Lifestyle
The 50 Most In-Demand Home Products On Amazon Right Now
A clean, efficient, cozy space is within reach.
Scary Mommy
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Because everyone enjoys a clean and cozy home, these 50 seriously in-demand home products on Amazon are a must
Add to Cart. Not only will they make your everyday tasks — like cleaning, cooking, and organizing — easier, but they’re sure to amp up your home’s comfort level, too. On this list, you’ll find everything from washable refrigerator liners for easier spill cleanups to plush hotel-quality pillows for better sleep. Scroll on to discover why these affordable products are flying off Amazon’s digital shelves. 01 This 4-Piece Set Of Nesting Casserole Dishes
If you’re limited on kitchen cabinet space or just love going all in on organizing, you’ll appreciate this set of stackable
casserole dishes. They’re made from high-quality tempered glass that’s oven-, dishwasher-, microwave-, and even freezer-safe. When not in use, the graduated sizes — that hold an approximate range of 4.2 to 15.5 cups — nest for maximized storage. The integrated handles make them easy to carry, too. 02 This Adorable Mushroom Nightlight
Nightlights don’t have to be boring, and this
fungi-themed nightlight is the proof. It features three soft silicone mushrooms (and a few leaves) that illuminate in alternating warm colors. The “pot” is the plug-in, which works best for vertical outlets. The LED lights have a dusk-to-dawn sensor to turn off when not needed during the day. 03 A Microwave-Safe Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Storage
Forget munching on stale popcorn. Instead, enjoy fresh popcorn anytime the craving hits complements of this microwave-safe
popcorn popper that doubles as a serving bowl. Simply add the kernels to the BPA-free silicone bowl, cover it with the included lid, and microwave — add oil or not, it’s up to you. When you’re all done, pop it (pun intended) into the dishwasher, and then collapse it for easy storage. 04 These Packing Cubes For Smart Travel
This five-piece set of
storage cubes is designed to keep your suitcase nice and organized during travel. The bottoms and sides are constructed from durable and waterproof nylon, while the tops feature breathable mesh vents to easily see what’s inside. They’re perfect for storing all the items you need for a trip and come with a convenient laundry bag. 05 These Low-Profile Under-Cabinet Lights That Install In Seconds
Adding light to closets, bookcases, or under kitchen cabinets doesn’t get any easier than with these battery-operated LED
light strips. They’re low-profile, easy to install using the included adhesive tape or screws, and have a 100-hour run time. Tap or use the remote control to turn on/off, dim, or set a timer. 06 This Hypoallergenic Weighted Blanket Offered In So Many Sizes & Colors
Weighted blankets are known for their calming properties, and since this hypoallergenic
weighted blanket has more than 4,000 perfect five-star ratings, you can count on it for soothing stress-relief and support. The cover is made from layers of soft and breathable microfiber with sturdy box stitching for even weight distribution and is designed to stay cool during the summer and warm during the winter. With so many sizes and colors to choose from, you’re sure to find one that works best for you. 7 Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 14 07 These Skin-Friendly Satin Pillowcases
These luxurious satin
pillowcases are woven to produce a silky-smooth texture, making them the ideal sleeping material for maintaining healthy skin and hair. The envelope closure keeps pillows secure while making it easy for you to remove come laundry day. And yes, these are machine washable. With well over 210,000 five-star reviews, it’s no surprise that they’re flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves. Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 37 08 This Witchy Spoon Holder That’s Super Useful
This little witch loves taking a ride on spoon handles, securing the utensil directly to the pot so you don’t have to mess with dirtying up your counter space with a drippy spoon. The
spoon holder is made from food-grade and heat-resistant silicone, so it can take the literal heat of the kitchen — and of the dishwasher, too. The best part? This cute gadget also doubles as a steam releaser, propping up a pot lid to let your stew (or potion) vent. 09 These Stick-On Puck Lights
Stick these LED
puck lights under kitchen cabinets and bookcase shelves, or anywhere extra light is needed, for instant brightness. Installation is easy since they come with both adhesive and screws (you pick which option works best for you), and they’re battery-operated, so there are no messy wires either. Pop in three AA batteries and they’re ready to go, then all you have to do is tap to turn on (and off). 10 This Bamboo Spice Bowl With A Magnetic Lid
This sustainable
bamboo bowl is perfect for storing salt, pepper, or other spices on your kitchen countertop, keeping them fresh and within reach. The container is generously sized and features a convenient wide-mouth magnetic swivel lid for easy access and freshness. The aesthetically pleasing bowl is also great for storing other small items outside the kitchen, like paperclips and jewelry. 11 This Set Of Chic Flameless Candles
These flameless
