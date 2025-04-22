Over the long Easter weekend, my husband, our 4-year-old son, and I drove up from Florida to Blowing Rock, North Carolina, to visit his dad and stepmom. They purchased a townhome in the area a few years ago, so they gave us a good idea of what to expect. But what we experienced was even better, and if you’re looking for family-friendly weekend trip destinations, I think Blowing Rock should definitely make it onto your list. So, here’s everything we did while we were in town, and some tips if you’re visiting for the first time.

Main Street & Memorial Park

On our first day in town, my in-laws took us to the public park on Main Street, called Memorial Park, so our kid could burn off some energy at the playground. The equipment was all new and had a cute nature theme, with little tree stump tables and mushroom stools, lots of swings and slides, and fun climbing structures. It had basketball courts and we saw a notice that more amenities, like shuffleboard and pickleball courts, are coming soon. And as someone from Florida who isn’t used to seeing tulips and daffodils, all the beautiful landscaping along Main Street was a major treat.

My father-in-law and my husband walked a few buildings over to Bald Guy Brew and came back with really delicious iced lattes for everyone. We also drank their ground coffee at home each morning, and I highly recommend grabbing a bag as your souvenir to take home. Then, we headed to Mellow Mushroom for pizza before going back to the house.

Later the next day, my husband and I went back to Main Street just us two to grab a sweet treat I’d spotted on a sidewalk sign the day before: ice cream sandwiches at Blue Deer. Let me tell you, their soft-baked cookies are 11/10 absolute perfection. My husband had the classic chocolate chip cookies and milk and I got the sugar cookies with peach ice cream in between, and my god, I ate until I was sick because it was too good to leave a bite behind.

I need more of these immediately. Courtesy of Katie McPherson

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster

Since our little guy was dealing with a tummy bug, we took the scenic route home to get him to fall asleep and rest a bit. On the way, we passed the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster and pulled in so my MIL could take my husband and me on the thrill ride while my FIL waited in the car with our sleeping kiddo.

I wasn’t nervous at all waiting in line for my turn, but when my cart rounded the corner and I saw the steep incline in front of me, I laughed out loud.

LOL OK now I’m nervous. Courtesy of Katie McPherson My husband giggling at my screams. Courtesy of Katie McPherson INFO 1/2

My MIL was wise, though, and bought us all the three-round passes, meaning you get to ride three times in a row instead of just once. You need that first trip down to figure out the brakes and get your confidence up, and by round three, you’re hauling butt down the turns and loving it. We had a blast and were really glad we got a chance to stop here. You can also ride with a smaller child and take things slower, making this a worthwhile stop for families too, not just parents seeking an adrenaline rush during nap time.

Tweetsie Railroad

An engine on the Tweetsie Railroad all the way back in 1940. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The entrance to the Tweetsie Railroad amusement park today. The Washington Post/Getty Images Actors portraying sheriff’s deputies and bandits play out a robbery for the audience on the train. The Washington Post/Getty Images INFO 1/3

This was our big to-do while in Blowing Rock that the grandparents really wanted to take us to, and it was a blast. The Tweetsie Railroad was built in the 1870s and made daily runs hauling freight and passengers through the mountains all throughout the early 1900s. By 1950, the last remaining locomotive was owned by Gene Autry, and he sold it to the founders of the amusement park on the condition it would be restored.

Now, you can ride that very train around a one-mile railroad in the scenic North Carolina hills. You’ll make a couple of stops along the way for some comedic scenes of bumbling deputies dealing out frontier justice to some wily bandits, too. It was a really cute show — my son loved it and had a lot of questions about bandits the rest of the day.

The amusement park also houses a pretty big petting zoo. Bring cash, because one sugar cone filled with animal feed is $1 each (one lasted us a whole trip around the zoo). They had brand new baby goats to ooh and ah over, and lots of adult goats, sheep, llamas, donkeys, and a mini horse. Oh, and emus! We also panned for gold and found a few tiny nuggets, along with a bunch of crystals and cool rocks to keep, and rode the chair lift, carousel, and race car ride (it was giving the speedway ride at Magic Kingdom, for reference). We also spent some time at the arcade, which had a stellar collection of vintage games.

We never pass up a carousel. Courtesy of Katie McPherson No bumping or racing, just cruising allowed. Courtesy of Katie McPherson My little guy watching the cowpokes do their thing from the train. Courtesy of Katie McPherson INFO 1/3

My Tips For First-Time Blowing Rock Visitors:

Wear sunscreen and hats. After spending about an hour outside at the playground on a clear day, we all left with pink scalps. I genuinely think you’re just closer to the sun in the mountains, and it showed.

After spending about an hour outside at the playground on a clear day, we all left with pink scalps. I genuinely think you’re just closer to the sun in the mountains, and it showed. If you’re going on the Tweetsie Railroad train ride, wear sunglasses. The little Western cowpoke voice on the intercom will make a joke about getting cinders in your eye — it’s a real coal-burning train, after all — but it’s also a little bit true. Three members of our party were seated closest to the window, and all three had something get in their eyes at one point or another.

The little Western cowpoke voice on the intercom will make a joke about getting cinders in your eye — it’s a real coal-burning train, after all — but it’s also a little bit true. Three members of our party were seated closest to the window, and all three had something get in their eyes at one point or another. Pack Dramamine and any other motion sickness remedies you like. Yes, we are all native Floridians and my son happened to have a stomach bug, so the effects of driving in the mountains may have been a bit pronounced. But still, it’s no fun being nauseous in the backseat while going from place to place on windy mountain roads.

Yes, we are all native Floridians and my son happened to have a stomach bug, so the effects of driving in the mountains may have been a bit pronounced. But still, it’s no fun being nauseous in the backseat while going from place to place on windy mountain roads. Consider visiting in the fall. The colorful foliage all over the mountains would be a gorgeous sight to behold.

The next time we visit, I definitely want to walk around Main Street and pop into all the little shops there. There were also some interesting restaurant options, from a French eatery to an Irish pub. And because my little guy was feeling sick, we didn’t go on any hikes this trip. But next time, we will be sure to check out more of the natural sights along the multitude of public hiking trails. So, if you want a little mountain getaway with things that’ll interest your whole family, I highly suggest you stop in to Blowing Rock.