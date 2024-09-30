Night sweats? Insomnia? Mood swings? Welcome to the second part of just trying to survive. Just as you finally figured out how to love the glorious body you live in, life has decided to throw another curveball at you: menopause. While the official diagnosis that you were dealing with signs of perimenopause might have felt sudden, the truth is that nothing about menopause is sudden at all. Your body basically starts working towards this point when you hit puberty. And this last rite of passage? Well, it's a doozy. Say hello to postmenopause.

You're probably aware that perimenopause is the time leading up to menopause. Postmenopause, then, is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: what happens after menopause. And this stage, well, it lasts forever — seriously, that's not hyperbolic. While perimenopause can last up to a decade, which certainly seems like a long AF time, the postmenopausal syndrome usually lasts even longer. Until death do you part.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. Let's remember one of the most exciting parts of being postmenopausal: No more periods! You'll never have to wash out another diva cup, toss out a cute pair of stained panties, or open up your period tracking app ever again.

Of course, there are truly sucky parts of everything surrounding menopause, but if you're approaching menopause or postmenopause, just think: It's time to buy the white bathing suit and toss out the pill (but still use protection). Get a little wild. Hey... how's your 401K looking?

What is postmenopausal syndrome?

Dr. Mary Jacobson, a long-standing OB-GYN and chief medical advisor for Alpha Medical, describes postmenopausal syndrome, saying, "Postmenopause is defined as a point in time, most commonly, that is 12 or more months from a woman's last period."

How long does postmenopause last?

Basically, "menopause" serves as a marker: It's when a person reaches 12 consecutive months without a period. Postmenopause is everything after that. You will be postmenopausal until your last breath. It's just another phase of life, like toddlerhood, teenagehood, midlife, etc.

What are some signs of postmenopause?

The signs of postmenopause are pretty similar to what you experienced during perimenopause, minus the unreliable periods; those should be done by now. Some of the more common symptoms of postmenopausal syndrome are:

Hot flashes

Night sweats

Sleep disturbances

Mood issues

Physical and mental exhaustion

Granted, any symptoms you experience during perimenopause could stick around during postmenopause. Jacobson says the list of possible postmenopausal symptoms could also include the following:

Anxiety

Low mood

Lack of libido

Vaginal symptoms (Jacobson says this could be things like "dryness, painful sexual intercourse.")

Recurrent cystitis

Frequent urination

Heartburn and sluggish bowels

Dry skin and altered skin texture

Hair thinning

On the plus side, these may diminish in severity after menopause.

How can you confirm postmenopause?

"Menopause is another stage of life and marks the end of a woman's reproductive lifespan," says Jacobson. "Menopause happens when the ovaries stop making estrogen. It typically begins between the ages of 51 and 52. Most commonly, this occurs naturally in women over 40 years of age who have no period (spontaneous amenorrhea) for more than 12 consecutive months."

However, Jacobson also points out that a person might be diagnosed postmenopausal with any of the following conditions.

No period for six months or more with biochemical criteria of menopause (FSH >40 IU/L)

Spontaneous amenorrhea for ≥3 months with FSH >40 IU/L and estradiol (E2) <0.21 nmol/L

Removal of both ovaries (bilateral oophorectomy) ≥6 weeks prior to screening

While postmenopause isn't as alarming as it may have struck you when you first heard it, it can come with increased risks of health complications and chronic conditions, like vitamin deficiencies or anemia. Mental health can take a hit during this time, too, as you deal with the changes in your body. Always reach out to a trusted medical care provider if you have any concerns.