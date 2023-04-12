Start booking your 2024 trip to Disney World now, because the park's upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure (inspired by The Princess and the Frog), is set to transport visitors straight to New Orleans. The most intriguing part? A Disney Parks press release revealed the fun starts before you even step on the ride.

Brace yourself, foodies: The scent of beignets will be incorporated into the attraction's queue. That's right; while you wait to get on the actual ride, the attraction will be filling the air with the sweet smell of fresh beignets, just like the ones Louis is obsessed with in the movie. That's just the beginning of the experience, though.

Disney is going to great lengths to immerse visitors in the world of The Princess and the Frog from the moment they join the line for the upcoming ride. Once the action gets underway, your family can expect to hear voicework from several members of the movie's cast, as well as new music, and see an interior water tower that furthers Tiana's story.

When will Tiana's Bayou Adventure open?

An exact date for the new attraction's opening has yet to be revealed, but the plan is to have Tiana's Bayou Adventure up and running in 2024. The company also shared that Splash Mountain will be closed at Disneyland beginning May 31 as renovations to transform the ride into The Princess and the Frog-themed attraction get underway. (Splash Mountain previously closed at Disney World in January.)

What's the story behind The Princess And The Frog ride?

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will continue the princess' story from the movie. Set during Mardi Gras season, Tiana and Naveen will guide visitors as they enter the venue to discover the princess has expanded her business to include Tiana's Foods. Per Disney Parks Blog, Tiana has expanded her culinary empire by buying an old salt mine and starting a food cooperative.

As visitors enter the ride, they'll be greeted by the smell of beignets as Tiana and Naveen prepare for a big party where everyone is welcome. Meanwhile, the 200-year-old "Bayou Fairy Godmother," Mama Odie, will show off her skills as guests prepare to float down the bayou, meeting musical creatures and experiencing touches of magic along the way.

What else can Disney fans expect from the ride?

As if the scent of fresh beignets wafting in the air wasn't enough, major stars from The Princess and the Frog are lending their voices to the attraction. That includes, yes, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, who will pop up throughout the ride to demonstrate her magic and crack jokes.

Additionally, fans can expect to hear Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, and Michael Leon Wooley as Louis the jazz-loving alligator. The ride will also introduce new characters, including several singing animals.

In fact, music will be a big part of the ride's experience, with original songs from the film mixed in with new tunes. Disney is understandably keeping details about the specifics of the ride under wraps for now, but the press release teases a "musical gumbo" to go along with the adventure that comes from heading deep into the magical bayou. One thing is for sure — the moment you get off the ride, you'll be heading to Scat Cat's Club to satisfy your beignet craving.