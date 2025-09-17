This 67-Year-Old Woman Has Three Key Pieces Of Advice For Women In Their 50s

New York Times bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, Leanne Ely, posted a now-viral video detailing three key pieces of advice she would give to a woman entering her 50s. As a woman in her late 60s, she calmly suggests some important shifts in physical and mental health that could make all the difference for women entering into another stage of life, especially the postmenopausal stage.

“If you are 50, I have a word of advice for you. I'm 67. Been there, done that, got the t-shirt,” she jokes. “I am post-menopausal now, and so I am going to give you my 17-year advantage viewpoint, okay?”

1. Start lifting weights.

“Preserve your bone, do everything in your power to use your body as the strength machine that it is. You don't want to be walking around complaining about your knees or your hip pain or whatever it is,” Ely explained.

“Your body needs to cooperate with your dreams. And the way that you do this is by getting in the best shape of your life. And I am not kidding. Move it or lose it and that goes for your muscles.”

Along with lifting weights, Ely also suggests the annoyingly true advice of eating a balanced diet.

“...Feed your body like it is the most important person in your life. Feed it like your baby. Make sure that you're getting the right amount of protein, that you're hydrating correctly, and that you are feeding your mind...”

2. A man is not worth skipping your dreams for.

“Do you hear me? I cannot tell you how many poor relationships I've been in and that includes way back then when I was 50. I spent nine years in a relationship with a man who looked down on me, and I didn't even see it,” Ely admitted.

“But when you feel good about yourself and you know yourself, that is gonna trump all of the garbage that any man can throw your way.”

3. Be content with yourself.

This is probably the hardest of the three pieces of advice from Ely because we’re humans, right? And finding security and contentment in ourselves can be challenging.

Ely says, “Know who you are. Stand firm in that person of who you are. This is important because you aren't here to be someone's second fiddle. You're not here to be degraded and spoken down to and condescended to and gas lit. You are here on purpose and for purpose. You are a human being and you are important. Just as you are. Without ever doing anything, you're here on purpose and for purpose and think about what that means. That means that you came to this earth because you were needed to be here on this earth and your purpose maybe it is yet to be found. But I do know this, if you work towards something that you love, you will find your purpose.”

Thousands of Instagram users thanked Ely for her wise words.

“This is why so many ancient cultures revered older women as the wise goddesses they are. Perfect advice. 56 here and these words grow stronger every day. 🙌💪” one user said.

Another shared, “65 year old here, I started adult ballet at 50 and can confirm that it changed my life. Now, 15 years later I take 4 classes per week; 2 of them are Pointe classes, something I never thought in my wildest dreams I would accomplish. I'm in the absolute best shape of my life. Doing splits and back bends, lifting weights and ensuring adequate protein intake to maintain my passion for ballet. It's been a life changer for my health, my mental wellbeing and my soul.”

Another shared, “I lift weights and still have hip pain, shoulder pain and plantar fasciitis so yeah….. imagine how much pain I’d be in without being strong 🙂🤷🏻‍♀️”

While these life tips are geared toward women in their 50s, they can really apply to all ages. As one user said, “Whew wish I had this advice at 25!”