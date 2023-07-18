Happy summertime... aka sweaty time. For the next few months, you’re going to feel like a plastic water bottle left outside in the sun, 24/7. Dripping sweat will lead you and the kids to the community pool, then bathtime for them, followed by a shower for yourself. And maybe, if you’re Super-Mom, there will even be a perspiration-filled workout in there.

But think of the real victim here — your jewelry, which will tarnish and discolor as you sweat all over it. The solution to this is not to take the bracelets and earrings off, but to opt for waterproof options for summer fun. Yes, waterproof jewelry does exist, and it can even be pretty affordable.

These online shops have collections of jewelry that can be worn anywhere it might get wet, so you never forget to take it off or put it back on.

Flaire Accessories

Flaire Accessories is an LA-based jewelry company popularized on TikTok for being affordable but well-made. They use materials that are gentle on the skin, easy to clean, and longer lasting. Flaire offers a collection of waterproof jewelry that doesn’t tarnish when worn in the shower, pool, or gym. The best part? The price! All of their pieces are affordable.

Mejuri

Mejuri has 14k gold jewelry made for the beach! According to their website, these pieces are protected from oxidation and discoloration. Mejuri is on the pricier side, but you won’t have to worry about the jewelry getting ruined.

Hey Harper

Hey Harper is "the original waterproof jewelry brand," according to their website. While they also lean toward the pricy side, their jewelry is "crafted with the highly resistant and durable stainless steel.” It's resistant to water due to the company’s physical vapor disposition coating process, which keeps the color of jewelry lasting. Their website boasts that you'll never have to replate anything you buy from them like you would with cheaper, non-waterproof items.

En Route Jewelry

Another reasonably priced brand, En Route offers a specific line dedicated to waterproof or tarnish-free pieces (which means they won’t discolor). Their pieces have more of a “romantic” vibe, according to their website.

Ellie Vail

Ellie Vail's line of waterproof and sweat-proof jewelry is on the expensive side, but for good reason. Their gorgeous gold pieces have been spotted on Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Shay Mitchell, and more. The line features not only bracelets, earrings, rings, and necklaces, but also body jewelry and sunglasses chains.

OXB

This sweat-proof jewelry is athlete approved! OXB is “designed for getting sweaty,” and their ambassadors include Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin. In a Q&A on OXB’s website, Franklin says she couldn’t wear jewelry working out or swimming before. Wearing OXB, she says, “I love now being able to wear my favorite pieces and express myself and my personality when I work out!”

Rani & Co.

Moderately priced, Rani & Co. boasts a waterproof and sweat-proof line with pieces coated in PVD like Hey Harper’s. This feminist brand says its line is perfect for anyone who's always on the go!