It might be hard to believe, what with this wacky spring weather we’ve been having, but summer is just around the corner. And with summer often comes summer camps, lazy days in the sun, and family vacations. For those of us who like to plan a summer trip, Skyscanner, the search engine and booking site, has released a list of summer travel destinations around the globe that Americans are increasingly searching for.

Whether it’s far afield in Tirana, Albania, or (a little bit) closer to home in Calgary, Canada, here are the 10 spots trending upwards from last summer for summer 2024.

Tirana, Albania

Thomas Faull/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Zurich, Switzerland

pongnathee kluaythong/Moment/Getty Images

Calgary, Canada

Barry Winiker/Photodisc/Getty Images

Chennai, India

Malcolm P Chapman/Moment/Getty Images

New Delhi, India

David Talukdar/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

Mumbai, India

Grant Faint/Moment/Getty Images

Manchester, England

Photos by R A Kearton/Moment/Getty Images

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images

Athens, Greece

georgeclerk/E+/Getty Images

Madrid, Spain