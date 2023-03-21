These Cleaning & Organizing Tools Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
Robot vacuums, spot cleaners, and more.
According to the all-knowing Internet, the concept of spring cleaning dates back roughly 3,000 years to a Persian new year custom called khaneh tekani (translation: “shaking the house”). The idea was that sweeping up dust and debris and decluttering would shield the home — and its inhabitants — from bad luck. But you don’t have to be superstitious to relish the feeling of spotless floors and intuitively organized living spaces, and giving your house a much-needed glow-up doesn’t have to break the bank when you shop at Walmart.
An affordable, compact robot vacuum? Yes, please. A cordless cleaning brush that’ll make both your shower tiles and your car windshield spotless? Say less. A stylish, wall-mounted bike rack cheaper than a takeout dinner for two? You know what, maybe just read the rest of this article in your car on the way to Walmart (no speeding, please).
Here’s what we’re shaking the house with this spring:
If you’ve always wanted a robot vacuum but thought they were too pricey, allow us to introduce you to the jaw-droppingly affordable ION from Shark. This handy tool will clean your entire home at the push of a button on the SharkClean app, or using voice command. Built-in sensors avoid ledges, stairs, walls, and furniture while a TriBrush system deep-cleans debris from all surfaces.
If the area under your sink looks like a cluttered wasteland where nearly-empty spray bottles and old sponges go to die, you need this sleek, simple AnTom organizer. With sliding storage drawers and hooks for towels and gloves, it will have you feeling like the Marie Kondo of cleaning products.
While it can be exciting to reunite a set of twins, life is too short to waste fishing through a sea of unmatched socks. This two-pack organizer gives you 48 neat compartments to stow underwear, socks, hosiery, and other small personal items for quick, easy access.
If you’ve ever found yourself scrubbing mildew from bathroom tiles with an old electric toothbrush, treat yourself to this lightweight, versatile spin scrubber that multitasks like a mother (literally). With 8 flexible brush heads designed for shower grout, bathroom, and floor tiles, and even car surfaces, this extendable, rechargeable workhorse will change your cleaning game.
Laundry may be never-ending, but organizing it can be intuitive with this wheeled sorting system. No more lugging heavy hampers from room to room — just separate clothing into the three sturdy, removable canvas bags and easily roll it all to the wash.