The Time-Strapped Mom’s Guide To Practicing Self-Care During The Holidays

It’s the most wonderful (and chaotic and overwhelming and extremely busy) time of the year! Cue the angels singing, I suppose. In the midst of this jam-packed season, though, it’s more important than ever for moms to invest in nurturing their own selves in a way that makes them feel restored, not ragged.

A younger, more naive me thought the idea of self-care during the holidays was, well, selfish. I kept my foot on the gas from November ‘til New Years so I could accomplish everything I wanted to do with the kids, everything I needed to do for work, and still somehow fit in all the holiday cheer. What I didn’t know back then was that investing in your own wellness is key to actually enjoying those holiday moments instead of falling into bed wondering why you feel so drained.

To get some perspective on how to fit in me-time during this wild season, Scary Mommy consulted Robin Long — mom of four, Pilates instructor, and founder of online wellness platform Lindywell. The brand emphasizes a Grace Over Guilt approach toward forming and maintaining healthy lifestyle habits with Pilates at its core.

Keep scrolling to learn some easy ways to prioritize your wellbeing during the kookiness of these next few weeks, and beyond.

1. Get Moving

One of the simplest ways to bust stress and get an instant mental reset is getting up and getting active. If you can sneak in a 10-minute walk by yourself, do it! If not, bring the kids along. Even just a few minutes outdoors can help you get a little perspective and a break from chores, guests, or whatever else is stressing you out.

“Whether you live in a cold or warm climate, the fresh air and natural light will work wonders for your mood and energy,” Long tells Scary Mommy.

If going outside isn’t an option, check out the Lindywell app for an at-home Pilates sesh that’ll leave you feeling energized and strong. You can even make it a family activity — the app’s ‘Pilates How To’ section is perfect for teaching kids the basics of mindful movement, and programs like ‘Fun Pilates Flow’ will keep everyone engaged, no matter how old.

2. Breathe Intentionally

Breathing exercises are a low-lift — and scientifically proven — method of increasing relaxation and decreasing anxiety. Just a few minutes a day can give you a major dose of zen.

“Breathwork is also a gift we can teach our children,” Long emphasizes. The Lindywell app has age-appropriate breathwork practices to help kids and parents alike stay calm and present throughout the day. One example is the ‘Smell the rose, blow out the candle’ method, where you hold up your pointer finger to your nose on the inhale, then drop your finger to your mouth on the exhale. Simple, fun, and so effective!

3. Take Shortcuts

With everything going on this time of year, it’s easy to put even more pressure on yourself when it comes to things that, ultimately, don’t really matter. Sure, your mother-in-law may have always baked her pies from scratch, but that doesn’t mean you have to! Grab dessert from your favorite bakery, treat yourself to a grocery delivery service, and encourage guests to mix their own drinks and serve themselves family-style.

“Allow yourself to quiet your inner critic,” encourages Long. Wherever you can cut or outsource a task you don’t particularly enjoy, go for it. It’s pretty likely that no one will notice.

4. Prioritize Your Sleep

OK, I can actually hear you laughing. Look, I get it: When you have littles at home, getting enough sleep feels just about as realistic as Santa Claus fitting down your nonexistent chimney into your decorative fireplace. But adequate sleep is essential for our bodies, especially during times we’re spread thin. Incorporate some practices that help you unwind at night before bed, like unplugging your devices, taking a warm Epsom salt bath, or giving yourself a quick lymphatic massage.

“Remind yourself that self-care is actually good for your health, and for the whole family,” notes Long.

5. Focus On The Joy

Winter holiday traditions around the world feature themes of bringing light into darkness. As we hustle around trying to make sure the holidays go off without a hitch, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that the most important thing is being together with the people you love. It’s about pausing to celebrate, not creating a picture-perfect table scape or buying the most sought-after gifts.

So, find joy in your children’s faces, catching up with old friends or far-away family, and be grateful for the things that make this life of ours so special. Most of all, remember that investing in your own happiness is good for your health, and that’s a gift to your whole family!