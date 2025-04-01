15 Bucket List Travel Experiences If Your Kid Is Obsessed With Animals

As far back as I can remember, I’ve had two dreams: to be a writer, and to be able to communicate with animals. While I managed to turn the first one into a career, the second one is more... elusive. For a while, I imagined blending the two by becoming a wildlife journalist for National Geographic (said every aspiring writer ever), but when that never panned out, my dream of communicating with animals simply turned into having pets and enjoying being around wildlife as much as possible. And since one of my other greatest passions is travel, I tend to obsess over destinations that allow you to see and experience animals in ways that feel worthy of a checkmark on your bucket list.

Fortunately, I’ve passed this fixation on to my 12-year-old son, so I get to indulge this obsession by researching our dream ethical wildlife-tourism destinations together. Not only has this become such a sweet bonding moment with my equally animal-obsessed child, but it’s also put us onto some seriously awe-inspiring places in the world. I also reached out to travel experts and influencers to find out some of their favorite spots. So, whether you’re the wildlife enthusiast in your home or you have a kid destined to be the next Jane Goodall, add these locales to your list.

Chill with Giraffes at a Dreamy Manor in Kenya

I needed to know more when photos of two different travel creators I adore — The Momtrotter and The Bucketlist Family — popped up on my feed showing their families interacting with majestic giraffes at an ivy-covered manor. What I learned was they had both visited Giraffe Manor in Kenya.

‌

You’ll find all the normal accouterments of a boutique hotel here: pool, gym, spa treatments. What sets this Safari Collection hotel apart is the resident herd of endangered Nubian/Rothschild giraffes roaming the grounds. In photos, they crane their long necks through the manor windows to get a treat from guests enjoying breakfast.

You can interact with them throughout the grounds and courtyards, in fact. However, the giraffes are free to come and go as they please — when they need a break from all the selfies and socialization, they simply wander off to graze among the 140 acres of surrounding indigenous forest. Giraffe Manor was born with the goal of conservation and, through their breeding program, has helped to successfully grow the numbers of these endangered giraffes in the wild.

Play Peek-a-Boo With Walruses From Your Belgian Zoo Room

If you’re anything like me, you strongly considered giving it all up to go live and work in an aquarium after watching the 2004 Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler rom-com 50 First Dates. Well, our time has finally come, friends. OK, so we probably won’t be working there or moving in, but you can book overnight stays at the “Walrus House” in Belgium’s award-winning Pairi Daiza Zoo.

‌

It’s not just walrus roomies you can enjoy, either. Guests can book overnight stays in accommodations that look in on bears (several species), wolves, sea lions, tigers, penguins, and more. I mean, sure, if you’re traveling in the area, you can just buy day tickets. However, who wouldn’t want to sleep in a room that peers directly into the walrus tank?!

What’s really special about Pairi Daiza, too, is that the mission of the zoo and its foundation is to save the wonders of nature. To that end, more than 800 species are protected at Pairi Daiza. Their noble efforts include reintroducing 21 Spix’s macaws in Brazil, replanting 11,000 trees in Borneo, discovering the first vaccine to save baby elephants, and creating the largest “natural” forest in Belgium. They currently have 18 conservation projects underway around the globe.

Swim With Leopard Sharks in La Jolla, California

Katie Dillon, a travel advisor with Cadence Travel and the owner of the travel site La Jolla Mom, helps families plan Southern California vacations — and many visiting families choose to go to La Jolla specifically because of the area’s unique marine wildlife experiences. “What happens here that kids love is the summer aggregation of leopard sharks,” she tells me. “You can swim with them or walk out in knee-deep water, and they’ll swim around you. Since they’re harmless, many La Jolla tour operators offer leopard shark-specific snorkel tours so you can get up close in a group setting.”

‌

Of course, since you’re interacting with animals in the wild, it’s crucial to be respectful of the creatures, refraining from trying to touch, pet, or hold them. But still, how cool to just swim peacefully among a bunch of gentle sharks!

Other popular wildlife experiences in the area include exploring the 6,000-acre San Diego-La Jolla Underwater Park off the coast (“Yes, it’s human-made, created in 1970 to protect marine wildlife,” explains Dillon, “but it’s a very special place”), watching seals and sea lions at La Jolla Cove and the Children’s Pool beach area, observing anemones and more in the local tide pools, and spending a few hours at Birch Aquarium at Scripps. At this public outreach center for the famous Scripps Institution of Oceanography, you can learn about their conservation efforts and who lives in our oceans.

