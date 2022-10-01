Maybe you’re looking for a gift, trying to organize everything in your own house... or maybe you’ve just learned the hard way that no one has time to untangle some mixed-up necklaces. (Seriously, how does jewelry get so hopelessly entwined when you haven't even touched it?!) No matter the reason, you can find a good, relatively inexpensive solution here. The 15 jewelry boxes and other jewelry organizers on this list have a variety of different designs but one key thing in common: They’re all under $30 — and available on Amazon.

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect jewelry storage solution for a while, you understand that this sort of organization comes in many, many shapes and styles. There are classic stationary boxes, and there are travel options. There are jewelry boxes with vintage appeal and sleek organizers that suit a more modern aesthetic. There are even jewelry trees and shelves. This list of jewelry boxes and organizers represents some of the highest-rated, most reviewed, and downright raved-about picks in each category.

So, here’s to never having to spend the evening doing surgery on two necklace chains again.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 A Basic Box With A Removable Shelf Amazon KLOUD City Two-Layer Jewelry Box Organizer Display Storage Case With Lock A two-layer jewelry box that comes in six different colors. $22.99 See on Amazon With a removable tray and 27 different storage spaces (from necklace hooks and earring boxes to a large storage pouch), this box can hold a lot. Reviewers note that it’s good for grown-ups — but also a great gift for kids just starting their jewelry collections. Helpful Review: “9 yr old granddaughter picked the color. Very true to photo. She loves it. Price point is low enough not to worry about. It teaches her to protect her trinkets by having a special place to protect them. I bought one for me too.”

02 Another Popular 2-Layer Option Amazon Voova 2-Layer Jewelry Box/Organizer With Removable Tray A 9.1 x 6.75 x 3.37” wood-and-polyurethane-leather box that comes in eight colors and has two removable trays. $25.99 See on Amazon With two trays and dedicated space for earrings, necklaces, rings, and more, this box will help you keep everything attractively organized. You can choose from 12 colors, ranging from muted chic (Apricot) to punchy and vibrant (Lake Blue). Helpful Review: “It’s a great jewelry box with couple of layers. Fits a substantial amount of jewelry with compartments for each type. Such a good buy I have gifted it twice so far.”

03 A Smaller Box That’s Great For Travel Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box/Organizer With Mirror A 3.75 x 3.75" velvet box that can be zipped shut. $17.99 See on Amazon If you have more of a minimalist collection — or just need to take a few things on the road with you — this smaller, velvety box is a good call. It has a mirror built into the top and zips shut to prevent all those tiny treasures from falling out into your bag. Helpful Review: “So far, I am IN LOVE. I have tried multiple methods for carrying jewelry, some of which I will still utilize for larger bracelets, but this tiny little box is gorgeous, looks great sitting out on the counter, and surprisingly holds a lot. This will make traveling with my dainty necklaces and rings so much easier than it ever has been before. Plus, this truly is the kind of item you gift. It's so pretty, the color is incredible, and at a price point that is unbeatable.”

04 A Clear Box For When You Want Your Collection On Display Amazon Weiai Acrylic Jewelry Box With 3 Drawers A lined, 9.25 x 5.31 x 4.72″ acrylic box with three drawers. $29.99 $21.88 See on Amazon Want to be able to see into your jewelry box? No problem. This box’s three drawers, all with different storage configurations, can be removed and put in any order. And since the outside is waterproof, you could keep this in the bathroom, too. Helpful Review: “I was looking for the perfect jewelry organizer for a while, and when I saw this once, I knew it would be perfect for my needs. It really is! Sturdy, looks beautiful, and fits a lot! You won't be sorry you ordered!”

05 A Pretty Vintage-Inspired Box Amazon Hipiwe Metal Decorative Jewelry Box A small box that’s made from zinc alloy and has three different storage sections. $20.99 See on Amazon This is not the kind of box you’re buying just to shove it in the top drawer of your dresser! With its colorful design, it’s too cute not to display. While small (it only has three compartments, and it measures 5.1 x 3.7 x 2.2”), it’s exactly the kind of thing that might fill your child with joy — so keep it in mind as a gift for youngsters, too. Helpful Review: “Loved the design on this metal jewelry trinket box. Exactly as I expected. Was packaged well and very cute! Love it. Would definitely recommend.”

06 A Larger Box With Lots Going On Inside Amazon SONGMICS Jewelry Box, Lockable Jewelry Organizer Case With 2 Drawers A lockable, synthetic-leather-covered box with lots of different compartments that comes in three different colors. $52.99 $32.99 See on Amazon When closed, this looks like a pretty basic synthetic leather box. But inside, you’ll find pouches, necklace hangers, a mirror, two drawers, and a top tray. It even comes with a smaller matching travel case, complete with three compartments and another mirror. Helpful Review: “Very good quality and great for traveling or dorm room. I bought one 3 years ago and just purchased another one for my other daughter. It holds a ton of jewelry and is really soft inside. Highly recommend!”

07 A Standing Case With A Display Window Amazon Homde Jewelry Organizer Porcelain Pattern Series (White) A jewelry case with a standing display section and patterned synthetic leather exterior. $29.99 See on Amazon This box offers a literal window into your collection, whether you want others to see your sparkly stuff or you just want to admire it yourself. The synthetic leather exterior has a pattern to it, and behind the big transparent pane in the front are two vertical drawers you can switch in and out depending on what you want to display. There’s also a regular drawer on the bottom with two bigger sections. Helpful Review: “My daughter absolutely loves the space it has for rings, necklaces, bracelets, etc… good purchase. I think I’ll get another for myself.”

