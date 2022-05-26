Warm-Weather Fashion Staples To Buy Now And Wear All Summer Long
Summer is finally here, which means it’s time to shove those chunky knits and heavy coats in the back of the closet to make room for all of your favorite warm-weather go-to’s. Even though summer clothing doesn’t tend to change too much year after year, it’s always a good idea to refresh your favorites. A little seasonal style inspiration won’t hurt, especially if you have family vacations, birthday parties, and other summer outings on your calendar. The good news is, Walmart has all the summer fashion staples you need for the entire season, no matter what events — or non-events —you have planned.
Walmart offers a wide, undeniably stylish range of summer style pieces: breezy dresses that can take you from a park playdate to a brunch with friends, comfy shorts that are perfect for a beach day, or wide-leg jeans that are just as great for a chic travel look as they are for a weekend at the museum. There are also summer accessories galore, from classic sunglasses to sleek sandals and roomy totes that will house all of your kiddo's favorite belongings.
Keep scrolling for 13 of the best warm-weather fashion pieces from Walmart to sport all summer long.
On summer weekends when it’s too hot to do anything but stay inside and watch movies with the kiddos, you’re going to need some leisurewear. Don’t be surprised if this pullover sweatshirt ends up being your favorite item of clothing to wear when you’re hanging out with the AC blasting.
Move over, boyfriend jeans. Summer is the best time to shake things up in the denim department, especially with these wide-leg cropped jeans. Pair them with your favorite crop top and platform sneakers, strappy espadrilles, or chunky clogs — the possibilities are endless!
This pretty crochet dress from ELOQUII Elements can be worn with sandals for a stylish brunch look, or with strappy heels for a night out. Accessorize with gold jewelry and you’ll have an outfit you’ll want to wear throughout the entire season and beyond.