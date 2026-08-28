“I Want A Divorce But It’s So Much Easier To Let Him Stay” & 46 Other Mom Confessions

This time of the year finds moms right in the thick of back-to-school madness. Whether class is already in session for your kids or that first bell will ring after Labor Day, everything seems like it’s been in hyperdrive since Aug. 1. And that means moms are feeling all kinds of pressure and overwhelm at the moment.

But on the other side of that is a tiny glimpse of freedom. A sigh of relief. Because once the back-to-school rush settles down and everyone falls into a routine, there’s the chance (the hope, even) that we’ll get a bit of time back for ourselves. This is largely welcome, obviously. The only con? It gives us that much more time to think (maybe even ruminate) on the stuff rattling around in our brains.

For some moms, that means worrying about the future with aging parents. For others, it’s hard realizations about their own kids. And for, well, many moms, it means weighing out if it’s worth sticking around in a default-parent marriage situation where you feel like you’re just not getting the help, support, and appreciation you need.

I mean, is it really any shock that the moms had a lot to share in this batch of anonymous confessions? If you want to feel less alone in your inner thoughts, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what moms wanted to get off their chests this week.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

I have a crush on my OB-GYN. Confession #50546912

I got a big bonus at work and don’t want to tell my husband. Confession #52710997

My husband looks better with a beard, but I fantasize about kissing clean-shaven men. Confession #55158429

I got a thread lift and can’t even tell 😢 Confession #55353589

I love it when my husband travels for work. Everything is easier. Confession #55921246

‘90s R&B is healing my divorce rage. Confession #51483622

My husband informed me I’m the problem. I’m devastated he’s right. Confession #53287080

Hate how much my MIL favors my SIL’s kids over my own 😭 Confession #53332955

Sooo happy school has started again. I can’t breathe! Confession #53596886

My second child is killing me!!!!! Confession #50668954

I’m tired of being the adultiest adult in most situations. Confession #51568709

My husband got fired and I’m so insanely stressed about money. Confession #54117401

I’m trying for baby #2 at 43 years old! I’m excited and scared at the same time. Confession #55672339

Don’t ask me how I am; my perfect 6-year-old daughter just died of brain cancer 💔 Confession #52861499

I want a divorce, but it’s so much easier to just let him stay. I’m too tired to fill the gap it would leave. Confession #51865809

My SIL moved in with my in-laws and it’s completely changed the way my child is treated. Confession #55871114

Working in public school with kids who have never heard ‘no’ before is mentally draining. Confession #50558660

I love my 17-year-old daughter but I don’t like her. Confession #51751157

I feel like having no village is literally killing me. Confession #52597076

I’m financially drowning and see no way out. Confession #53057671

Our family dog died very unexpectedly and I am grieving hard. Confession #55092148

I’m going to separate from my husband within the next year. I’m starting to feel free. Confession #53900543

My elderly parents suck the life out of me. I wish they were more like my in-laws. Confession #55335256

My son started preschool and I love having one-on-one time with my daughter. Confession #51686423

Drowning in life, can’t catch up, wish I could run away from it all but no $$. Confession #51702441

I’m 51 and I don’t know what’s next for me. Confession #50602286

My 9-month-old was referred to neurology because of eye-rolling, and I’m spiraling. Confession #53575083

I’m a much nicer, more patient, and more fun mom being divorced. Confession #54200919

I’m bothered by how much my daughter likes her dad’s girlfriend. She’s wonderful, btw, but still... Confession #54762858

My college daughter drove me crazy all summer and now I MISS HER! Confession #53773322

Screaming at the top of my lungs to get my kids to listen feels like I’m failing as a parent. Confession #55824767

Motherhood is hell when you have unresolved trauma. Confession #51916829

Really struggling with returning to work in a male-dominated culture. Confession #51112583

My elderly parents are needing more help and it’s making me sad and anxious. Confession #52513601

I wish I had not married right out of college and taken time to grow more and just live my life. Confession #53172663

I have three kids under 4. I love my husband more than ever. Scared I’ll get pregnant again. Confession #50944780

When I tell someone in my family that I’m sick, they say I’m lying. It’s hurtful. Confession #55966257

I feel nobody cares about my birthday. Confession #51901932

Travel baseball politics has our family defeated. Confession #53896584

I love seeing my kids get older! Confession #53236073

Husband works 3rds now. Keeping three young kids quiet on the weekends has me with hives. Confession #53557436

I survived my first colonoscopy, and the two polyps they found came back benign! Confession #52118500

I don’t know how we’re surviving. Everything is so expensive. Confession #50642941

Having family nearby who are actually willing to help would be life-changing. Confession #52703807

I started fasting once a week mostly because it’s a break from deciding what’s for dinner. Confession #51054381

The Lindsay Clancy case is breaking my heart. Confession #53982601