candles look like the real deal, especially since they feature a moving wick and are set inside chic glass pillars. They’re battery-powered and remote controlled so there’s no need for lighters (or the hazards that come with fire) or even getting up from the couch, for that matter. 12 This Knife Sharpener For All Types Of Blades
You don’t have to be a bladesmith to sharpen your own kitchen knives. This countertop
knife sharpener makes it so easy. All you have to do is draw your knives (even serrated ones like bread knives) through the durable metal sharpener a few times for the knives to look and function just like new. Safety features include a strong suction base and a guiding edge. 13 These Long Silicone Mitts To Protect Your Hands & Forearms
These extra-long
oven mitts are nearly 15-inches long, which means that they protect both your hands and forearms from potential cooking burns. The lower portion of the mitts are made from heat-resistant (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) silicone, providing a good grip surface for pots, pans, and even large cookware like Dutch ovens and roasters. The waterproof mits are even machine washable for keeping them fresh. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 12 14 This Ultra-Compact Pizza Cutter With A Safety Cover
If you’ve been slicing your pizzas with a wobbly cutter that’s seen better days, it’s probably time for an upgrade. And this ergonomic
pizza cutter is one of the best out there. It features a sharp and stable blade for precise cutting and an ergonomic holder that fits right in your palm; plus, there’s a cover for safe storage. And the whole thing is dishwasher safe — even the blade protector, because those get dirty, too. 15 These Space-Saving Velvet Hangers For A Closet Upgrade
Low on closet space? This luxe velvet
hanger set promises to take up less space because of the hanger’s slim design. Offered in a 30-pack, these hangers are especially great for hanging items that tend to slip (think silky tank tops and wide-neck sweaters) because of the good grip. The swivel head makes them easy to grab and go, too. One reviewer raved, “These hangers are so much better than plastic ones because they don't break easily. The hangers hold my thicker jackets well.” 4 Available sizes: 7 Available colors: 16 This 2-Pack Of Robot Alarm Clocks For Heavy Sleepers
These
alarm clocks are meant to wake even the heaviest of sleepers. The R2D2-sounding alarm is extra loud, and because they also vibrate, jump, and roll, there’s no chance of sleepy heads hitting the snooze button and drifting back to sleep. They make the perfect gift for heavy-sleepers and for kids, especially those who never seem to be able to get out of bed on school mornings. 17 This Jar Scaper That Looks Like A Platypus
Leave no trace of yum behind with this cute
jar scraper spatula that looks like a platypus. The “bill” is made from a flexible BPA-free silicone material that allows you to reach deep into jars, getting every last bit of product out. It also doubles as a spreader, and it’s dishwasher-safe, too. 18 This Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers
This
knee pillow aligns the spine and hips for optimal sleep posture that not only leads to more comfortable sleep but helps reduce associated pain, too. It’s made from a supportive yet soft memory foam that keeps its shape and features a soft cover that’s hypoallergenic and machine-washable. 19 This Genius Ceiling Fan Duster Set
Whoever designed these extendable
ceiling fan dusters is a genius. Unlike other versions that clean only one surface at a time, this microfiber duster features a center opening that allows it to glide over fan blades, cleaning the entire blade in one swipe. And since it’s machine-washable, it’s a real money-saver, too. With two in a pack, you’ll always have a duster on hand for your hard-to-reach areas. 20 This Cute Crab Spoon Rest That Also Pulls Double Duty
Red the Crab is great at its job of propping up pot lids and holding utensils in its pincers. The
spoon holder is made from 100% food-grade silicone that’s heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and super sturdy. Now the next time you need to grab the salt while cooking up a storm, simply let the crab hold the sauce spoon, and your countertops will remain blissfully drip and mess free. 21 This Best-Selling Set Of Luxury Hotel Pillows
If you’ve ever wondered where you can get your hands on pillows that are as dreamy as those you’ve slept on in luxury hotels, this set of plush
pillows is for you. They’re generously stuffed with a down alternative material that’s soft and promises to keep its shape. The shell is made from microfiber that’s breathable and hypoallergenic, offering the best night’s sleep. With more than 230,000 ratings to date, these are best-sellers for a reason. 22 This Light Strip For Reducing Eye Strain
Prolonged screen time can cause eyestrain and headaches, but the right lighting can make a huge difference. Enter this LED
light strip with adjustable brightness and 15 color choices designed to reduce some of the side effects of staring at a screen. Plus, it’s easy to install with the included adhesive, and it even comes with a remote control. 23 This Quilted Mattress Pad With Rave Reviews
Add a little extra comfiness to your bed with this best-selling quilted mattress pad that has over 85,000 five-star reviews. It’s made from a soft, breathable microfiber and features oversized elastic pockets that can fit mattresses that are up to 16 inches deep. One