Observe Rare Pink River Dolphins in Peru

We can all agree that it’s pretty special anytime you see a dolphin of any kind in the wild. To see a pink river dolphin, though? That would be downright magical. And Delfin Amazon Cruises, the first Relais & Châteaux Cruise in the world and an upscale river cruise operator in the Upper Peruvian Amazon, wants people to have that magical moment. In November 2024, they began offering a special interest departure aboard the Delfin III aimed at furthering Delfin’s commitment to the conservation and preservation of the Amazon Rainforest. What does that mean for passengers? You’ll cruise the Amazon River with pink river dolphins while hearing invaluable insights from conservation specialist Dr. Joanna Alfaro.

‌

Found only in the freshwater rivers of the Amazon near Iquitos, Peru, pink river dolphins are known for their friendly nature and high intelligence. This unique conservation-rooted cruise allows adults and children alike to gain a deeper understanding of this fascinating species. You may even get the opportunity to participate in Dr. Alfaro’s research as she deploys seapods to collect and record the dolphins’ sounds as well as record temperatures in the waters where they’re spotted.

Wildlife in the Amazon is abundant, so the pink dolphins will be in good company. On land, you could catch a glimpse of the slow-moving sloth or the quick-footed capybara. Long-nosed bats fly above, and skittering among the trees are squirrel monkeys. If you’re really lucky, you might see the world’s smallest monkey, the pygmy marmoset.

Take a Kid-Friendly Safari in Uganda

Going on safari is probably at the very tippy-top of my bucket list. However, I will admit that I typically push planning such a trip off until my kids are older. But Go2Africa’s Managing Director Maija de Rijk-Uys, who was recently recognized as a Travel + Leisure A-list Advisor and Family Safaris Expert, recommends a family-friendly version: Rubondo Island Camp.‌

“Rubondo Island Camp is a private island paradise,” de Rijk-Uys says. “Nestled within a national park, it is affectionately known as ‘Noah’s Ark’ due to its astounding natural beauty and diversity ... The island’s unique ecosystem includes giraffes, elephants, rhinos, and hippos, which can be viewed on thrilling game drives in private Land Rovers. While guided chimpanzee trekking is available for older teens and adults, younger children will delight in game drives, catch-and-release fishing, sunset cruises, and guided nature walks. Fishing enthusiasts can try their hand at catching the famed Nile perch, either from a boat or from the beach.”

So, what makes this particularly kid-friendly? Rubondo Island Camp is the only place to stay on the island, so “parents can feel at ease as their children enjoy the freedom to explore.” You’ll be relaxing Robinson Crusoe-style, with a luxury twist, in an exclusive and intimate setting.

Watch the Wild Ponies of Assateague Island

Calling all my fellow horse girls who grew up totally obsessing over the classic children’s novel Misty of Chincoteague. In case you were unaware, let me put you onto this knowledge: You can live out your Misty dreams to this day. Summer Parks, author of 1000+ of the Best Bucket List Ideas: Your Ultimate Bucket List Travel Book, has just the destination.

“Assateague Island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia is perfect for kids who love horses because it is home to wild horses who have lived here for more than 300 years,” she shares. “In fact, this island was the real-life inspiration for the classic children's novel Misty of Chincoteague and is one of the few places in the U.S. where you can view horses thriving in their natural habitat. (Researchers believe the ponies have lived here after escaping a Spanish shipwreck off the Virginian coast.)”

The horses are protected on Assateague Island, where they live and flourish, but various activities in the area — camping on the National Seashore, kayaking, etc. — will get you some great glimpses of the horses grazing or galloping in their natural habitat. For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, you may want to plan your trip for July. Each year during this summer month, visitors flock to the area to see the Chincoteague Pony Swim. Yes, the one made famous by Marguerite Henry in Misty of Chincoteague, where the wild horses swim across the Assateague Channel. Dating back 100 years, it occurs when the tide is “slack calm,” keeping young ponies safe from strong currents.

Channel Your Inner Charles Darwin at the Galápagos Islands

Raise your hand if you carried around a notebook as a kid so you could sketch wildlife like famed natural Charles Darwin 🙋‍♀️ And if that’s true, then this must also be: You dreamed of one day traveling to the fabled Galápagos Islands.

Today, you can get there through Quasar Expeditions, which offers sustainability-forward luxury cruises that ensure responsible travel. The islands are obviously teeming with wildlife you can’t find anywhere else in the world, and because companies like Quasar take so much care to be gentle and ethical in their approach, the wildlife hasn’t developed a fear of humans. This means their behavior is relatively predictable (as much as wildlife can be), which translates to close encounters and truly unforgettable interactions.

