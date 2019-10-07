150+ Trivia Questions And Answers For A Challenging Game Night At Home

Want to test your own trivia knowledge or host the next family game night? Of course you do, what else are you going to do in quarantine? Social distancing and spending more time with the family has everyone pulling out old favorites to play with the kiddos like Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader, fun party games, and kid’s games. But it’s also the perfect time to test out your all-time favorite pop-culture and general trivia.

Is there a better way to build your brain power and boost your chances of winning Jeopardy? Trivia is fun, but it’s also really cool to know a bunch of random and interesting facts. The nerd inside of you will thank you. So, whether you’re trying to increase your knowledge or beat everyone at next week’s game night, learning this list of facts is beneficial.

To that end, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a massive list of trivia questions so you can practice and come out on top! When you’re done with that we recommend playing some Minute to Win it games and telling kid jokes to pass the time.

And if you’re looking for more trivia, check out our Friends, Seinfeld, The Office, Harry Potter, How I Met Your Mother, and Disney trivia pages.

1. In what year was the first-ever Wimbledon Championship held? Answer: 1877.

2. Hg is the chemical symbol of which element? Answer: Mercury.

3. Which email service is owned by Microsoft? Answer: Hotmail.

4. Which country produces the most coffee in the world? Answer: Brazil.

5. In which city was Jim Morrison buried? Answer: Paris.

6. Which song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has the most views (of all time) on YouTube? Answer: “Despacito.”

7. What was the first state? Answer: Delaware.

8. What is the capital city of Spain? Answer: Madrid.

9. What is the painting “La Gioconda” more usually known as? Answer: The Mona Lisa.

10. What is Chandler’s last name in the sitcom Friends? Answer: Bing.

11. About how many taste buds does the average human tongue have? Answer: 10,000.

12. Who did Madonna kiss at the 2003 VMAs? Answer: Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

13. How much does the Chewbacca costume weigh? Answer: Eight pounds.

14. What colors are the Norwegian flag? Answer: Red, white, and blue.

15. Where would you find the world’s most ancient forest? Answer: Daintree Forest north of Cairns, Australia.

16. Globe and Jerusalem are types of what? Answer: Artichoke.

17. Which is the highest waterfall in the world? Answer: Angel Falls, Venezuela.

18. Ludwig Van Beethoven was born in 1770 in which city? Answer: Berlin.

19. What is the third sign of the zodiac? Answer: Gemini.

20. What is Ariana Grande’s brother’s name? Answer: Frankie.

21. Who discovered penicillin? Answer: Fleming.

22. Name the three primary colors. Answer: Red, yellow, and blue.

23. Which name is rapper Sean Combs better known by? Answer: P. Diddy.

24. Which country invented tea? Answer: China.

25. Pure water has a pH level of around? Answer: Seven.

26. Which is the only vowel on a standard keyboard that is not on the top line of letters? Answer: A.

27. Who starts first in chess? Answer: White.

28. What was Britney Spears’ first song? Answer: “Baby One More Time.”

29. What did Queen Anne die of? Answer: A stroke.

30. Groups of lions are known as what? Answer: Prides.

31. How many pairs of wings does a bee have? Answer: Two.

32. What language has the most words? Answer: English.

33. What’s the most expensive home in the world? Answer: Buckingham Palace.

34. Kodiak island is in which US state? Answer: Alaska.

35. Which castle is on the island of Anglesey? Answer: Beaumaris.

36. Which reality show series is Andy Cohen’s favorite? Answer: The Real Housewives.

37. How long does it take to hard boil an egg? Answer: Seven minutes.

38. What nationality was Marco Polo? Answer: Venetian.

39. Which scientist was awarded the 1921 Nobel Prize in physics? Answer: Albert Einstein.

40. Name the world’s largest ocean. Answer: Pacific.

41. What did the Crocodile swallow in Peter Pan? Answer: An alarm clock.

42. What state is the Lincoln family home (Hildene) located in? Answer: Vermont.

43. Which actress said, “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night,” in All About Eve? Answer: Bette Davis (as Margo Channing).

