These $20 Birkenstock Dupes Are The Only Sandals You'll Want To Wear All Summer Long

Birkenstock sandals have come back in a big way in the style arena (though your hippie uncle will tell you that the Birkenstock sandal is a timeless design). But with a big price tag and the potential woes of damaging the suede-and-cork footbed with sweat, saltwater, sand, and dirt, the appeal of buying a pair of Birkenstocks begins to lessen the more you think about pulling the trigger. So, why not opt for a cheaper, more versatile, and even more stylish alternative?

Amazon shoppers cannot get enough of the FUNKMONKEY Women’s Comfort Slides that are adjustable, easy to clean, and come in a huge variety of different colors and sizes. With over 31,000 five-star ratings, the verdict is in: these things are the only summer sandals you’ll want to wear, like, ever.

Because these guys are made from EVA foam, they’re incredibly lightweight and waterproof, making them the perfect beach shoe. And the lightweight foam will take to your foot shape after time, making them ultra comfy and custom to your foot. When they get a bit mucked up after one too many outdoor adventures, simply wipe away grime with a damp cloth.

“I ordered these for a beach trip after deciding I was tired of flip-flops,” said one Amazon reviewer. At the same, I also ordered Birkenstocks to wear around the house. After wearing these sandals for the beach trip, I decided to return the Birkenstock sandals — they were not even close to being as comfortable as these sandals and they cost much more. I love that these sandals stay securely on while walking (even in sand) and the molded footbed has arch support. I couldn't be happier with my great find and I will order more colors soon.”

And another shopper mentioned how long they last. They’ve worn them daily for over a year, and are still just as impressed as they were on day one.

“These grip the floor and my feet so I feel super safe,” they said. “I wear these 90% of my day, and I am not gentle, especially when I wake up. I have stood on the straps and wore them on the wrong foot, [but] still, no cracking or splitting. The texture is also amazing, seriously awesome... I can wear [them] with socks or without. Never ever said that in my life!”

The only hard decision you’ll have to make regarding buying these sandals is which color to pick.