Trips are guided by the best naturalists in the Galápagos, so you get the best of both worlds: safety and excitement, passion and education. Among the experiences you can have are spotting blue-footed boobies, cavorting with giant tortoises, mingling with marine iguanas, and snorkeling with sea turtles and sharks.

Interact With Seahorses and Other Hawaiian Marine Life

Seahorses are one of the cutest creatures on the face of the planet, which you’ll know if you’ve ever gone to an aquarium anywhere. But this isn’t just a run-of-the-mill aquarium visit — at Oceanrider Seahorse Farm Tour in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, your animal-obsessed kid will have the rare opportunity to gently cradle a seahorse in their hands.

Ocean Rider provides these immersive, hands-on encounters with seahorses and other rare marine life with the hope that being in such close proximity to these mesmerizing creatures will ignite a spark of conservationism. The farm’s dedication to the ocean and to sustainable practices makes this the kind of vacation that really opens your eyes to the issues facing our marine habitats. And while that will ideally cultivate empathy for creatures like seahorses who live in the sea, your family is sure to create some core memories in the process.

If you want to lean all the way into learning about Hawaiian culture and sustainability, look into a family eco-wellness retreat through LiveHealTravel (there’s one in April). The retreat incorporates a visit to Ocean Rider, authentic interactions with Native Hawaiians, and explorations of the island’s natural wonders.

Birdwatch More Than 150 Species at the National Aviary

For the kids whose eyes are always on the sky, you can’t get much better than the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. America’s only independent indoor nonprofit zoo dedicated to birds, it’s home to a diverse collection: more than 500 birds representing more than 150 species!

The thing that draws all of us — no matter the age — towards birds is how free they are, and The Aviary’s expansive, naturalistic habitats ensure they remain so. When you visit, you get to see them flying overhead, swooping about, and landing on the floral and fauna. But you’ll also have the opportunity for closer encounters through interactive feedings and immersive shows. You can see species rarely found anywhere else in the world.

The cherry on top? For just $3, you can take a flight on Birdly, the Aviary’s full-body flight simulator that lets you be the bird! This super-cool experience uses virtual reality to have you soaring like an eagle over New York City or even going back in time as a Pterosaur during the Jurassic period.

See Whales, Reindeer, Polar Bears, and More in Norway

I’m going to be totally honest with you: When it comes to the thought of traveling to Norway, where you can see whales, reindeer, polar bears, and more in the wild, I’m a bigger kid about it all than my own children. I don’t use the word epic lightly, but that’s exactly what Norway’s untamed beauty is — from the dizzying array of dreamy wildlife to the breathtaking views (it’s a Northern Lights hotspot!).

With travelers becoming increasingly more interested in and aware of sustainable tourism and wildlife conservation in recent years, Norway has become the destination for nature enthusiasts. But how do you know where to go, what to do, and make sure it’s all ethical? You work with a reputable local travel agency like Up Norway, a Certified B Corporation, Conde Nast-designated Top Travel Specialist, and Travel + Leisure-designated Top Travel Advisor.

Up Norway’s safe, sustainable, and unforgettable curated experiences are fully customizable, so your family can prioritize what means the most to you. How about watching whales breach the Arctic waters from the Tromsø and the Vesterålen archipelago? Or undertaking an exhilarating salmon safari in the crystal-clear rivers of Trøndelag? Sea eagle safaris, dog sledding, polar bear sightings, listening for wolves howling from treetop cabins, horseback riding in Bergen, and delving into the rich traditions of the indigenous Sami people by visiting a reindeer sanctuary — a trip to Norway promises pure magic for animal lovers.

Spot Whales, Dolphins, Bighorn Sheep, and More in Loreto, Mexico

You’ve heard of — and possibly have been to — plenty of gorgeous tourist spots in Mexico: Isla Mujeres, Tulum, Puerto Vallarta... the list goes on. But allow me to introduce you to a hidden jewel that’s just a short four-hour flight from Los Angeles: Loreta, Mexico, on the Baja Peninsula. In this wild paradise, you can spot everything from whales and dolphins to bighorn sheep and mountain lions.

Dedicated wildlife leader and conservationist Regina Domingo, who serves as the director of regenerative tourism company Baja Adventures, shares, “The Gulf of California, often referred to as the ‘Aquarium of the World,’ showcases an incredible array of migratory species throughout the seasons. From majestic blue whales that feed on krill in winter to playful resident dolphins, graceful mobulas, and seabirds, the marine life here is both diverse and vital.”

What is regenerative tourism? It’s a model that “transcends sustainability to actively restore, diversify, and enhance both the environment and the local communities through adventures.” To this end, Baja Adventures’s marine and land expeditions emphasize small-group experiences that minimize ecological footprint, inform conservation strategies, and support local economies.

