Before visiting Colorado for the first time, I had a picture in my head of what I imagined it would be like: charming main streets full of shops and restaurants, sloping alleys just begging to be explored, and, of course, a stunning backdrop of snow-capped mountains. And that's precisely what I found when I made my way to the city of Breckenridge.

Set just 90 miles west of Denver, Breckenridge — or "Breck," as it's affectionately nicknamed — is easy to get to and even easier to get around, thanks to an extremely walkable downtown and some great public transportation options. It's a mountain town that somehow manages to feel both lively and laid-back, and though my visit took place in the fall (so dreamy), I'm convinced it's the kind of destination that delivers these vibes year-round.

After all, the area is known for getting over 300 days of sunshine a year! Between that and the dramatic alpine scenery, is there even such a thing as a bad time to plan a trip here? Powder days, golden aspen season, summer hikes… Breckenridge offers so many quintessential Colorado experiences, all packaged up in a place that's big on personality and full of friendly locals.

If Colorado is on your travel radar this year, I highly recommend spending at least a few days in Breckenridge. Here are some places to stay, restaurants to try, and things to do during your trip.

WHERE TO STAY IN BRECKENRIDGE

Lodging in Colorado inherently feels cozier than anywhere else. It just does; I don't make the rules. It helps, too, that Breckenridge offers lodging for whatever kind of traveler you might be. Looking for that classic log-cabin feel for your family? There's a rental home for that. Want something with a little more history? How about a bed and breakfast? Or maybe you're traveling solo and want to socialize with fellow travelers? Yep, Breck's got hostels, too. Families will find full-service resorts with tons of kid-friendly amenities, and couples can hunker down in condos with swoon-worthy fireplaces.

No matter where you stay, though, one thing remains constant: It's easy to get from where you are to anything you want to do or see.

Where I Stayed: Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center

If you're visiting the area specifically with snow sports in mind, Beaver Run Resort makes so much sense. Nestled slopeside, it offers ski-in/ski-out convenience with its own chairlift. I loved how the condo-style accommodations felt like a little home away from home, and that they have an attached parking garage (I rented a car and drove from Denver). I could definitely see this being an excellent option for families staying for longer — amenities like a heated outdoor pool, arcade, and on-site dining make it easy to settle in.

It's also super convenient to Breck's Main Street area. While it's close enough to walk, the resort also offers a complimentary shuttle that runs regularly.

WHAT TO DO IN BRECKENRIDGE

There's plenty to do in Breckenridge year-round, but each season also holds a lot of magic on its own.

Summer brings all the outdoorsy staples that make Colorado such a gem: hiking, biking, whitewater rafting, fly fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking, horseback riding, walking the wildflower-filled trails, and more. You can take in the views from the BreckConnect Gondola, rent a bike and cruise the Blue River Rec Path, picnic at Carter Park, or peruse the Sunday Market at Main Street Station.

Fall, though short, is spectacular. And, yes, I'm obviously biased because this is the time of year I traveled to Breckenridge, but seriously, the city couldn't have been more beautiful! Mid-September through early October gives you that crisp air, the golden aspens, the snowy peaks — all the scenery you could hope for, especially since Breck is one of the first places in the country to see leaves change. It's also peak season for hiking, biking, nature photography, and cozy evenings by a fireplace or fire pit. And if your visit happens to coincide with Oktoberfest, you'll get to experience the city in prime festival energy.

Not surprisingly, Breckenridge during the winter and spring is like a snow globe come to life. Skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, dog sledding (will 100% be making a return trip for this!), snowmobiling, sleigh rides, ice skating, fat biking, hill sledding, and après on Main Street are big draws of this ideal wintery escape. Bonus: The 35th Annual International Snow Sculpture Championships return to Breck in 2026, running from Jan. 24 - Feb. 3.

What I Did

Breckenridge Welcome Center

Upon the sage advice of a local, I made this my first stop when I hit downtown. Located next to Blue River Plaza, the Welcome Center acts as part information desk and part interactive museum. I really enjoyed learning about the town’s timeline through the hands-on exhibits and even watching mini-movies in the small theater area. Overall, it’s a great place to get oriented with all things Breck. It also offers public restrooms, and it’s a super accessible space with elevators to each floor as well as support through Aira and Aira ASL.

I popped into this free museum on a local's suggestion, and I was so impressed. It explores the legacy of Edwin Carter, a conservation pioneer who used taxidermy to raise awareness about Colorado's wildlife. You might think, Huh, a taxidermy museum — not sure that's for me. But the exhibits are really engaging and informative, and there's a super cool kids' exhibit that I think any child would enjoy.

This award-winning tour takes you 1,000 feet into a real mine founded in 1887, offering a fascinating, hands-on look at Breckenridge's gold rush history. They provide helmets and extra jackets (the mine stays around 48 degrees year-round), but make sure you have proper footwear, too — it can be a little slippery down there, and the planks you're walking on aren't always level. But this was one of my favorite activities! Our tour guide, Michael Brookfield, was very knowledgeable and had such a fun personality. He made a point of engaging with the kids on the tour, cracking jokes and asking them questions to keep them entertained. Outside of the actual mine, you can also pan for gold and walk through an old miner's cabin.

Another highlight from my trip, this outdoor walking tour dives into the town's haunted history. Guide Gail Westwood shares several intriguing pieces of local history, mixed with lore, amping up the experience with vivid storytelling, period-appropriate attire, and even ghost-hunting equipment she hands out to participants. It started raining halfway through our tour, and we were all so enthralled that we barely noticed! The higher elevation and sloping side streets may have had me huffing and puffing a bit during our walk, but I'm really glad this was part of my itinerary.

Unfortunately, the weather didn't play nice the day I was supposed to do this excursion, so my booking got rained out. However, I'm including it because everyone who recommended it to me raved about guide Jim Davis from Breck History. The easy 2.5-mile guided hike winds through the historic Golden Horseshoe and leads to the Reiling Dredge, with sweeping views of the Ten Mile Range along the way.

WHERE TO EAT IN BRECKENRIDGE

If you ask me, Breck punches well above its weight when it comes to food. From casual meals to budget-friendly bites, I enjoyed everything I tried. My only regret? That I couldn't try everything.

Where I Ate

I noticed Fatty's when I drove in on my first day and made a mental note to check it out. It was busy almost the entire time I was there, but I did find a little sliver of time to squeeze in between all the locals who clearly frequent it. I was shocked by how big the menu is! Pizza, wings, salads, subs, gyros, all kinds of pasta dishes — it's classic pub-style comfort food with super-friendly service. The garlic knots were *chef's kiss.*

It felt very clear to me that this little authentic French bakery is another favorite spot for locals. In fact, I spoke to several in line, including one kind older woman who said she visits several times a week every week. She recommended the chocolate-almond croissant and the raspberry beignet, both of which were heavenly. I took them to go, along with the coffee special of the day, just down the street to enjoy from a bench alongside the Blue River.

I come from a foodie city, so I do not say this lightly: Radicato is one of my all-time favorite dining experiences. The atmosphere of this “Mountain Italian” spot is the epitome of upscale coziness, the food was truly divine, and the company I enjoyed that night was second to none. It was a core-memory food moment, which I suspect is what James Beard Award-winning chef Matt Vawter hoped to give people when creating Radicato. I also adore that you can get a kid-friendly version of the tasting menu, making this a really special night out for the whole family.

So, you see, Breckenridge is many things at once: a foodie city, an adventure hub, a historic mountain town, a family-friendly destination. But most of all, it feels like the type of place that really encourages you to take things at your own pace and savor the experience — whatever that experience looks like for you.