reviewer noted, “The mattress pad is soft and comfy. It has a sturdy and deep apron to tuck in. The top of the pad is generously sized, and reaches all the corners of the bed, even after washing and drying. I am completely pleased with it!” Available sizes: 10 Available colors: 7 24 This Bean Bag Chair That Also Provides Stealth Storage
If stuffed animals are taking over your home, tuck them in this
bean bag chair cover. It’s super roomy and has a big zippered opening so kids can easily take their stuffies in and out. When filled, it doubles as a comfy chair for them to relax on and even has a handle so they can drag it around from place to place. Choose from over 20 colors. 25 This Dimmable Smart Light Bulb
These
smart light bulbs allow you to control the lighting in your home when connected to Alexa, Google Home, or your smartphone when using the free Kasa app. They’re energy efficient and dimmable too so you can set your lighting to the perfect brightness. They connect right to your Wi-Fi (no extra hubs necessary) so you’ll be up and running within minutes. And you get four in a pack, so you’ll be able to equip a few different rooms. 26 These Rotating Utensil Caddy That’s Oversized For All Your Cooking Tools
Keep all your go-to spatulas and spoons within easy reach with this fully
rotating utensil holder. It’s made of ultra-durable stainless steel with a weighted base to keep it from tipping over (even when really loaded up). The dividers are removable to customize to your setup, and the grippy base keeps things from sliding. 27 This 2-Pack Of Ceramic Graters
These
ceramic grater plates really pull their weight in the kitchen, grating everything from garlic to citrus on the textured surfaces, and doubling as spoon rests. They can be hung, stacked, or just left out on the counter — they’re that useful (and pretty). And they’re dishwasher safe, too. 28 An Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner For Tackling The Job In Seconds
If your makeup brushes are getting a little funky (AKA dirty), give them a spin with this electric
makeup brush cleaner. Simply insert the brush handles into the spinner using the attachment collars that come in eight sizes, fill the included bowl with soapy water, spin, and dry. Your skin will thank you. 29 This Reusable Pet Hair Remover With A Cult Following
With a near-perfect rating after nearly 175,000 reviews, you can trust that this pet hair remover
roller is stellar at abolishing everything from rug shedding to pet hair from your furniture. Unlike many other pet hair removers, the Chom Chom doesn't depend on frustrating sticky tape to clean up the mess. Instead, it locks hair and debris into its chamber for easy removal. It's reusable and a great solution to get a deep clean every time. 30 These Easy-To-Clean Fridge Shelf Liners
Refrigerators are a downright pain to clean. But with these washable
refrigerator shelf liners, you’ll no longer cry over spilled milk (literally). They trimmable mats lay flat for easy installation, and when they’re dirty, all you have to do is slip them out, give them a rinse or a wipe-down, for an almost instantly clean fridge. There are nine colorful mats in a set. Available sizes: 10 Available colors: 2 31 A Portable Ironing Mat For Use Practically Anywhere
Forget clunky ironing boards, choose this
ironing blanket instead. It transforms nearly any surface into a place to iron while protecting surfaces with its thick cotton insert. It’s great for use at home and while traveling, and it makes for a great gift for college-bound kids to use in their dorms. 32 This Dishwasher-Safe Meat Tenderizer
This
meat tenderizer, with a nonslip grip and aluminum dual-sided head, is the perfect kitchen tool for pounding chicken breasts into thin cutlets — and so many other meal-prep tasks. Since the handle is made of lightweight rubber, unlike the old-school metal types, you won’t have to worry about breaking a toe (or your kitchen tile) if it drops. But the best part of all is, unarguably, that it’s 100% dishwasher safe. 33 This Spa-Like Bamboo Bathmat
For a spa-like bathroom upgrade, check out this bamboo
bath mat. It’s crafted from organic bamboo and sealed with three protective coats, which means it’s water-resistant and made to last for years to come. With nine anti-slip grips on the bottom, you can count on it staying firmly in place. 34 These All-Weather Solar Lights
These outdoor
solar lights are powered by the sun, which equals big savings on your energy bill. They’re easy to install and work in all types of weather, including rain and snow. The wide-angle motion sensor detects movement up to 26 feet away, activating the adjustable light heads with your choice of three modes to suit your specific needs. It even comes with a wireless remote to adjust the modes. 35 These Ultra-Strong Magnetic Clips
These ultra-strong
magnets are sure to hold up all of your kid’s artwork that they just love to display on the fridge — or you can use them to organize photos, calendars, keys, and more. Plus, they have clips so they can hold even the thickest paper. Anti-scratch stickers are included to protect your surfaces. 36 This Solar-Powered House Number Sign
Nobody will have a problem finding your home at night with this solar-powered
house number sign. The light panel has several light temperature and brightness levels to choose from and swivels so you can turn the sign in any direction. Simply customize the panel with the included waterproof stickers and stake it into the ground — no wires, no batteries. 37 These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Are Virtually Indestructible