So, an expedition with Baja might mean “riding alongside a local rancher on a mule along El Camino Real — the main corridor that connects all the Spanish missions and served for trade and supply back in the 1700s to 1800s — or whale watching in the protected waters of the national park to hiking oases and canyons.”

Mingle With Moths at Hocking Hill

When you’re a kid, there are very few things that make you feel more grown-up than being allowed to do something after dark. When that thing just so happens to be a night moth safari, where kids get to stay up late and experience “moth lighting” (using high-powered lights to attract moths, sometimes over 150 species), well, you can’t get much cooler than that.

That’s just one of the activities at Butterfly Ridge in Hocking Hills, a beautiful area of Ohio that’s marked by 10,000 acres of unbroken forest. What I really love about the idea of a trip here is that it’s so attainable: Butterfly Ridge will only set you back $6 a person. In addition to the night moth safari, your visit will also let you take a leisurely stroll on a one-mile trail to spot different butterfly species. And there are tons of affordable or free nature parks nearby — just up the road at Lake Hope State Park Nature Center, you can hand-feed hummingbirds.

The Hocking Hills area is just a nature lover’s paradise where your family can bike, hike, climb, rappel, ride horseback, zipline, and a lot more.

Encourage Your Future Marine Biologists in Mazatlán

So many of us grew up wanting to be marine biologists and oceanographers (thanks, Mr. Cousteau), leading us to pass that ambition on to our kids. An ideal locale to encourage those dreams? Mazatlán, Mexico, known as the “Pearl of Mexico’s Pacific Coast.”

For starters, it’s just a dreamy destination: think turquoise waters, white sand beaches, palm trees swaying in the gentle ocean breeze. Downtown offers culture in the form of museums and historic sites, but adventure for animal enthusiasts also abounds. Personally, when visiting somewhere like this that I’m unfamiliar with but want to do all the things, I prefer staying at a resort that can help me navigate the area and book local excursions.

When you stay at the all-inclusive Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, your family can easily explore a variety of tours and excursions, from trips to the lighthouse to whale watching (or heading to Munmba, the National Whale Museum) to my personal favorite — visiting the Estrella del Mar Turtle Sanctuary, the largest in Sinaloa. Your kids can learn about conservation efforts and maybe even help release baby turtles into the ocean at sunset. The resort is part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, which prioritizes enriching and educational activities for kids to explore, learn, and connect with the world around them through culinary adventures and wildlife conservation programs.

Marvel Over Endangered Beluga Whales in the Wild

Who doesn’t love beluga whales? They’re so beautiful and somehow also goofy and just overall awe-inspiring. And one of the best places in the world (literally, voted one of Time’s World’s Greatest Places in 2024) to see these magnificent endangered mammals in the wild is at Putep't-awt in Quebec, Canada. Run by the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Putep't-awt offers prime Beluga viewing from June 21 to Oct. 14.

The trail and observatory overlooks the St. Lawrence Estuary at the junction of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Atlantic Ocean, waters that serve as vital breeding, calving, and feeding areas for belugas. The infrastructure of the observation site — nestled atop Gros-Cacouna mountain — allows you to view the whales without disturbing them.

While there is a fee for the interpretation activity inside the observatory, access to the site, trails, observation deck, and the digital trail (which is enhanced with educational cultural interpretation panels) is all free.

Experience the Thundering of a Buffalo Stampede

The American West will always hold so much mystery and allure, and a big part of that for me has always been about buffalo — these creatures that almost seem too mythical to be real. We’ve all probably watched enough historical movies to wonder what it must actually be like to feel the ground shake from stampeding buffalo hooves, right? Well, you can experience just that with the safety of a spectator at the annual Buffalo Roundup in South Dakota’s Custer State Park.

Similar to the Chincoteague ponies, this annual event serves as a critical management tool in ensuring the area’s herd is strong and healthy. During the roundup, more than 1,300 American buffalo thunder through the valley, with real-life cowboys and cowgirls guiding them along on horseback. Can you imagine being only a few hundred feet from the entire Custer State herd, one of the largest American bison herds in the world? Just be prepared: The free event is open to the public and draws tens of thousands of people each year. This year, it’ll take place the weekend of Sept. 26 - Sept. 28.

The surrounding Black Hills area has plenty more to offer, too. The unique geography of the area, paired with many state parks that encourage responsible viewing, puts you in close proximity to, yes, buffalo, but also elk, antelope, deer, prairie dogs, black-footed ferrets, some 200+ species of birds, beavers, porcupine, mountain lions, foxes, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and more.