44. Zurich is the largest city in what country? Answer: Switzerland.

45. How many phases of the moon are there? Answer: Eight.

46. What’s the hardest rock? Answer: A diamond.

47. How many bones do sharks have in their bodies? Answer: None!

marchmeena29: Getty

48. The fear referred to as arachnophobia indicates a fear of what? Answer: Spiders.

49. What color is a Himalayan poppy flower? Answer: Blue.

50. What was the name of the family who starred in 7th Heaven? Answer: The Camdens.

51. Name the world’s biggest island. Answer: Greenland.

52. Which sport does Costantino Rocca play? Answer: Golf.

53. Which boxer was known as “The Greatest” and “The People’s Champion”? Answer: Muhammad Ali.

54. What flavor is Cointreau? Answer: Orange.

55. Which country is Prague in? Answer: Czech Republic.

56. What does the term “piano” mean? Answer: To be played softly.

57. Who was the first American to go into space? Answer: Alan Shephard.

58. How many hearts does an octopus have? Answer: Three.

59. What is the name of the thin but long country that spans more than half of the western coast of South America? Answer: Chile.

60. Which planet has the most gravity? Answer: Jupiter.

61. What was Beyoncé’s first solo album? Answer: Dangerously In Love.

62. What is your body’s largest organ? Answer: The skin.

63. Which country did AC/DC originate in? Answer: Australia.

64. In what state did the first official American baseball game take place? Answer: New Jersey.

65. What is “Vineyard” in Vineyard Vines named after? Answer: Martha’s Vineyard.

66. Which mammal doesn’t have vocal cords? Answer: Giraffe.

67. The colored part of the human eye that controls how much light passes through the pupil is called? Answer: Iris.

68. What year did the Titanic movie come out? Answer: 1997.

69. What is the national dish of Spain? Answer: Paella.

Giphy

70. Who sang the song, “My Way”? Answer: Frank Sinatra.

71. Which horoscope sign has a crab? Answer: Cancer.

72. How many rides are at Disney World? Answer: 46.

73. What is sushi traditionally wrapped in? Answer: Edible seaweed.

74. What color is Absynthe? Answer: Green.

75. When did the Cold War end? Answer: 1989.

76. Which company owns Bugatti, Lamborghini, Audi, Porsche, and Ducati? Answer: Volkswagen.

77. The Statue of Liberty was given to the US by which country? Answer: France.

78. Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Explorer are different types of what? Answer: Web browsers.

79. Which US city is known as the City of Brotherly Love? Answer: Philadelphia.

80. Who were the main characters in Wayne’s World? Answer: Wayne (Mike Meyers) and Garth (Dana Carvey).

81. What substance are nails made out of? Answer: Keratin.

82. Which instrument did John Lennon play in the Beatles? Answer: Rhythm guitar.

83. How many years is a law school program? Answer: Three years. Total schooling is closer to seven years.

84. How many children does Oprah Winfrey have? Answer: Zero.

85. What is the diameter of Earth? Answer: 8,000 miles.

86. How many weeks are in a year? Answer: 52.

87. Who played Neo in The Matrix? Answer: Keanu Reeves.

88. In what year was the first episode of South Park aired? Answer: 1997.

89. What is the largest bone in the human body? Answer: The femur.

90. How many national parks are in the United States? Answer: 58.

91. What is the symbol for potassium? Answer: K.

92. What is allspice alternatively known as? Answer: Pimento.

93. Which desert is the largest in the world? Answer: The Sahara Desert.

94. How old is Lil’ Wayne? Answer: 37 years old.

95. When was William Shakespeare born? Answer: April 23, 1564.

96. What is the only American state that begins with the letter “p”? Answer: Pennsylvania.

97. What is the world’s longest river? Answer: Amazon.

98. What’s the first letter on a typewriter? Answer: Q.

99. Which kind of flower bulbs were once exchanged as a form of currency? Answer: Tulips.

100. Name the Spanish artist, sculptor, and draughtsman famous for co-founding the Cubist movement. Answer: Pablo Picasso.