Now the whole family can prep meals together safely with the help of these cut-resistant
kitchen gloves. In fact, they come in a range of sizes, including extra small and extra large. They’re stronger than leather and even steel but offer superior flexibility and grip. They can be tossed in the washing machine when dirty so cleanup is a breeze. And each pair comes with a lifetime warranty. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 38 This Portable Study Lamp With No Cords
No cords and a convenient fold-up design mean this study
lamp can easily be moved to any place you need. The flicker-free light offers a range of light modes — from the dimmest to the brightest — at the touch of your hand. It charges with the included USB cable, and it offers 10 hours of light on a single charge; shoppers say it’s great to have in case of a blackout. 39 This Cup Cozy With A Removable Cover
Bring your beverages to bed or next to you on the couch with this deluxe pillow
cup cozy. It has four cup holders and is insulated to keep drinks warm or cold. The flat, stable design helps prevent spills but comes with a removable (and washable) cover, just in case. And it’s great for travel, too — just place it on the seat of your car or even on your beach blanket. 40 These Dryer Balls For Quicker Drying & Fewer Wrinkles
If you’re looking for an alternative to liquid clothing softener or dryer sheets, these
wool dryer balls might be for you. They’re handmade from 100% New Zealand wool and have been proven to reduce wrinkles and dry time while making your clothes soft and fluffy. The set includes six dryer balls, and each one lasts roughly five years. 41 This Adorable Mini Vacuum For Your Desktop
Kids will love watching this adorable ladybug
mini vacuum zip around. It’s small but has powerful suction and nylon bristles that can sweep and suck up everything from pencil shavings to cookie crumbs. It runs on two AA batteries (not included) and turns on and off with the simple flip of a switch. 42 A Heavy-Duty Shower Caddy That Can Hold 40 Pounds
Finally, a
shower caddy that can hold the entire family’s shower stuff without falling; I’m talking 40 pounds of product. The strong, chic caddy clings firmly to most showerhead arms with a rubberized, anti-slip collar. Features include two spacious racks, a bar soap tray, a razor holder, and a durable and rust-free construction. 43 This Set Of Modern Nightlights
These
nightlights have a sleek, modern design that looks so chic that you’ll want to display them in every room of the house. Beyond looks, they offer dimmable lighting with dusk-to-dawn sensors that automatically detect light, turning them on and off. They plug right into any standard electrical outlet and are available in a range of colors to match any room’s aesthetic. 44 An Insulated Screen Door
This
doorway curtain is perfect for letting light in while keeping heat or old and bugs out. It’s made from a thick but transparent PVC material that helps regulate indoor room temperature and allows for hands-free passage thanks to the magnetic center opening. It comes with sturdy adhesive tape and pushpins for easy, damage-free installation. 45 This Practical Faucet Extender
This
faucet extender is helpful for everything from washing your face to helping little kids use the sink on their own. It easily attaches to most sink faucets, providing extra length, a convenient swivel motion, and a strong flow (with an optional spray setting) thanks to the powerful aerator. 46 This Avante Garde Ring Holder
You’ll love displaying your jewelry on this fun hand-shaped
ring holder. It has a steady base and a natural hand pose that makes slipping rings and bracelets on and off a breeze. It comes in hard or velvet-coated options as well as different lengths and colors. 47 This Space-Saving Tumbler Cup
This
tumbler collapses to just over an inch in height, saving space in your kitchen cabinets — or while on the go. The cup and straw are made from a flexible, food-grade silicone designed for comfort and for keeping drinks hot or cold. And the insulating foam sleeve doubles as a storage pocket. Choose from solid colors and more. 48 This Dishwasher-Safe Faucet Splash Guard For Less Grime
The space right around the kitchen and bathroom sink faucets is like a magnet for soap and grime buildup, making this
faucet splash guard a must-have. It lays flat over most faucet setups and features a sloped edge that helps keep water flowing (and sponges dry) toward the center drain. And since it’s made of durable silicone, it can go right into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Available sizes: 15 Available colors: 4 49 These Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders
Seasoning your food is a cinch with this stylish set of
salt and pepper grinders. They’re battery-operated so all you have to do is tilt to activate them. They feature options for fine, medium, and coarse grinding for precise seasoning and a clear compartment so you can see when it’s time for a refill. 50 This Set Of Silicone-Tipped Tongs That Fans *Love*
When something as humble as
kitchen tongs has earned a 4.8-star rating after 17,000 reviews, you know they’re going to be a valuable addition to your kitchen. The three-piece stainless steel set comes with silicone tips in various sizes to meet all your different cooking needs. They’re heat-resistant, dishwasher safe, and they feature a locking mechanism for easy storage.