08 A Minimalist Jewelry Tree Amazon Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer A basic, 19” standing jewelry hanger with 25,000+ reviews and a five-star rating. $25 $23.43 See on Amazon With three tiers and an overall height of more than a foot, this hanging organizer is great for storing a variety of necklaces. You can use the small tray at the base for a few rings or earrings, too. Since the design is simple, it won’t look too out of place in most bedrooms or bathrooms, either. Helpful Review: “First things first, this jewelry stand is beautiful! I didn’t expect it to be as tall as it is, but I’m very happy with my purchase. It holds a ton, you can put necklaces, bracelets, hair ties, etc. On the bottom, it holds earrings and rings; it’s perfect.”

09 A More Decorative Jewelry Tree Amazon Inviktus Silver Birds Tree Jewelry Stand A 12” jewelry tree with bird details that’s available in two different colors. $21.99 $18.99 See on Amazon If you like the idea of a standing jewelry hanger but want something a little more ornate, try this shorter but more tree-like version. Helpful Review: “Love this little necklace/ring holder! Not only functional and sturdy, but very cute and aesthetically pleasing. Holds quite a few necklaces, too!”

10 An Inexpensive But Cool-Looking Case Amazon CONBOLA Jewelry Organizer, Rotating Travel Jewelry Tray Case A 3.8 x 3.8 x 3.8” plastic jewelry organizer with four shelves you can move around. $9.99 See on Amazon It’s only $9.99 ($12.99 in some colors), but this plastic jewelry case has a distinctive look, with trays you can move around into different configurations (or just stack vertically if you don’t want to see inside). It’s small — under four inches — but good for storing a few things at a time. Helpful Review: “This is honestly a super simple jewelry holder. I was looking for something for a while to have my earrings organized, and I’ve found it. Is nothing fancy, it is plastic but it looks neat and you can’t beat the price!”

11 A Clutch-Style Foldout Organizer Amazon Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case/Travel Box A purse-style travel jewelry organizer that comes in five different colors. $29.99 $19.99 See on Amazon This cute little travel bag has three compartments and snaps shut. It may not hold a ton, but it’s perfect for throwing in your purse or suitcase. Plus, it’s the perfect jewelry storage option for those who prefer to discretely conceal their pricey bits and baubles. Helpful Review: “It feels so much more expensive than it is! It's so cute and opens/buttons closed very easily. I've used it on a couple trips and I love how it keeps things so organized and protected. Great product!”

12 A 2-Piece Set You Can Hang On Your Wall Amazon Keebofly Hanging Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer With Rustic Wood, Set of 2 [Patented] A set of two mountable wood-and-metal shelves/jewelry hangers. $39.99 $21.99 See on Amazon When you really want to think outside the jewelry box... hang your necklaces, bracelets, and earrings from the walls with these combo shelves/jewelry hangers that come in four different colors. Helpful Review: "Very easy to assemble and feels decently sturdy! I have little to no skill with building things, but it wasn’t hard at all. Can hold a lot and looks aesthetically pleasing”

13 A Classic Shelf/Hanging Station Amazon SANY DAYO HOME Jewelry Organizer With 30 Hooks And Cosmetics Shelf, 15 x 3 x 4 Inches A shelf/hanger combo made of New Zealand pine that’s available in six different colors. $32.99 $21.99 See on Amazon Same idea, slightly different design: This shelf has two rows of hooks (30 in total) for your jewelry storage needs. You can mount it with hardware or sticker strips. Helpful Review: “I needed something that was very sturdy and looked nice to hold my long necklaces that my armoire wouldn't hold. This item is the perfect solution! I am very happy with this item.”

14 A Hanging Organizer With 22,800+ Reviews Amazon BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer With 80 Pockets A 16.5 x 31" jewelry organizer with PVC windows and an included hanger. $13.95 See on Amazon This double-sided jewelry hanger has 80 different storage windows — so if you have a sizable collection and care less about appearances and more about the fact that nothing gets tangled, this is a great buy. Helpful Review: “Love this jewelry holder. I don’t use it for travel, but it would be great. I have it hanging in my closet with earrings, rings, and bracelets. It’s so easy to see all of your jewelry at one time. I will be buying this for someone as a Christmas gift! Highly recommend!”

15 A Honeycomb-Inspired Storage Solution Amazon Heesch Hanging Honeycomb Earring Holder A wooden jewelry hanger with space for 65 pairs of earrings. $23.99 $18.99 See on Amazon This lightweight wood wall hanging has 130 earring holes and is easy to hang anywhere — so ideal for dorms or rental apartments where you may not want to mess with the walls. Helpful Review: “I’ve been looking for something to hold earrings, and everything out there is so boring or bulky. This was perfect! Trendy, different, and super cute!”

The good news about a sudden enthusiasm for organizing your jewelry is that — most likely — your sparkling collection is less extensive and easier to sort than your full closet or pantry. So pick out one of these jewelry boxes or organizers, and it won’t be long before you can admire your handiwork. Of course, these also make great gifts for people who love jewelry... or just being very neat.