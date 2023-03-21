Lifestyle

These Cleaning & Organizing Tools Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Robot vacuums, spot cleaners, and more.

According to the all-knowing Internet, the concept of spring cleaning dates back roughly 3,000 years to a Persian new year custom called khaneh tekani (translation: “shaking the house”). The idea was that sweeping up dust and debris and decluttering would shield the home — and its inhabitants — from bad luck. But you don’t have to be superstitious to relish the feeling of spotless floors and intuitively organized living spaces, and giving your house a much-needed glow-up doesn’t have to break the bank when you shop at Walmart.

An affordable, compact robot vacuum? Yes, please. A cordless cleaning brush that’ll make both your shower tiles and your car windshield spotless? Say less. A stylish, wall-mounted bike rack cheaper than a takeout dinner for two? You know what, maybe just read the rest of this article in your car on the way to Walmart (no speeding, please).

Here’s what we’re shaking the house with this spring:

Bissell
Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner

This powerful, compact cleaner will lift tough stains off of carpets, area rugs, stairs, upholstery, and even car interiors — and it fits neatly under the sink for out-of-sight storage.

$118
$98
Shark
ION Robot Vacuum

If you’ve always wanted a robot vacuum but thought they were too pricey, allow us to introduce you to the jaw-droppingly affordable ION from Shark. This handy tool will clean your entire home at the push of a button on the SharkClean app, or using voice command. Built-in sensors avoid ledges, stairs, walls, and furniture while a TriBrush system deep-cleans debris from all surfaces.

$249.99
$139
AnTom
2-Tier Under Sink Organizer with Sliding Storage Drawer

If the area under your sink looks like a cluttered wasteland where nearly-empty spray bottles and old sponges go to die, you need this sleek, simple AnTom organizer. With sliding storage drawers and hooks for towels and gloves, it will have you feeling like the Marie Kondo of cleaning products.

$49.99
$43.99
DENVDENCY
Sock & Underwear Organizer

While it can be exciting to reunite a set of twins, life is too short to waste fishing through a sea of unmatched socks. This two-pack organizer gives you 48 neat compartments to stow underwear, socks, hosiery, and other small personal items for quick, easy access.

$14.99
$12.99
Aspiron
Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber

If you’ve ever found yourself scrubbing mildew from bathroom tiles with an old electric toothbrush, treat yourself to this lightweight, versatile spin scrubber that multitasks like a mother (literally). With 8 flexible brush heads designed for shower grout, bathroom, and floor tiles, and even car surfaces, this extendable, rechargeable workhorse will change your cleaning game.

$52.99
Windfall
8 Piece Stackable Drawer Organizers

Whether you’re streamlining beauty products in a bathroom cabinet or trying to give the family junk drawer an HGTV-level makeover, this 8-piece set of organizers in various shapes and sizes can be mixed and matched to fit any spring cleaning goal.

$13.98
BIMZUC
Wall Mounted Mop & Broom Holder

Some people clean. Some people organize. Scary Mommies organize their cleaning supplies with this wall-mounted mop and broom holder (that’s also great for yard tools and sports equipment.)

$36.50
Timate
Closet Organizer & Storage System

Even the most Type-A fashion lovers can end up with closets they have to wade through. Streamline your bedroom with this chic organizing system that provides rods, shelves, and drawers as stylish as the clothes you’ll display on them.

$149.99
LEGO
LEGO Storage Brick

No parent is safe from the exquisite pain of stepping on the small plastic bricks littering every surface of their home. These sturdy storage bricks are like supersized LEGOs and can be stacked for compact cleanup.

$44.99
Better Homes & Gardens
Oversized 3 Bag Wheeled Laundry Sorter

Laundry may be never-ending, but organizing it can be intuitive with this wheeled sorting system. No more lugging heavy hampers from room to room — just separate clothing into the three sturdy, removable canvas bags and easily roll it all to the wash.

$31.87
Loobuu
Stackable Refrigerator Organizer Bins

The contents of our fridges sustain us, yet very rarely do they spark joy. Change that in a snap with these sturdy, stackable, clear organizer bins that stand out from the rest with pull-out drawers (swoon) for easy snacking access.

$75.99
$59.99
Rubbermaid
FastTrack Garage 3-Piece Bike Storage Kit

Get bikes off the garage floor and stow them in style with this elegant, affordable storage rack from Rubbermaid. The durable system installs in just minutes, making more room for work and play (and, you know, maybe cars).

$37.98