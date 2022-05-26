Lifestyle

Warm-Weather Fashion Staples To Buy Now And Wear All Summer Long

by Marie Lodi
Summer is finally here, which means it’s time to shove those chunky knits and heavy coats in the back of the closet to make room for all of your favorite warm-weather go-to’s. Even though summer clothing doesn’t tend to change too much year after year, it’s always a good idea to refresh your favorites. A little seasonal style inspiration won’t hurt, especially if you have family vacations, birthday parties, and other summer outings on your calendar. The good news is, Walmart has all the summer fashion staples you need for the entire season, no matter what events — or non-events —you have planned.

Walmart offers a wide, undeniably stylish range of summer style pieces: breezy dresses that can take you from a park playdate to a brunch with friends, comfy shorts that are perfect for a beach day, or wide-leg jeans that are just as great for a chic travel look as they are for a weekend at the museum. There are also summer accessories galore, from classic sunglasses to sleek sandals and roomy totes that will house all of your kiddo's favorite belongings.

Keep scrolling for 13 of the best warm-weather fashion pieces from Walmart to sport all summer long.

Scoop
Off the Shoulder Top with Adjustable Waist

You really can’t go wrong with an off-the-shoulder top. This romantic ruffled blouse can be worn with shorts, mini skirts, and wide-leg pants. Just don’t forget your SPF for those bare shoulders!

$32
Free Assembly
Pull On Pleated Shorts

These pleated shorts are easy to wear and pair effortlessly with anything from sneakers to strappy heels. Needless to say, this is a great piece to pack for summer travels.

$20
Magid
Straw Circle Beach Tote Bag Multi

Summer is the time to switch out a regular bag for a fabulous, big tote. This straw beach tote comes in a cheery colorful design but is incredibly sturdy. Stash all your motherly necessities in it for a day at the pool or a weekend trip.

$20
Scoop
Bow Back Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves

This soft linen dress is just the thing for a carefree summer look that’s still super chic, thanks to its puff sleeves and back bow detail. It also comes in three colors, in case you’re tempted to make it your new seasonal uniform.

$38
Scoop
14KT Gold Flash-Plated Yellow Resin Hoop Earrings

Switch out your go-to earrings for this yellow resin pair — a fun and unique twist on the traditional hoop.

$15
Kindly Yours
Colorblock Pullover Lounge Sweatshirt

On summer weekends when it’s too hot to do anything but stay inside and watch movies with the kiddos, you’re going to need some leisurewear. Don’t be surprised if this pullover sweatshirt ends up being your favorite item of clothing to wear when you’re hanging out with the AC blasting.

$20
Time And Tru
High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Move over, boyfriend jeans. Summer is the best time to shake things up in the denim department, especially with these wide-leg cropped jeans. Pair them with your favorite crop top and platform sneakers, strappy espadrilles, or chunky clogs — the possibilities are endless!

$22
Scoop
Straw Crescent Crossbody Bag

If you’re looking for a summer-friendly bag that’s more elevated than a standard tote, you’re going to want to snag this cute crescent-shaped straw design. It comes in a variety of colors, and you can remove the strap to turn it into a top-handle purse.

$28
ELOQUII Elements
Plus Size Stripe Crochet Dress

This pretty crochet dress from ELOQUII Elements can be worn with sandals for a stylish brunch look, or with strappy heels for a night out. Accessorize with gold jewelry and you’ll have an outfit you’ll want to wear throughout the entire season and beyond.

$36
Brinley Co.
Soft Square Toe Faux Leather Slide

A nice pair of casual-yet-stylish slides is key for summer. Wear these with shorts, jeans, your bathing suit... they go with everything and anything.

$30
ELOQUII Elements
Plus Size Solid Halter Top

This gorgeous halter top is the kind of piece that will live in your closet throughout the year. You can wear it on its own for summer dinner parties, or throw a blazer over it for a power-mom look.

$22
Scoop
Wide Leg Pull On Pants

Love the wide-legged look, but want something a little more dressy than denim? These pull-on pants are a must, and they’re also a great vacation piece.

$32
Madden NYC
Cat Eye Sunglasses

What better way to shield your eyes from UV rays than a pair of cool sunglasses? A classic cat-eye shape looks great on everyone and brings a touch of sass to any outfit.

$12