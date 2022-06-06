While your teenagers are at home, put their minds to the test with some knowledge questions that'll keep their brains sharp. Trivia questions for teens are a great bonding tool for the whole family, not to mention a smart way to keep them engaged with pop culture, world history, current events, and more. You could start a tradition of throwing out a few trivia questions at breakfast or dinner each day to build their knowledge base, and even up the ante during the summer months so that their brains don't turn to mush while they're running around outside and not in school. Just a thought!

Trivia questions for teens can run the gamut and be related to just about any topic that tickles your fancy and suits your kid's age bracket. If you want to use this exercise to help sharpen your kids’ thinking skills, pairing actual knowledge questions with fun pop culture ones can keep enough of a balance to keep your teen engaged enough to play along.

To get you started on this new quest with your family, try these trivia questions about a little bit of everything. Then, pop over to these riddles for teens that'll really get their brain juices flowing.

General Trivia Questions For Teens

What was the first state in the United States? Delaware In a basketball game, how many players from each team are on the court at the same time? Five What iconic company did Steve Jobs start? Apple What is the largest country in the world? Russia What is the largest mammal? Blue whale What is the largest organ in the body? Skin In what year was Joe Biden elected president? 2020 In what city can you find the Eiffel Tower? Paris What are the five Great Lakes? Erie, Huron, Ontario, Superior, Michigan Which fast-food chain is known for its golden arches? McDonald's How many nights of Hanukkah are there? Eight What galaxy do we live in? Milky Way What is the world's largest ocean? Pacific Ocean What is the national bird of the United States? Bald eagle Who founded Amazon? Jeff Bezos Where was the game of checkers invented? Egypt How many wives did King Henry VIII have? Six Where did the Olympics start? Greece In what country will you find the world's tallest building? United Arab Emirates How many stars are in our solar system? Just one — the sun! What was the first hair dye made out of? Bird poop What is the average height in the U.S.? 5 feet 4 inches for women, and 5 feet 9 inches for men How long is a giraffe's tongue? 21 inches long What country has the world's largest population? China, at 1.45 billion Approximately how many miles is the earth's circumference? 24,901 miles

Pop Culture Trivia Questions For Teens