyment.

But if the fam is feeling waterlogged, there’s plenty of other things to do. Onsite, you’ll find multiple eateries as well as a golf course and spa. Or, you can head off-premises and into town; you’ll find the San Antonio Zoo and Aquarium, Seaworld, Shops at La Cantera, Natural Bridge Caverns, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas nearby.

Lakeway Resort and Spa | Lakeway, Texas

With unobstructed views of Lake Travis, an on-site spa, access to water activities, and pools designated for kids and adults, there’s something here for everybody. In particular, youngsters can monkey around in the Kids Zone, which is full of fun activities like bounce houses, air hockey, a mini putt putt golf course, and more. Since there’s supervision available for potty-trained kiddos ages 5 and up, Mom and Dad can even spend a couple of hours at the spa before everyone meets up for a swim in the Courtyard Family Pool.

When it’s time for dinner you can head to the TR Restaurant & Bar, or venture into Austin, nearby, for countless dining options. You’ll also want to dedicate at least a day or two of your vacation to explore the attractions of this buzzing city.

Pennsylvania: Best Kid-Friendly Resorts

Woodloch Resort | Poconos, Pennsylvania

The Lodge at Woodloch

Is there any more classic, nostalgic family vacation than heading to the Poconos for some fun surrounded by mountains and lakes? We love the Lodge At Woodloch because it offers such a fantastic list of activities that are both guided by staff or self-guided. Visitors can head to the Lily Pad for kayaks, bikes, stand-up paddle boards, disc golf discs and scorecards, fishing equipment, GPS devices for geocaching, and s'mores kits. Or they can choose from a huge list of family-friendly activities including climbing, ice skating, snow shoeing, hiking, shooting, and axe throwing.

At the same time, mom and dad can escape to do their own quieter activities, like yoga, or head over to the adult-only spa across the lake.

Maine: Best Kid-Friendly Resorts

Salt Cottages

The Salt Cottages | Bar Harbor, Maine

When checking into the Salt Cottages, parents are greeted with glasses of blueberry prosecco, but don’t worry, they go all out for the kids.

The cottages, decorated with impeccable beachy taste, come in a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and studio style with ocean views steps from your cottage door. Each night, the Salt Cottages sets up a campfire by the pool where all the kids can roast marshmallows and make s’mores. The resort also plans extra events each evening (like a professional ghost-story teller and an evening Glo party) to make the stay extra special for families. Plus, the resort has a dedicated house for games featuring old-school Ms. Pacman and ping-pong.

Centralized amongst the cottages, Salt Cottages has a cafe/snack shop called Picnic where guests can grab breakfast and dinner. Smaller snacks, ice cream, and other treats are available all day long, and kids can run from the pool to Picnic with ease. Also in the reception area, Salt Cottages has games, toys, and puzzles that guests can play with and even take back to their rooms. For a change of scenery, Salt Cottages guests can take a quick walk across the street down to Hulls Cove Beach, a small stretch of rocky wonder where kids can search for seashells and snails.

Oregon: Best Kid-Friendly Resorts

Sun River Resort | Bend, Oregon

Sun River Resort

If you’re looking for some fun in the Pacific Northwest, look no further than this super-idyllic resort that is focused on outdoor recreation and family fun. First, pick whether you want to stay in a guest room, suite, or entire vacation home. Then, explore a huge list of activities for both adults and kids, including golf, biking adventures, water adventures, pickleball, horse riding, floating, swimming, and much more. There’s an entire nature center and observatory that makes this location extra special.