50 Trivia Questions For Teens That They’ll Actually Find Entertaining
You’re probably looking at two (maybe three) eye rolls, tops.
While your teenagers are at home, put their minds to the test with some knowledge questions that'll keep their brains sharp. Trivia questions for teens are a great bonding tool for the whole family, not to mention a smart way to keep them engaged with pop culture, world history, current events, and more. You could start a tradition of throwing out a few trivia questions at breakfast or dinner each day to build their knowledge base, and even up the ante during the summer months so that their brains don't turn to mush while they're running around outside and not in school. Just a thought!
Trivia questions for teens can run the gamut and be related to just about any topic that tickles your fancy and suits your kid's age bracket. If you want to use this exercise to help sharpen your kids’ thinking skills, pairing actual knowledge questions with fun pop culture ones can keep enough of a balance to keep your teen engaged enough to play along.
To get you started on this new quest with your family, try these trivia questions about a little bit of everything. Then, pop over to these riddles for teens that'll really get their brain juices flowing.
General Trivia Questions For Teens
- What was the first state in the United States? Delaware
- In a basketball game, how many players from each team are on the court at the same time? Five
- What iconic company did Steve Jobs start? Apple
- What is the largest country in the world? Russia
- What is the largest mammal? Blue whale
- What is the largest organ in the body? Skin
- In what year was Joe Biden elected president? 2020
- In what city can you find the Eiffel Tower? Paris
- What are the five Great Lakes? Erie, Huron, Ontario, Superior, Michigan
- Which fast-food chain is known for its golden arches? McDonald's
- How many nights of Hanukkah are there? Eight
- What galaxy do we live in? Milky Way
- What is the world's largest ocean? Pacific Ocean
- What is the national bird of the United States? Bald eagle
- Who founded Amazon? Jeff Bezos
- Where was the game of checkers invented? Egypt
- How many wives did King Henry VIII have? Six
- Where did the Olympics start? Greece
- In what country will you find the world's tallest building? United Arab Emirates
- How many stars are in our solar system? Just one — the sun!
- What was the first hair dye made out of? Bird poop
- What is the average height in the U.S.? 5 feet 4 inches for women, and 5 feet 9 inches for men
- How long is a giraffe's tongue? 21 inches long
- What country has the world's largest population? China, at 1.45 billion
- Approximately how many miles is the earth's circumference? 24,901 miles
Pop Culture Trivia Questions For Teens
- What is Baby Yoda's real name? Grogu
- What are the names of Harry Potter's best friends? Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger
- Who is Justin Bieber married to? Hailey Bieber
- What boy band is Harry Styles formerly a member of? One Direction
- Who is the most streamed artist on Spotify? Ed Sheeran
- Whose real name is Colson Baker? Machine Gun Kelly
- How many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are there? Four
- Whose real name is Steve Rogers? Captain America
- Who plays Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man movies? Andrew Garfield
- What Netflix show takes place in Hawkins, Indiana? Stranger Things
- Who was the first winner of American Idol? Kelly Clarkson
- What Is Billie Eilish's full name? Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell
- What Is Kylie Jenner's daughter's name? Stormi
- In what state is the Coachella Music Festival held? California
- Who is Stefani Germanotta? Lady Gaga
- What is Thor's hammer called? Mjolnir
- Who is the most followed person on TikTok? Charli D'Amelio
- What day is Star Wars Day? May 4
- Who named their son X Æ A-12? Elon Musk and Grimes
- Who is Jennifer Lopez engaged to? Ben Affleck
- Who has the most Instagram followers after Instagram? Cristiano Ronaldo
- What does the Fenty in Fenty Beauty mean? Rihanna's real name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- What kind of animal is Spongebob Squarepants' Squidward? An octopus ("Octoward" allegedly sounded too weird!)
- Who played Lizzie McGuire when she was younger? Hilary Duff
- What was the highest-grossing movie of all time? Avatar