101. What year was Walt Disney born? Answer: 1901.

102. Which Williams sister has won more Grand Slam titles? Answer: Serena.

103. Which planet is known as the red planet? Answer: Mars.

104. What heavenly body was demoted from planet status recently? Answer: Pluto.

105. What does space sound like? Answer: Space is silent.

106. What is the largest planet in our solar system? Answer: Jupiter.

107. What is the real name of Jersey Shore’s Snooki? Answer: Nicole Polizzi.

108. Who famously played Bill Clinton on Saturday Night Life? Answer: Darrell Hammond.

109. How many times did Ross Geller marry and divorce on Friends? Answer: Three times (Carol, Emily, Rachel).

110. Who in Hollywood is known as “The Voice of God”? Answer: Morgan Freeman.

111. What is the fastest fish in the ocean? Answer: Sailfish.

112. What’s the medical term for bad breath? Answer: Halitosis.

113. How many total time zones are there in the world? Answer: 24.

114. How long is an eon in geology? Answer: A billion years.

115. How much weight can an ant lift? Answer: 50 times its weight.

116. How many soccer players should each team have on the field at the start of each match? Answer: 11.

117. What year was the very first model of the iPhone released? Answer: 2007.

118. What does “HTTP” stand for? Answer: HyperText Transfer Protocol.

119. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize (in 1903)? Answer: Marie Curie.

120. What part of the atom has no electric charge? Answer: Neutron.

121. How many Earths could fit inside the sun? A) 3 B) 1,300 C) 1.3 million Answer: C) 1.3 million.

122. Where were the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights stored during World War II? Answer: Fort Knox.

123. How many of the speeches in Shakespeare’s plays are recited by women? A) 33% B) 17% C) 52%? Answer: B) 17%.

124. When Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls, how many NBA Championships did he win? Answer: Six.

125. Which African country was formerly known as Abyssinia? Answer: Ethiopia.

126. Which singer’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta? Answer: Lady Gaga.

127. What’s the shortcut for the “copy” function on most computers? Answer: Ctrl C.

128. Which Jamaican runner is an 11-time world champion and holds the record in the 100 and 200-meter race? Answer: Usain Bolt.

129. How many neck bones does a giraffe have? Answer: Seven.

130. In the movie “The Golden Child,” what does the child animate to amuse his captor? Answer: A Coke can.

131. Who received the first artificial heart transplant surgery in 1982? Answer: Barney Clark.

132. In which video game did Super Mario first appear? Answer: Donkey Kong.

133. Which animal has the largest eye in the world? Answer: The giant squid.

134. Where would you find the Sea of Tranquility? Answer: The moon.

135. What is someone who shoes horses called? Answer: Farrier.

136. What kind of weapon is a falchion? Answer: A sword.

137. Who invented the rabies vaccine? Answer: Louis Pasteur.

138. Which garden is considered to be among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World? Answer: The Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

139. Which kind of bulbs were once exchanged as a form of currency? Answer: Tulips (17th century Holland).

140. Which chess piece can only move diagonally? Answer: Bishop.

141. How many valves does a trumpet have? Answer: Three.

142. What flavor is Cointreau? Answer: Orange.

143. Who wrote the Vampire Chronicles, which include the noels Armand, Blood and Gold, and Interview with the Vampire? Answer: Anne Rice.

144. In publishing, what does POD mean? Answer: Print on demand.

145. Who was Henry VIII’s first wife? Answer: Catherine of Aragon.

146. What dinosaur fossil was originally mistaken for a type of bison? Answer: Triceratops.

147. What dinosaur name means “fast thief”? Answer: Velociraptor.

148. How many pairs of legs do millipedes have per body segment? Answer: Two pairs.

149. What’s a “king” honeybee called? Answer: A drone.

150. What animal was framed in the unfinished paint-by-number in Rizzo’s room in Grease? Answer: A horse.

151. What is the name of the boat in Jaws? Answer: Orca.

152. In what U.S. city was the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug first detected? Answer: Allentown, Pennsylvania.

153. Which insect has been named America’s Top Nuisance Pest? Answer: Ants.

154. Which organ do insects NOT have? Answer: Lungs.

155. What is the strongest insect for its size? Answer: Horned dung beetle.