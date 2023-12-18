The 50 Most In-Demand Home Products On Amazon Right Now

Weighted blankets are known for their calming properties, and since this hypoallergenic weighted blanket has more than 4,000 perfect five-star ratings, you can count on it for soothing stress-relief and support. The cover is made from layers of soft and breathable microfiber with sturdy box stitching for even weight distribution and is designed to stay cool during the summer and warm during the winter. With so many sizes and colors to choose from, you’re sure to find one that works best for you.

Available sizes: 27

Available colors: 14